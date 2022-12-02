Advanced search
    PVN   GB00B8GH9P84

PROVEN VCT PLC

(PVN)
2022-12-02
62.50 GBX    0.00%
ProVen VCT plc: Issue of Equity

12/02/2022 | 08:08am EST
ProVen VCT plc
Issue of Equity (DRIS)
2 December 2022

The Company announces that it has on 2 December 2022 allotted 1,110,056 Ordinary Shares of 10p each in respect of Shareholders who agreed to subscribe for shares under the terms of the Company's Dividend Reinvestment Scheme in respect of the dividend of 1.75p per Ordinary Share paid on 2 December 2022.

The shares were issued at 65.85p per share (being the latest published Net Asset Value adjusted for the dividend of 1.75p paid on 2 December 2022).

These shares will rank pari passu with existing Ordinary Shares.

Application is being made to the Financial Conduct Authority and to the London Stock Exchange for the new shares to be admitted to the Official List and to trading on the London Stock Exchange's market for listed securities respectively. It is expected that admission will become effective and dealings in the shares will commence on or around 16 December 2022.

Following this issue, the total number of Ordinary Shares in issue is 239,627,298, which is also the total number of voting rights.

Beringea LLP
Company Secretary
Telephone 020 7845 7820

- End



© GlobeNewswire 2022
