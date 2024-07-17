At the Annual General Meeting (“AGM”) of ProVen VCT plc, held on Wednesday 17 July 2024, all resolutions were passed.
Details of the proxy votes in respect of the AGM resolutions which were received by 12.00pm on 15 July 2024, being 48 hours before the time of the AGM (excluding weekends and public holidays), at Beringea LLP are set out below:
Total Votes
For – specific
For – discretion
For - total
Against
Total
Withheld
1. To receive and adopt the Directors' Report and Accounts
8,109,744
324,801
8,434,545
32,334
8,466,879
1,400
95.78%
3.84%
99.62%
0.38%
100.00%
2. To approve the Directors' Remuneration Policy
7,512,812
449,382
7,962,194
315,704
8,277,898
190,381
90.76%
5.43%
96.19%
3.81%
100.00%
3. To approve the Directors' Remuneration Report
7,477,822
499,477
7,977,299
319,313
8,296,612
171,667
90.13%
6.02%
96.15%
3.85%
100.00%
4. To declare the payment of a final dividend of 1.75p
8,118,066
319,338
8,437,404
30,875
8,468,279
0
95.87%
3.77%
99.64%
0.36%
100.00%
5. To re-appoint the Auditor
7,803,468
447,877
8,251,345
175,422
8,426,767
41,512
92.61%
5.31%
97.92%
2.08%
100.00%
6. To authorise the Directors to determine the Auditor's remuneration
7,924,831
430,410
8,355,241
76,153
8,431,394
36,885
94.00%
5.10%
99.10%
0.90%
100.00%
7. To re-elect Neal Ransome as a Director
7,801,251
334,294
8,135,545
141,352
8,276,897
191,382
94.25%
4.04%
98.29%
1.71%
100.00%
8. To re-elect Malcolm Moss as a Director
7,747,934
334,294
8,082,228
169,443
8,251,671
216,608
93.90%
4.05%
97.95%
2.05%
100.00%
9. to re-elect Lorna Tilbian as a Director
7,933,635
334,294
8,267,929
155,608
8,423,537
44,742
94.18%
3.97%
98.15%
1.85%
100.00%
10. To authorise the Directors to allot shares
7,577,536
788,186
8,365,722
80,421
8,446,143
22,136
89.72%
9.33%
99.05%
0.95%
100.00%
11. To authorise the Directors to disapply pre-emption rights
7,135,898
788,186
7,924,084
363,686
8,287,770
180,509
86.10%
9.51%
95.61%
4.39%
100.00%
12. To authorise the Company to make market purchases of its shares
7,445,356
788,186
8,233,542
225,110
8,458,652
9,627
88.02%
9.32%
97.34%
2.66%
100.00%
A copy of the resolutions passed will be submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at https://www.fca.org.uk/markets/primary-markets/regulatory-disclosures/national-storage-mechanism
Beringea LLP Company Secretary Telephone 020 7845 7820
ProVen VCT plc is a United Kingdom-based venture capital trust (VCT). The Companyâs investment objective is to achieve long-term returns greater than those available from investing in a portfolio of quoted companies, by investing in a portfolio of carefully selected qualifying investments in small and medium-sized unquoted companies with excellent growth prospects, and a portfolio of non-qualifying investments permitted for liquidity management purposes within the conditions imposed on all VCTs and to minimize the risk of each investment and the portfolio as a whole. The Company invests in companies at various stages of development, including those requiring capital for expansion, but not in start-ups or management buy-outs or businesses seeking to use funding to acquire other businesses. It invests in various sectors, such as consumer/e-commerce, software as a service (SaaS), business services, healthcare, and others. Its investment manager is Beringea LLP.