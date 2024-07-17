ProVen VCT plc

17 July 2024

Annual General Meeting

At the Annual General Meeting (“AGM”) of ProVen VCT plc, held on Wednesday 17 July 2024, all resolutions were passed.

Details of the proxy votes in respect of the AGM resolutions which were received by 12.00pm on 15 July 2024, being 48 hours before the time of the AGM (excluding weekends and public holidays), at Beringea LLP are set out below:





Total Votes For – specific For – discretion For - total Against Total Withheld 1. To receive and adopt the Directors' Report and Accounts 8,109,744 324,801 8,434,545 32,334 8,466,879 1,400 95.78% 3.84% 99.62% 0.38% 100.00% 2. To approve the Directors' Remuneration Policy 7,512,812 449,382 7,962,194 315,704 8,277,898 190,381 90.76% 5.43% 96.19% 3.81% 100.00% 3. To approve the Directors' Remuneration Report 7,477,822 499,477 7,977,299 319,313 8,296,612 171,667 90.13% 6.02% 96.15% 3.85% 100.00% 4. To declare the payment of a final dividend of 1.75p 8,118,066 319,338 8,437,404 30,875 8,468,279 0 95.87% 3.77% 99.64% 0.36% 100.00% 5. To re-appoint the Auditor 7,803,468 447,877 8,251,345 175,422 8,426,767 41,512 92.61% 5.31% 97.92% 2.08% 100.00% 6. To authorise the Directors to determine the Auditor's remuneration 7,924,831 430,410 8,355,241 76,153 8,431,394 36,885 94.00% 5.10% 99.10% 0.90% 100.00% 7. To re-elect Neal Ransome as a Director 7,801,251 334,294 8,135,545 141,352 8,276,897 191,382 94.25% 4.04% 98.29% 1.71% 100.00% 8. To re-elect Malcolm Moss as a Director 7,747,934 334,294 8,082,228 169,443 8,251,671 216,608 93.90% 4.05% 97.95% 2.05% 100.00% 9. to re-elect Lorna Tilbian as a Director 7,933,635 334,294 8,267,929 155,608 8,423,537 44,742 94.18% 3.97% 98.15% 1.85% 100.00% 10. To authorise the Directors to allot shares 7,577,536 788,186 8,365,722 80,421 8,446,143 22,136 89.72% 9.33% 99.05% 0.95% 100.00% 11. To authorise the Directors to disapply pre-emption rights 7,135,898 788,186 7,924,084 363,686 8,287,770 180,509 86.10% 9.51% 95.61% 4.39% 100.00% 12. To authorise the Company to make market purchases of its shares 7,445,356 788,186 8,233,542 225,110 8,458,652 9,627 88.02% 9.32% 97.34% 2.66% 100.00%

A copy of the resolutions passed will be submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at https://www.fca.org.uk/markets/primary-markets/regulatory-disclosures/national- storage-mechanism

Beringea LLP Company Secretary

Telephone 020 7845 7820