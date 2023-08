ProVen VCT plc is a United Kingdom-based venture capital trust (VCT). The Company's investment objective is to achieve long-term returns greater than those available from investing in a portfolio of quoted companies, by investing in a portfolio of carefully selected qualifying investments in small and medium-sized unquoted companies with excellent growth prospects; and a portfolio of non-qualifying investments permitted for liquidity management purposes. The Company invests in companies at various stages of development, including those requiring capital for expansion, but not in start-ups or management buy-outs, or businesses seeking to use funding to acquire other businesses. Investments are spread across a range of different sectors. The Company's portfolio includes investments in various sectors, such as consumer/e-commerce, business services, healthcare, media/ad tech, software as a service (Saas), and others. The Company's investment manager is Beringea LLP.