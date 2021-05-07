Log in
    PAU   CA74374D1042

PROVENANCE GOLD CORP.

(PAU)
Provenance Gold Reports Additions to Management

05/07/2021 | 10:40pm EDT
Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 7, 2021) - Provenance Gold Corp. (CSE: PAU) (FSE: 3PG) (the "Company") is pleased to report the addition of Wesley Thompson to the Board of Directors and Fiona Fitzmaurice as the Company's new acting Chief Financial Officer ("CFO") effective immediately.

Mr. Thompson is a diploma graduate of Sheridan College and an experienced investor and advisor to junior resource companies in the areas of investor relations, marketing, corporate development, and capital raises.

Ms. Fitzmaurice is a chartered professional accountant who holds a bachelors' degree in accounting and finance from Athlone Institute of Technology in Athlone, Ireland. She has extensive experience in accounting, financial controls, corporate audits, private placements, and corporate acquisitions.

About Provenance Gold Corp.

Provenance Gold Corp. is a precious metals exploration company with a focus on gold and silver resources within North America. The Company currently holds interests in three properties in Nevada, USA. For further information please visit the Company's website at https://provenancegold.com or contact rclark@provenancegold.com.

On behalf of the Board,

Provenance Gold Corp.

Rauno Perttu, Chief Executive Officer

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange, nor its regulation services provider, accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

This news release may contain certain "Forward-Looking Statements" within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and applicable Canadian securities laws. When or if used in this news release, the words "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect", "target, "plan", "forecast", "may", "schedule" and similar words or expressions identify forward-looking statements or information. Such statements represent the Company's current views with respect to future events and are necessarily based upon a number of assumptions and estimates that, while considered reasonable by the Company, are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive, political and social risks, contingencies and uncertainties. Many factors, both known and unknown, could cause results, performance or achievements to be materially different from the results, performance or achievements that are or may be expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. The Company does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update these forward-looking statements or information to reflect changes in assumptions or changes in circumstances or any other events affecting such statements and information other than as required by applicable laws, rules and regulations.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/83388


© Newsfilecorp 2021
