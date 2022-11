Nov 18 (Reuters) - Provention Bio Inc said on Friday that its recently approved diabetes drug, teplizumab, would cost $13,850 per vial.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved use of the drug, branded as Tzield, late on Thursday for delaying the onset of insulin-dependent type 1 diabetes, which is less common than type 2 of the disease, for people aged 8 years and more. (Reporting by Raghav Mahobe and Nandhini Srinivasan in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)