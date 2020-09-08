Log in
Provention Bio, Inc.

PROVENTION BIO, INC.

(PRVB)
  Report
Provention Bio : to Present at Upcoming Virtual Investor Conferences

09/08/2020 | 07:31am EDT

RED BANK, N.J., Sept. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Provention Bio, Inc. (Nasdaq: PRVB), a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to intercepting and preventing immune-mediated disease, today announced that management will present at three upcoming virtual investor conferences in September:

  • The H.C. Wainwright 22nd Annual Global Investment Conference on Monday, September 14, 2020, at 1:00 pm E.T. 
  • The Cantor Fitzgerald Global Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, September 16, 2020, at 11:20 am E.T. 
  • The Oppenheimer Fall Healthcare Life Sciences & MedTech Summit on Tuesday, September 22, 2020, at 11:40 am E.T.

Each presentation will be webcast live and can be accessed by visiting the Events and Webcasts section of the Company's website: http://investors.proventionbio.com/events. Each webcast will be archived on the Company's website for 90 days following the presentation.

About Provention Bio, Inc.

Provention Bio, Inc. (Nasdaq: PRVB) is a biopharmaceutical company leveraging a transformational drug development strategy focused on the prevention or interception of immune-mediated disease. Provention's mission is to source, transform and develop therapeutic candidates targeting the high morbidity, mortality and escalating costs of autoimmune diseases. Provention's diversified portfolio includes teplizumab, a clinical-stage candidate that has been shown in a clinical study to delay the onset of insulin-dependent type 1 diabetes (T1D) in at-risk patients during the presymptomatic phase of the disease as compared to placebo. The Company's portfolio includes additional clinical product development candidates that have demonstrated in pre-clinical or clinical studies proof-of-mechanism and/or proof-of-concept in other autoimmune diseases, including celiac disease and lupus.

Investor Contact:
Sam Martin, Argot Partners
sam@argotpartners.com   
212-600-1902

Media:
Lori Rosen, LDR Communications
lori@ldrcommunications.com
917-553-6808

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/provention-bio-to-present-at-upcoming-virtual-investor-conferences-301124367.html

SOURCE Provention Bio, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2020
