  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nasdaq
  Provention Bio, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PRVB   US74374N1028

PROVENTION BIO, INC.

(PRVB)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Provention Bio : to Present at the Oppenheimer Fall Healthcare Life Sciences and MedTech Summit

09/16/2021 | 07:31am EDT
RED BANK, N.J., Sept. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Provention Bio, Inc. (Nasdaq: PRVB), a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to intercepting and preventing immune-mediated disease, today announced that management will participate in a fireside chat presentation at the Oppenheimer Fall Healthcare Life Sciences and MedTech Summit on Wednesday, September 22, 2021 at 9:05 am E.T.

The presentation will be webcast live and can be accessed by visiting the Events and Webcasts section of the Company's website: http://investors.proventionbio.com/events. The webcast will be archived on the Company's website for 30 days following the presentation.

About Provention Bio, Inc.:

Provention Bio, Inc. (Nasdaq: PRVB) is a biopharmaceutical company focused on advancing the development of investigational therapies that may intercept and prevent debilitating and life-threatening immune-mediated disease. The Company's pipeline includes clinical-stage product candidates that have demonstrated in pre-clinical or clinical studies proof-of-mechanism and/or proof-of-concept in autoimmune diseases, including type 1 diabetes, celiac disease and lupus. Visit www.ProventionBio.com for more information and follow us on Twitter: @ProventionBio.

Internet Posting of Information:

Provention Bio, Inc. uses its website, www.proventionbio.com, as a means of disclosing material nonpublic information and for complying with its disclosure obligations under Regulation F.D. Such disclosures will be included on the Company's website in the "News" section. Accordingly, investors should monitor this portion of the Company's website, in addition to following its press releases, SEC filings and public conference calls and webcasts.

Investor Contacts:

Robert Doody, VP of Investor Relations
rdoody@proventionbio.com
484-639-7235

Sam Martin, Argot Partners
proventionbio@argotpartners.com   
212-600-1902

Media Contact:

Lori Rosen, LDR Communications
lori@ldrcommunications.com
917-553-6808

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/provention-bio-to-present-at-the-oppenheimer-fall-healthcare-life-sciences-and-medtech-summit-301377988.html

SOURCE Provention Bio, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2021
