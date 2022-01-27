Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nasdaq
  Provention Bio, Inc.
  News
  Summary
    PRVB   US74374N1028

PROVENTION BIO, INC.

(PRVB)
  Report
Summary 
Summary

Provention Bio to Resubmit Teplizumab License App, Shares Rise 12%

01/27/2022 | 05:39pm EST
By Stephen Nakrosis


Shares of biopharmaceutical company Provention Bio Inc. are higher in Thursday's late-trading session, after the company said it intends to resubmit the teplizumab Biologics License Application, following a meeting with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

The company said teplizumab is being developed to delay clinical type 1 diabetes in at-risk individuals.

"We look forward to re-submitting the BLA as soon as possible and facilitating the FDA's review and decision-making," said Ashleigh Palmer, co-founder and chief executive.

At 5:08 p.m. ET, shares were trading 12.65% higher at $3.83.

The stock finished the day's regular-trading session at a 52-week low of $3.40.

The company scheduled a conference for Jan. 28 at 8 a.m. ET.


Write to Stephen Nakrosis at stephen.nakrosis@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-27-22 1738ET

