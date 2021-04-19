Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Provention Bio, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PRVB

PROVENTION BIO, INC.

(PRVB)
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Provention Bio, Inc. - PRVB

04/19/2021 | 11:18pm EDT
NEW YORK, April 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Provention Bio, Inc. ("Provention" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: PRVB).  Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at newaction@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 7980.

The investigation concerns whether Provention and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices. 

[Click here for information about joining the class action]

On April 8, 2021, Provention issued a press release "announc[ing] that the Company received a notification on April 2, 2021 from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), stating that, as part of its ongoing review of the Company's Biologic License Application (BLA) for teplizumab for the delay or prevention of clinical type 1 diabetes, the FDA has identified deficiencies that preclude discussion of labeling and post-marketing requirements/commitments at this time." 

On this news, Provention's stock price fell $1.73 per share, or 17.78%, to close at $8.00 per share on April 9, 2021.

The Pomerantz Firm, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, and Paris is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, the Pomerantz Firm pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 80 years later, the Pomerantz Firm continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomerantzlaw.com

CONTACT:
Robert S. Willoughby
Pomerantz LLP
rswilloughby@pomlaw.com

 

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shareholder-alert-pomerantz-law-firm-investigates-claims-on-behalf-of-investors-of-provention-bio-inc---prvb-301272035.html

SOURCE Pomerantz LLP


© PRNewswire 2021
