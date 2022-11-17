U.S. FDA greenlights Provention Bio's diabetes drug

Nov 17 (Reuters) - Provention Bio said on
Thursday the U.S. Food and Drug Administration had approved the
use of its drug teplizumab in those aged eight years and older,
the first treatment aimed at delaying the onset of
insulin-dependent type 1 diabetes.
The U.S. health regulator has allowed teplizumab, to be sold
under the brand name Tzield, for patients with stage 2 of the
disease who have two or more disease autoantibodies and
abnormality in blood sugar stability, Provention Bio said.
"We expect to have drug in the channel by the end of the
year," said Jason Hoitt, Provention's chief commercial officer,
adding that preparations were underway with its partner Sanofi
for a full launch in January 2023.
In October, Provention signed a co-promotion deal for the
drug with Sanofi, offering the French drugmaker first
negotiation for exclusive global rights to commercialize the
drug in exchange for an upfront payment of $20 million.
"We expect that there is a greater value of teplizumab
beyond this indication and hope for a broader collaboration with
Provention in the future," said Olivier Bogillot, Sanofi's head
of U.S. General Medicines.
As per the deal, the approval will also allow Sanofi to
purchase up to $35 million of Provention's common stock.
Current standard of care for type 1 diabetes requires
patients to monitor and manage symptoms such as low or high
blood sugar levels through regular insulin intake.
The injectable drug, for which Provention acquired rights
from MacroGenics Inc in 2018, is a monoclonal antibody
that suppresses the body’s immune response and allows it to
produce insulin for longer, thereby delaying the onset of type 1
diabetes.
Type 1 diabetes, previously known as juvenile diabetes, is a
disease in which the immune system attacks and destroys the
insulin-producing beta cells in the pancreas, leaving sufferers
reliant on regular insulin injections.
(Reporting by Bhanvi Satija and Nandhini Srinivasan in
Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi and Maju Samuel)