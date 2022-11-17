Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Provention Bio, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PRVB   US74374N1028

PROVENTION BIO, INC.

(PRVB)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-11-17 pm EST
8.240 USD   -4.07%
05:55pU.S. FDA greenlights Provention Bio's diabetes drug
RE
05:46pTZIELD™ (teplizumab-mzwv) approved by FDA as the first and only treatment indicated to delay the onset of Stage 3 type 1 diabetes (T1D) in adult and pediatric patients aged 8 years and older with Stage 2 T1D
PR
05:17pU.S. FDA greenlights Provention Bio's diabetes drug
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

U.S. FDA greenlights Provention Bio's diabetes drug

11/17/2022 | 05:55pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Nov 17 (Reuters) - Provention Bio said on Thursday the U.S. Food and Drug Administration had approved the use of its drug teplizumab in those aged eight years and older, the first treatment aimed at delaying the onset of insulin-dependent type 1 diabetes.

The U.S. health regulator has allowed teplizumab, to be sold under the brand name Tzield, for patients with stage 2 of the disease who have two or more disease autoantibodies and abnormality in blood sugar stability, Provention Bio said.

"We expect to have drug in the channel by the end of the year," said Jason Hoitt, Provention's chief commercial officer, adding that preparations were underway with its partner Sanofi for a full launch in January 2023.

In October, Provention signed a co-promotion deal for the drug with Sanofi, offering the French drugmaker first negotiation for exclusive global rights to commercialize the drug in exchange for an upfront payment of $20 million.

"We expect that there is a greater value of teplizumab beyond this indication and hope for a broader collaboration with Provention in the future," said Olivier Bogillot, Sanofi's head of U.S. General Medicines.

As per the deal, the approval will also allow Sanofi to purchase up to $35 million of Provention's common stock.

Current standard of care for type 1 diabetes requires patients to monitor and manage symptoms such as low or high blood sugar levels through regular insulin intake.

The injectable drug, for which Provention acquired rights from MacroGenics Inc in 2018, is a monoclonal antibody that suppresses the body’s immune response and allows it to produce insulin for longer, thereby delaying the onset of type 1 diabetes.

Type 1 diabetes, previously known as juvenile diabetes, is a disease in which the immune system attacks and destroys the insulin-producing beta cells in the pancreas, leaving sufferers reliant on regular insulin injections. (Reporting by Bhanvi Satija and Nandhini Srinivasan in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi and Maju Samuel)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
GSK PLC -0.44% 1354.4 Delayed Quote.-16.38%
MACROGENICS, INC. -2.67% 6.56 Delayed Quote.-58.01%
PROVENTION BIO, INC. -4.07% 8.24 Delayed Quote.52.85%
SANOFI -0.26% 84.5 Real-time Quote.-4.36%
All news about PROVENTION BIO, INC.
05:55pU.S. FDA greenlights Provention Bio's diabetes drug
RE
05:46pTZIELD™ (teplizumab-mzwv) approved by FDA as the first and only treatment indicat..
PR
05:17pU.S. FDA greenlights Provention Bio's diabetes drug
RE
11/04Provention Bio Announces the Grant of Inducement Awards
PR
11/04RBC Lifts Provention Bio's Price Target to $9 From $8, Keeps Sector Perform, Speculativ..
MT
11/04Chardan Increases Price Target on Provention Bio to $24 From $21, Affirms Buy Rating
MT
11/03Transcript : Provention Bio, Inc., Q3 2022 Earnings Call, Nov 03, 2022
CI
11/03PROVENTION BIO, INC. MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND R..
AQ
11/03Earnings Flash (PRVB) PROVENTION BIO Reports Q3 Loss $-0.34, vs. Street Est of $-0.42
MT
11/03Provention Bio, Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months End..
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on PROVENTION BIO, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 9,03 M - -
Net income 2022 -132 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -4,98x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 749 M 749 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 82,9x
Capi. / Sales 2023 13,1x
Nbr of Employees 82
Free-Float 93,8%
Chart PROVENTION BIO, INC.
Duration : Period :
Provention Bio, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PROVENTION BIO, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 8,59 $
Average target price 15,63 $
Spread / Average Target 81,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ashleigh W. Palmer Chief Executive Officer & Director
Thierry Chauche Chief Financial Officer
Wayne F. Pisano Chairman
Francisco Leon Chief Scientific Officer
Eleanor Leni Ramos Chief Medical Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PROVENTION BIO, INC.52.85%749
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.15.39%78 571
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS39.09%78 404
BIONTECH SE-36.04%40 074
WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.-27.52%36 322
GENMAB A/S17.07%28 121