Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Bourse de Toronto
  5. Providence Gold Mines Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PHD   CA7437541039

PROVIDENCE GOLD MINES INC.

(PHD)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Providence Gold Mines : Enhanced Real Time Drill Target Modelling

02/22/2022 | 02:23pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Enhanced Real Time Drill Target Modelling
Posted byProvidence Gold Mines Inc.February 22, 2022Posted inUncategorized



Vancouver, BC - February 22, 2022, Providence Gold Mines Inc. ("Providence" or the "Company") (TSXV: PHD, US-OTCQB: PRRVF, FRANKFURT: 7RH1-F) - Providence Gold Mines Inc. is pleased to announce that Aero Geometrics Ltd. of Vancouver, BC has produced an enhanced model of the target data for the numerous significant past-producing high-grade gold targets on the Providence Group of Gold Mines property. The model will be used to ensure drill holes intersect the numerous underground past-producing gold targets.

The Company continues to secure Private Placement financing for its planned 4000 m drill program.

TO RECAP: In 2017, the Company commissioned Aero Geometrics Ltd. to undertake an aerial photogrammetry survey over the entire Providence Gold Mines property. In 2019 the Company commissioned Aero Geometrics Ltd. to produce a three-dimensional laser (LIDAR) survey of the underground 600' level of the historic Providence Mine.

Both tasks were completed successfully and now Aero Geometrics Ltd. has combined the surface terrain and underground LIDAR data to produce a three-dimensional targeting model. An example can be viewed here.

QUALIFIED PERSON: Dr. Lee Groat Ph.D., P.Geo, is the Company's qualified person (as defined under NI 43-101 and has read and approved the technical information contained in this news release). Mark Payne P.Geo is registered in the State of California is working under the direct supervision of Lee Groat, P.Geo, Q.P.

The Providence Group of Gold Mines is located near Sonora, California, in the prolific gold-bearing Mother Lode gold belt. For more information, contact Ronald Coombes, President & CEO of the Company.

Disclaimer

Providence Gold Mines Inc. published this content on 22 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 February 2022 19:22:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about PROVIDENCE GOLD MINES INC.
02:23pPROVIDENCE GOLD MINES : Enhanced Real Time Drill Target Modelling
PU
02:16pProvidence Gold Mines Inc. Enhanced Modelling for Drill Targeting
AQ
02/15Providence Gold Mines Inc. Announces Extension from the TSX-V
AQ
02/04PROVIDENCE GOLD MINES : Our Latest Precision 3-D Modelling
PU
01/19PROVIDENCE GOLD MINES : Interview with Metal News
PU
2021Providence Gold Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement of up to $1,300,000 First Tran..
AQ
2021Providence Gold Mines Inc. Plans to Drill Gold Targets
CI
2021Providence Gold Mines Inc. Plans to Drill Gold Targets
AQ
2021Providence Gold Mines Inc. announced that it expects to receive CAD 1.300005 million in..
CI
2021PROVIDENCE GOLD MINES : Financial Statements for the Period Ending September 30, 2021
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 - - -
Net income 2020 -0,74 M -0,58 M -0,58 M
Net cash 2020 0,48 M 0,37 M 0,37 M
P/E ratio 2020 -8,03x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 3,61 M 2,83 M 2,83 M
EV / Sales 2019 -
EV / Sales 2020 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 86,0%
Chart PROVIDENCE GOLD MINES INC.
Duration : Period :
Providence Gold Mines Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Ronald Alan Coombes President, CEO & Non-Independent Director
Scott C. Davis Chief Financial Officer
Rodger Young Chairman & Vice President
Thomas John Kennedy Independent Director
Kevin Nishi Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PROVIDENCE GOLD MINES INC.0.00%3
BHP GROUP LIMITED16.24%176 015
RIO TINTO PLC16.39%128 861
GLENCORE PLC11.44%74 431
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC18.50%59 027
GRUPO MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.8.32%37 126