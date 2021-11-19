Providence Gold Mines : Financial Statements for the Period Ending September 30, 2021

For the nine months ended September 30, 2021 and 2020
(Stated in Canadian Dollars)
Unaudited - Prepared by Management
NOTICE OF NO AUDITOR REVIEW OF INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
Under National Instrument 51-102, Part 4, subsection 4.3(3)(a), if an auditor has not performed a review of the interim financial statements, they must be accompanied by a notice indicating that the financial statements have not been reviewed by an auditor. The accompanying unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements of the Company have been prepared by and are the responsibility of the Company's management. The Company's independent auditor has not performed a review of these financial statements in accordance with standards established by the Chartered Professional Accountants of Canada for a review of interim financial statements by an entity's auditor.
PROVIDENCE GOLD MINES INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION Unaudited - Prepared by Management
(Stated in Canadian Dollars)
September 30,
December 31,
2021
2020
ASSETS
Current assets
Cash
$
155,090
$
514,455
Accounts receivable
3,701
4,340
Prepaid expenses and advances
38,291
54,287
Total current assets
197,082
573,082
Non-current assets
Equipment, net
4,342
5,720
Right-of-use asset - Note 6
11,292
36,708
Exploration and evaluation assets - Note 5
2,560,598
2,323,383
Total non-current assets
2,576,232
2,365,811
Total Assets
$
2,773,314
$
2,938,893
LIABILITIES
Current liabilities
Trade and other payables - Note 8
$
37,630
$
35,704
Lease liability - Note 6
11,561
34,450
Total current liabilities
49,191
70,154
Non-current liabilities
Lease liability - Note 6
-
2,934
Total liabilities
49,191
73,088
EQUITY
Share capital - Note 7
6,099,940
5,834,604
Equity reserves - Note 7
781,508
748,224
Accumulated deficit
(4,157,325)
(3,717,023)
Total Equity
2,724,123
2,865,805
Total Liabilities and Equity
$
2,773,314
$
2,938,893
Nature of Operations and Going Concern - Note 1
Subsequent Event - Note 12
APPROVED ON BEHALF OF THE DIRECTORS:
"Ronald Coombes"
Director
"Thomas Kennedy"
Director
Ronald Coombes
Thomas Kennedy
The accompanying notes form an integral part of these condensed consolidated interim financial statements.
PROVIDENCE GOLD MINES INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE LOSS Unaudited - Prepared by Management
(Stated in Canadian Dollars)
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
September 30,
September 30,
2021
2020
2021
2020
Expenses:
Accounting and audit fees - Note 8
$
15,000
$
18,183
$
49,545
$
46,454
Amortization - Note 6
8,934
489
26,794
1,489
Consulting fees - Note 8
37,828
29,000
84,408
73,000
Foreign exchange
5
(1,371)
4,595
(1,133)
Legal and corporate services - Note 8
5,396
13,069
19,329
28,802
Management fees - Note 8
12,000
12,000
36,000
36,000
Marketing
25,000
6,000
51,000
6,000
Office, rent and administration
12,555
15,474
69,974
31,357
Shareholder communications
625
39,620
37,517
84,380
Stock-based payments - Notes 7 and 8
-
243,800
32,300
243,800
Transfer agent and filing fees
12,166
5,098
28,054
11,721
Total expenses
(129,509)
(381,362)
(439,516)
(561,870)
Other Items:
Interest on lease liabilities
(176)
-
(786)
-
Total other items
(176)
-
(786)
-
Net loss and comprehensive loss for the period
$
(129,685)
$
(381,362)
$
(440,302)
$
(561,870)
Basic and diluted loss per share
$
(0.00)
$
(0.01)
$
(0.01)
$
(0.01)
Weighted average shares outstanding - basic and
diluted
57,965,960
51,521,091
56,037,312
42.842.303
The accompanying notes form an integral part of these condensed consolidated interim financial statements.
PROVIDENCE GOLD MINES INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS Unaudited - Prepared by Management
(Stated in Canadian Dollars)
Nine Months Ended
September 30,
2021
2020
Operating Activities:
Net loss for the period
$
(440,302)
$
(561,870)
Items not involving cash:
Amortization
26,794
1,489
Interest on lease liabilities
786
-
Stock-based payments
32,300
243,800
Changes in non-cash working capital items:
Accounts receivable
639
17,922
Prepaid expenses and advances
15,996
(37,043)
Trade and other payables
1,925
(160,375)
Cash outflows from operating activities
(361,862)
(496,077)
Investing Activity:
Investment in exploration and evaluation assets
(237,215)
(107,445)
Cash outflows from investing activities
(237,215)
(107,445)
Financing Activities:
Shares issued for cash
270,520
1,321,560
Share issue costs
(4,200)
(35,028)
Payments on lease liability
(26,608)
-
Cash inflows from financing activities
239,712
1,286,532
Change in cash
(359,365)
683,010
Cash, beginning
514,455
27,829
Cash, end
$
155,090
$
710,839
Supplemental cash flow information:
Interest paid
$
-
$
-
Non-cash investing and financing activities:
Allocated from share capital to equity reserves relating to unit
warrants from a private placement
$
-
$
4,250
Exploration and evaluation assets additions in accounts payable
$
-
$
882
Shares issued for property acquisition
$
-
$
120,000
Shares and warrants issued for finder's fees
$
984
$
20,200
The accompanying notes form an integral part of these condensed consolidated interim financial statements.
