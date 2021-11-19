Log in
    PHD   CA7437541039

PROVIDENCE GOLD MINES INC.

(PHD)
Providence Gold Mines : Financial Statements for the Period Ending September 30, 2021

11/19/2021 | 04:24pm EST
PROVIDENCE GOLD MINES INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

For the nine months ended September 30, 2021 and 2020

(Stated in Canadian Dollars)

Unaudited - Prepared by Management

NOTICE OF NO AUDITOR REVIEW OF INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

Under National Instrument 51-102, Part 4, subsection 4.3(3)(a), if an auditor has not performed a review of the interim financial statements, they must be accompanied by a notice indicating that the financial statements have not been reviewed by an auditor. The accompanying unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements of the Company have been prepared by and are the responsibility of the Company's management. The Company's independent auditor has not performed a review of these financial statements in accordance with standards established by the Chartered Professional Accountants of Canada for a review of interim financial statements by an entity's auditor.

PROVIDENCE GOLD MINES INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION Unaudited - Prepared by Management

(Stated in Canadian Dollars)

September 30,

December 31,

2021

2020

ASSETS

Current assets

Cash

$

155,090

$

514,455

Accounts receivable

3,701

4,340

Prepaid expenses and advances

38,291

54,287

Total current assets

197,082

573,082

Non-current assets

Equipment, net

4,342

5,720

Right-of-use asset - Note 6

11,292

36,708

Exploration and evaluation assets - Note 5

2,560,598

2,323,383

Total non-current assets

2,576,232

2,365,811

Total Assets

$

2,773,314

$

2,938,893

LIABILITIES

Current liabilities

Trade and other payables - Note 8

$

37,630

$

35,704

Lease liability - Note 6

11,561

34,450

Total current liabilities

49,191

70,154

Non-current liabilities

Lease liability - Note 6

-

2,934

Total liabilities

49,191

73,088

EQUITY

Share capital - Note 7

6,099,940

5,834,604

Equity reserves - Note 7

781,508

748,224

Accumulated deficit

(4,157,325)

(3,717,023)

Total Equity

2,724,123

2,865,805

Total Liabilities and Equity

$

2,773,314

$

2,938,893

Nature of Operations and Going Concern - Note 1

Subsequent Event - Note 12

APPROVED ON BEHALF OF THE DIRECTORS:

"Ronald Coombes"

Director

"Thomas Kennedy"

Director

Ronald Coombes

Thomas Kennedy

The accompanying notes form an integral part of these condensed consolidated interim financial statements.

PROVIDENCE GOLD MINES INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE LOSS Unaudited - Prepared by Management

(Stated in Canadian Dollars)

Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

September 30,

September 30,

2021

2020

2021

2020

Expenses:

Accounting and audit fees - Note 8

$

15,000

$

18,183

$

49,545

$

46,454

Amortization - Note 6

8,934

489

26,794

1,489

Consulting fees - Note 8

37,828

29,000

84,408

73,000

Foreign exchange

5

(1,371)

4,595

(1,133)

Legal and corporate services - Note 8

5,396

13,069

19,329

28,802

Management fees - Note 8

12,000

12,000

36,000

36,000

Marketing

25,000

6,000

51,000

6,000

Office, rent and administration

12,555

15,474

69,974

31,357

Shareholder communications

625

39,620

37,517

84,380

Stock-based payments - Notes 7 and 8

-

243,800

32,300

243,800

Transfer agent and filing fees

12,166

5,098

28,054

11,721

Total expenses

(129,509)

(381,362)

(439,516)

(561,870)

Other Items:

Interest on lease liabilities

(176)

-

(786)

-

Total other items

(176)

-

(786)

-

Net loss and comprehensive loss for the period

$

(129,685)

$

(381,362)

$

(440,302)

$

(561,870)

Basic and diluted loss per share

$

(0.00)

$

(0.01)

$

(0.01)

$

(0.01)

Weighted average shares outstanding - basic and

diluted

57,965,960

51,521,091

56,037,312

42.842.303

The accompanying notes form an integral part of these condensed consolidated interim financial statements.

PROVIDENCE GOLD MINES INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS Unaudited - Prepared by Management

(Stated in Canadian Dollars)

Nine Months Ended

September 30,

2021

2020

Operating Activities:

Net loss for the period

$

(440,302)

$

(561,870)

Items not involving cash:

Amortization

26,794

1,489

Interest on lease liabilities

786

-

Stock-based payments

32,300

243,800

Changes in non-cash working capital items:

Accounts receivable

639

17,922

Prepaid expenses and advances

15,996

(37,043)

Trade and other payables

1,925

(160,375)

Cash outflows from operating activities

(361,862)

(496,077)

Investing Activity:

Investment in exploration and evaluation assets

(237,215)

(107,445)

Cash outflows from investing activities

(237,215)

(107,445)

Financing Activities:

Shares issued for cash

270,520

1,321,560

Share issue costs

(4,200)

(35,028)

Payments on lease liability

(26,608)

-

Cash inflows from financing activities

239,712

1,286,532

Change in cash

(359,365)

683,010

Cash, beginning

514,455

27,829

Cash, end

$

155,090

$

710,839

Supplemental cash flow information:

Interest paid

$

-

$

-

Non-cash investing and financing activities:

Allocated from share capital to equity reserves relating to unit

warrants from a private placement

$

-

$

4,250

Exploration and evaluation assets additions in accounts payable

$

-

$

882

Shares issued for property acquisition

$

-

$

120,000

Shares and warrants issued for finder's fees

$

984

$

20,200

The accompanying notes form an integral part of these condensed consolidated interim financial statements.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Providence Gold Mines Inc. published this content on 19 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 November 2021 21:23:14 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
