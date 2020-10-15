Log in
Providence Gold Mines : Gold in Stockpile Drilling Update

10/15/2020 | 03:15pm EDT

October 15, 2020

Providence Gold Mines 'the Company' The Company is pleased to update shareholders of its recent two week visit to the Providence Group of Gold Mines located nearby the City of Sonora, California, During the trip Mr. Ron Coombes, CEO, met with the principals of Lundgreen Engineering, Located in Tuolumne, California. The Company has commissioned Lundgreen Engineering, and the principles have confirmed that, weather permitting, they are ready to commence percussion drilling of up to 300 meters (1,000 feet). Multiple holes will be drilled within the historical Providence gold stockpile. The program is designed to produce a depth profile and evaluate the grade and volume of material. The assay samples will be taken at 5 foot, (1.5 metre) intervals. After which, a full bulk sample of all the material is planned to further determine the grade and best recovery method.

Ron Coombes states, 'With COVID-19, and subsequent serious forest fires in California, have caused delays in our planned September drill program. We are extremely pleased to report that planning is underway to begin the percussion drilling in early November to advance the potential gold value contained within the stockpile'.

The Company believes that the material represents all the historically milled material of the Providence mine production. Historical mining recovery methods in 1916 were poor when compared to todays mining practice.

Qualified Person:

Brian Ray M.Sc., P.Geo. Head of Exploration and a qualified person (as defined under NI 43-101) has read and approved the technical information contained in this news release.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

'Ronald Coombes'

Ronald Coombes, President & CEO

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT: Ronald Coombes

Office: (604) 688-8200

Email: info@providencegold.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release

Disclaimer

Providence Gold Mines Inc. published this content on 15 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 October 2020 19:14:03 UTC

