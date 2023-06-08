Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Ireland
  4. Irish Stock Exchange
  5. Providence Resources P.l.c.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BEY   IE00B66B5T26

PROVIDENCE RESOURCES P.L.C.

(BEY)
  Report
Real-time Irish Stock Exchange  -  11:55:00 2023-06-08 am EDT
0.0115 EUR   -25.81%
02:14pBarryroe Offshore warns three weeks of working capital left
AN
02:12pBarryroe Offshore warns just three works working capital left
AN
12:07pFTSE 100 Closes Down 0.3% Amid Increasing Concerns of Fed's Rate Hike
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Barryroe Offshore warns three weeks of working capital left

06/08/2023 | 02:14pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

(Alliance News) - Barryroe Offshore Energy PLC on Thursday said it has EUR176,000 left in its coffers, which amounts to about three weeks of working capital.

Barryroe shares fell 72% to 0.35 pence each on Thursday. Its shares are down 84% so far this year.

The company said it is engaging with its substantial shareholders in relation to potential funding going forward. There can be no guarantee that these discussions will be successful, it adds.

It added it will update on its financing situation as soon as practicable. The company has until the end of June to publish its annual results for 2022.

"The refusal by the minister to grant the lease undertaking and the consequential delay to the proposed working capital raise has created going concern issues for the company that will delay the publication of its annual accounts," Barryroe said.

Earlier on Thursday, Barryroe gave an update on the refusal by Ireland's Minister for the Environment, Climate & Communications, Eamon Ryan, to grant a lease for the SEL1/11 licence back in May.

SEL1/11 houses the Barryroe field. Barryroe Offshore owns an 80% stake in the asset, while Lansdowne Oil & Gas PLC owns 20%. The company has chased a government green light for the licence.

Barryroe said: "The company has very limited working capital and is engaging in discussions with its substantial shareholders in relation to potentially funding the company going forward. There can be no guarantee that these discussions will be successful such that additional funding will be secured in the near future."

By Sophie Rose, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BRENT OIL -1.07% 75.95 Delayed Quote.-10.72%
LANSDOWNE OIL & GAS PLC 0.00% 0.15 Delayed Quote.-68.42%
PROVIDENCE RESOURCES P.L.C. -25.81% 0.0115 Real-time Quote.-54.96%
WTI -1.64% 71.265 Delayed Quote.-10.79%
All news about PROVIDENCE RESOURCES P.L.C.
02:14pBarryroe Offshore warns three weeks of working capital left
AN
02:12pBarryroe Offshore warns just three works working capital left
AN
12:07pFTSE 100 Closes Down 0.3% Amid Increasing Concerns of Fed's Rate Hike
DJ
08:41aShell Needs to Build Upstream Longevity
DJ
06:14aAIM WINNERS & LOSERS: Barryroe Offshore falls as cash runs low
AN
06:04aBarryroe woes about funding as Ireland refuses license for top project
AN
05/22Shares mixed amid US debt ceiling nerves
AN
05/22Lansdowne Oil & Gas and Barryroe shares plunge on DECC decision
AN
05/22Lansdown Oil & Gas and Barryroe shares plunge on DECC decision
AN
05/22AIM WINNERS & LOSERS: Lansdowne and Barryroe slump after licence bl..
AN
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 - - -
Net income 2021 3,44 M 3,71 M 3,71 M
Net cash 2021 1,92 M 2,07 M 2,07 M
P/E ratio 2021 12,5x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 17,8 M 19,0 M 19,1 M
EV / Sales 2020 -
EV / Sales 2021 -
Nbr of Employees 2
Free-Float 63,3%
Chart PROVIDENCE RESOURCES P.L.C.
Duration : Period :
Providence Resources P.l.c. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PROVIDENCE RESOURCES P.L.C.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 0,02 €
Average target price 0,22 €
Spread / Average Target 1 319%
Managers and Directors
Alan Thomas Curran Chief Executive Officer
Colin Christie Chief Financial Officer
Peter John Newman Chairman
Andrew Sutherland Mackay Independent Non-Executive Director
Anne-Marie O'Sullivan Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PROVIDENCE RESOURCES P.L.C.-54.96%19
CHEVRON CORPORATION-13.20%302 821
CONOCOPHILLIPS-13.61%126 826
CNOOC LIMITED22.24%76 941
EOG RESOURCES, INC.-12.90%67 990
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED-0.40%61 723
Secure and increase the performance of your investments with our team of experts at your side.
Securing my Investments
fermer