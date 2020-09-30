Providence Resources : Interim Results for the period ending 30 June 2020 0 09/30/2020 | 04:15am EDT Send by mail :

Providence Resources P.l.c. 2020 Half Year Results Dublin and London - September 30th, 2020 - Providence Resources P.l.c. (PVR LN, PRP ID), the Irish based Energy Company, today announces its unaudited interim results for the half year ended June 30, 2020. Highlights of the year to date; Change of company leadership with appointment of Alan Linn as CEO in early January 2020

Substantial reduction in corporate operating cost base achieved (~63% reduction year on year)

Company financial position stabilised through a successful share placing and subscription in April 2020

Portfolio rationalised to establish clear focus on Barryroe development and adjacent Celtic Sea opportunities

Barryroe farmout process refreshed, resulting in SpotOn Energy being granted exclusivity through to 31st October this year

Consortium of global service industry leaders brought together to deliver the Barryroe project on a shared risk basis as part of proposed farmout

Reversion of Barryroe interest, previously conditionally granted to APEC, nearing completion

Relinquishment of all West of Ireland exploration licences underway

Angus McCoss stepped down from the board following the AGM and was replaced by Andrew Mackay Alan Linn, Chief Executive Officer commented: "On joining Providence Resources in January 2020, I was tasked by the board with updating the company strategy and expediting implementation. Providence Resources is now focused upon progressing the development of the Barryroe oil and gas field in the North Celtic Sea, offshore County Cork. Barryroe is one of the largest undeveloped offshore oil and gas fields in Europe and is unquestionably the core asset in our portfolio. Good progress has been made to date, supported by a capital raising of $3.3million, before expenses, which provided working capital in April to fund the Barryroe farmout process and move the project into production through phased economic development. In May 2020, there was a further £200,000 raised through a subscription agreement with SpotOn Energy Limited bringing their total investment in Providence Resources Plc to £500,000. The Barryroe field was recognized as a valuable national resource in 2012, when Providence drilled the 48/24-10Z appraisal well and confirmed the presence of high-quality hydrocarbons, which tested at rates of ~4000BOEPD. Two independent resource reports confirmed Providence's assessment of 346MMBOE of recoverable hydrocarbons within the assessed reservoirs, and a significant increase in recoverable volumes is expected to be proven once development drilling confirms the extent and quality of the additional reservoirs present within the Barryroe field structural closure. Providence is fully committed to push ahead with the production of both oil and gas from the Barryroe field and entered in a period of farmout exclusively with SpotOn Energy until October 31st, 2020, with the aim of agreeing a Barryroe field development partnership and a phased Barryroe development plan, designed to progress economic production from a low risk, low emissions, energy efficient hydrocarbon development offshore Ireland. SpotOn Energy has established relationships with a consortium of world class services companies willing to underwrite the quality of the Barryroe project by taking development risk and deferring a portion of their normal fees into the production phase of the project. Farmout discussions are progressing on schedule. In 2020 Ireland will import 100% of its oil and ~70% of its gas requirements. Energy security is essential for a strong economy, and government economic forecasts confirm the long term need for efficiently developed hydrocarbons to support energy reliability and stability in Ireland. Providence Resources considers the Barryroe development to be a project of national importance which, when approved and commissioned, will make a significant contribution to the Irish economy and exchequer and bring direct long-term financial benefits and employment to Cork and surrounding areas. Concurrently, Providence Renewables (a 100% owned subsidiary of Providence Resources) is assessing the benefits of introducing carbon capture into the scope of the Barryroe development, with the ambition of delivering a sustainable hydrocarbon development in the Cork area. Carbon capture and storage (CCS), with government support, can ensure locally produced natural gas is a source of reliable carbon neutral energy, contributing to delivery of the government's target for a carbon neutral economy by 2050." H1 2020 OPERATIONAL HIGHLIGHTS Barryroe, North Celtic Sea (SEL1/11) Reassignment of equity back to Providence/EXOLA and Lansdowne from APEC progressed with the Department of Communications Climate Action and the Environment (DCCAE). A Lease Undertaking application to DCCAE is pending 2 Drilling Site Surveys complete 1 Planning Application to DCCAE is in the final stage of regulatory review and is expected to be awarded shortly. The Farmout to SpotOn Energy is progressing on schedule and we are actively engaged in planning the development stages for this project and bringing a consortium of global service industry leaders to the table to partner in the development. Dragon, St. George's Channel (SEL 1/07) Under discussion with the regulatory authorities Hook Head, North Celtic Sea (SEL 2/07) Subject of Lease Undertaking application Helvick/Dunmore, Celtic Sea (Lease Undertaking) Subject to MFDevCO work programme Kish Bank, Kish Bank Basin (SEL 2/11) Licence expired August 17th, 2020. Dunquin South, Southern Porcupine (FEL 3/04) May 2020 Providence advised JV partners of its withdrawal from the licence. (Under discussion with the regulatory authorities) Avalon, Southern Porcupine (FEL 2/19) May 2020, Providence advised JV partners of its withdrawal from the licence. (Under discussion with the regulatory authorities) Spanish Point, Northern Porcupine (FEL 2/04) Work programme complete. Relinquishment in progress H1 2020 FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS Operating loss of €1.063 million for the period compared to €5.309 million in 2019, attributable to the cost reduction initiatives put in place by the company Core corporate administration expense of €0.819m (2019: €2.208m) down 63% year upon year due to the cost reduction program Loss for the period was €9.247 million versus €5.543 million in 2019 (including €7.764 million in financing expense in relation to fair value movement of warrants issued during the period as part of the equity raise in May 2020) Loss per share of 1.30 cents versus 0.93 cents in 2019 At 30 June 2020 total cash & cash equivalents were €2.269 million (2019: €1.788 million) The Company had no debt at 30th June 2019 (2019: nil) The total issued and voting share capital at 30th June 2020 was 841,514,060 ordinary shares of €0.001 each POST H1 2020 EVENTS - BOARD CHANGES On July 20th, 2020, the board accepted Angus McCoss's resignation from the board Andrew Mackay was appointed as an Independent Non-Executive Director with effect from the 3 July 2020. Andrew Mackay has over 40 years' experience in the industry. He founded NRG Group in 1988 and has extensive experience in the upstream oil & gas with a focus upon well engineering and regulatory frameworks and control. OUTLOOK Providence Resources is funded through July 2021 and expects to complete the Barryroe Farmout within existing resources. During the April 2020 fund raise Providence Resource issued £0.03 and £0.09 warrants as part of the capital raise. There is an expectation that near-term funding will be met through warrant exercise following the completion of the farmout process. The recent exercise of 16,433,333 warrants has generated additional cash of £492,999.99 into the Company. Following the recent general election, the Irish government extended the ban on future oil exploration to include gas. The government confirmed that existing licences would be unaffected and will proceed as normal. Providence Resources has title over several licences in the North Celtic Sea which contain both oil and gas discoveries. It is our intention to focus our technical efforts upon assessing near field exploration potential associated with existing discoveries, including Barryroe, and working with the government to maximise the economic recovery from our existing licences. ANNOUNCEMENT & FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS This announcement contains certain forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ materially from those projected or implied in such forward-looking statements. Such forward- looking information involves risks and uncertainties that could significantly affect expected results. No representation is made that any of those statements or forecasts will come to pass or that any forecast results will be achieved. You are cautioned not to place any reliance on such statements or forecasts. Those forward-looking and other statements speak only as at the date of this announcement. Providence Resources P.l.c undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements. ABOUT PROVIDENCE RESOURCES PLC Providence Resources P.l.c. is an Irish based Oil & Gas Energy company with a portfolio of appraisal and exploration assets located offshore Ireland. Providence's shares are quoted on the AIM in London and the Euronext Growth market in Dublin. Further information on Providence can be found on www.providenceresources.com INVESTOR ENQUIRIES Providence Resources P.l.c. Tel: +353 1 219 4074 Alan Linn, Chief Executive Officer J&E Davy Tel: +353 1 679 6363 Anthony Farrell MEDIA ENQUIRIES Murray Consultants Tel: +353 87 6909735 Joe Heron

