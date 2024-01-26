Provident Bancorp, Inc. announced the appointment of Dennis Pollack to its Board of Directors as well as to the Board of Directors of its operating subsidiary, BankProv. Mr. Pollack brings a wealth of experience to the role, having served in various executive positions, including most recently as President and CEO of Prudential Bank in Philadelphia, PA. Dennis Pollack's extensive background includes executive roles at Sony Corporation of America, the Connecticut Bank of Commerce, the Savings Bank of Rockland County, and Paulson & Company.

He has previously served on the boards of several depository institutions and has been recognized for his contributions to the banking industry, with published articles in Bottomline Magazine and The Bankers Magazine. Mr. Pollack holds a B.S. in Economics from Seton Hall University, an M.B.A. from Columbia Business School, and a post-M.B.A. Diploma in Bank Lending from New York University.