Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Provident Financial Holdings, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PROV   US7438681014

PROVIDENT FINANCIAL HOLDINGS, INC.

(PROV)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  04/29 03:00:51 pm EDT
15.12 USD   -1.37%
02:38pPROVIDENT FINANCIAL : ANNOUNCES NEW STOCK REPURCHASE PLAN - Form 8-K
PU
01:58pPROVIDENT FINANCIAL : ANNOUNCES QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND - Form 8-K
PU
12:24pPROVIDENT FINANCIAL HOLDINGS INC : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

PROVIDENT FINANCIAL : ANNOUNCES NEW STOCK REPURCHASE PLAN - Form 8-K

04/29/2022 | 02:38pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
PROVIDENT FINANCIAL HOLDINGS
ANNOUNCES NEW STOCK REPURCHASE PLAN


Riverside, Calif. - April 28, 2022 - Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. ("Company"), NASDAQ GS: PROV, the holding company for Provident Savings Bank, F.S.B., today announced that the Company's Board of Directors authorized the repurchase of up to five percent (5%) of the Company's common stock, approximately 364,259 shares. The Company will purchase the shares from time to time in the open market or through privately negotiated transactions over a one-year period depending on market conditions, the capital requirements of the Company, and available cash that can be allocated to the stock repurchase program, among other considerations. The April 2022 stock repurchase plan will become effective on April 28, 2022 and will continue for a period of one year or until completed, whichever occurs first.


Safe-Harbor Statement

Certain matters in this News Release may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements may relate to, among others, expectations of the business environment in which the Company operates, projections of future performance, perceived opportunities in the market, potential future credit experience, and statements regarding the Company's mission and vision. These forward-looking statements are based upon current management expectations, and may, therefore, involve risks and uncertainties. The Company's actual results, performance, or achievements may differ materially from those suggested, expressed, or implied by forward-looking statements as a result of a wide range of factors including, but not limited to, the general business environment, interest rates, the California real estate market, competitive conditions between banks and non-bank financial services providers, regulatory changes, and other risks detailed in the Company's reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2021.


Contact:
Craig G. Blunden
Donavon P. Ternes
Chairman and President,
Chief Operating Officer,
Chief Executive Officer
and Chief Financial Officer



Disclaimer

Provident Financial Holdings Inc. published this content on 29 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 April 2022 18:37:12 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about PROVIDENT FINANCIAL HOLDINGS, INC.
02:38pPROVIDENT FINANCIAL : ANNOUNCES NEW STOCK REPURCHASE PLAN - Form 8-K
PU
01:58pPROVIDENT FINANCIAL : ANNOUNCES QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND - Form 8-K
PU
12:24pPROVIDENT FINANCIAL HOLDINGS INC : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8..
AQ
04:50aProvident Financial Plans Buyback of Up to 5% of Common Stock
MT
04:44aProvident Financial Holdings Maintains $0.14/Share Quarterly Cash Dividend; Payable Jun..
MT
04/28Provident Financial Holdings Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend
AQ
04/28Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend, Payable on June 9..
CI
04/28Provident Financial Holdings Announces New Stock Repurchase Plan
AQ
04/27TRANSCRIPT : Provident Financial Holdings, Inc., Q3 2022 Earnings Call, Apr 27, 2022
CI
04/26PROVIDENT FINANCIAL : REPORTS THIRD QUARTER OF FISCAL 2022 RESULTS - Form 8-K
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on PROVIDENT FINANCIAL HOLDINGS, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 35,5 M - -
Net income 2022 8,00 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 14,3x
Yield 2022 3,65%
Capitalization 113 M 113 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 3,18x
Capi. / Sales 2023 2,97x
Nbr of Employees 135
Free-Float 32,4%
Chart PROVIDENT FINANCIAL HOLDINGS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PROVIDENT FINANCIAL HOLDINGS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 15,33 $
Average target price 17,33 $
Spread / Average Target 13,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Craig G. Blunden Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Donovan P. Ternes President, CFO, COO & Secretary
Joseph P. Barr Independent Director
Bruce W. Bennett Independent Director
Roy Hugh Taylor Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PROVIDENT FINANCIAL HOLDINGS, INC.-7.26%113
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-23.32%362 262
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-17.26%296 766
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED7.95%246 619
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION3.70%180 352
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-5.86%171 190