Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Provident Financial Holdings, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PROV   US7438681014

PROVIDENT FINANCIAL HOLDINGS, INC.

(PROV)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

PROVIDENT FINANCIAL : ANNOUNCES QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND - Form 8-K

01/26/2022 | 01:37pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
PROVIDENT FINANCIAL HOLDINGS
ANNOUNCES QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND

Riverside, Calif. - January 25, 2022 - Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. ("Company"), NASDAQ GS: PROV, the holding company for Provident Savings Bank, F.S.B., today announced that the Company's Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.14 per share. Shareholders of the Company's common stock at the close of business on February 15, 2022 will be entitled to receive the cash dividend. The cash dividend will be payable on March 8, 2022.


Safe-Harbor Statement

Certain matters in this News Release may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements may relate to, among others, expectations of the business environment in which the Company operates, projections of future performance, perceived opportunities in the market, potential future credit experience, and statements regarding the Company's mission and vision. These forward-looking statements are based upon current management expectations, and may, therefore, involve risks and uncertainties. The Company's actual results, performance, or achievements may differ materially from those suggested, expressed, or implied by forward-looking statements as a result of a wide range of factors including, but not limited to, the general business environment, interest rates, the California real estate market, competitive conditions between banks and non-bank financial services providers, regulatory changes, and other risks detailed in the Company's reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2021.


Contacts:
Craig G. Blunden
Donavon P. Ternes
Chairman and President,
Chief Operating Officer,
Chief Executive Officer
and Chief Financial Officer







Disclaimer

Provident Financial Holdings Inc. published this content on 26 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 January 2022 18:36:13 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about PROVIDENT FINANCIAL HOLDINGS, INC.
01:37pPROVIDENT FINANCIAL : ANNOUNCES QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND - Form 8-K
PU
01:31pPROVIDENT FINANCIAL HOLDINGS INC : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8..
AQ
06:24aProvident Financial Fiscal Q2 Earnings, Revenue Increases
MT
06:11aPROVIDENT FINANCIAL : Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
06:01aProvident Financial Holdings Reports Second Quarter of Fiscal 2022 Results
GL
01/25Provident Financial Holdings Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend
AQ
01/25Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend, Payable on March 8..
CI
01/19Provident Financial Holdings To Host Earnings Release Conference Call
GL
01/13Provident Financial to Release Pandemic Provisions as Trading Beats Expectations
MT
2021PROVIDENT FINANCIAL : Investor Presentation
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on PROVIDENT FINANCIAL HOLDINGS, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 35,6 M - -
Net income 2022 6,70 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 18,6x
Yield 2022 3,35%
Capitalization 125 M 125 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 3,50x
Capi. / Sales 2023 3,32x
Nbr of Employees 135
Free-Float -
Chart PROVIDENT FINANCIAL HOLDINGS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PROVIDENT FINANCIAL HOLDINGS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 16,74 $
Average target price 17,83 $
Spread / Average Target 6,53%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Craig G. Blunden Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Donovan P. Ternes President, CFO, COO & Secretary
Joseph P. Barr Independent Director
Bruce W. Bennett Independent Director
Roy Hugh Taylor Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PROVIDENT FINANCIAL HOLDINGS, INC.1.27%125
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-7.46%431 399
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION2.11%366 976
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED7.27%251 649
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY11.69%208 240
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.4.50%205 753