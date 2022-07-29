Log in
    PROV   US7438681014

PROVIDENT FINANCIAL HOLDINGS, INC.

(PROV)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  11:32 2022-07-29 am EDT
14.88 USD   +2.55%
PROVIDENT FINANCIAL : ANNOUNCES QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND - Form 8-K
PU
11:05aPROVIDENT FINANCIAL HOLDINGS INC : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
08:45aProvident Financial Services Posts Lower Q2 Earnings, Revenue Increases
MT
PROVIDENT FINANCIAL : ANNOUNCES QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND - Form 8-K

07/29/2022 | 11:13am EDT
PROVIDENT FINANCIAL HOLDINGS
ANNOUNCES QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND

Riverside, Calif. - July 28, 2022 - Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. ("Company"), NASDAQ GS: PROV, the holding company for Provident Savings Bank, F.S.B., today announced that the Company's Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.14 per share. Shareholders of the Company's common stock at the close of business on August 18, 2022 will be entitled to receive the cash dividend. The cash dividend will be payable on September 8, 2022.

Safe-Harbor Statement

Certain matters in this News Release may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements may relate to, among others, expectations of the business environment in which the Company operates, projections of future performance, perceived opportunities in the market, potential future credit experience, and statements regarding the Company's mission and vision. These forward-looking statements are based upon current management expectations, and may, therefore, involve risks and uncertainties. The Company's actual results, performance, or achievements may differ materially from those suggested, expressed, or implied by forward-looking statements as a result of a wide range of factors including, but not limited to, the general business environment, interest rates, the California real estate market, competitive conditions between banks and non-bank financial services providers, regulatory changes, and other risks detailed in the Company's reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2021.

Contact:
Craig G. Blunden
Donavon P. Ternes
Chairman and President,
Chief Operating Officer,
Chief Executive Officer
and Chief Financial Officer

Disclaimer

Provident Financial Holdings Inc. published this content on 29 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 July 2022 15:12:16 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
