Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Provident Financial Holdings, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PROV   US7438681014

PROVIDENT FINANCIAL HOLDINGS, INC.

(PROV)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

PROVIDENT FINANCIAL : REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND FISCAL YEAR 2021 RESULTS (Form 8-K)

07/28/2021 | 03:34pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

PROVIDENT FINANCIAL HOLDINGS REPORTS

FOURTH QUARTER AND FISCAL YEAR 2021 RESULTS

The Company Reports Net Income of $3.34 Million in the June 2021 Quarter

Loans Held for Investment Increase 1% from March 31, 2021 to $851.0 Million

Total Deposits Increase 5% from June 30, 2020 to $938.0 Million

Improved Asset Quality with a $767,000 Recovery from the Allowance for Loan Losses

Non-Interest Expenses Remain Well-Controlled

Riverside, Calif. - July 28, 2021 - Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. ('Company'), NASDAQ GS: PROV, the holding company for Provident Savings Bank, F.S.B. ('Bank'), today announced fourth quarter and full year earnings results for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2021.

For the quarter ended June 30, 2021, the Company reported net income of $3.34 million, or $0.44 per diluted share (on 7.59 million average diluted shares outstanding), up 111 percent from net income of $1.58 million, or $0.21 per diluted share (on 7.49 million average diluted shares outstanding), in the comparable period a year ago. Compared to the same quarter last year, the increase in earnings was primarily attributable to a $1.22 million improvement in the provision for loan losses to a recovery from a provision for loan losses and a $1.68 million decrease in non-interest expenses (mainly, lower salaries and employee benefits expenses), partly offset by lower net interest income.

'I am pleased that general economic conditions are improving and the United States is making progress in its fight against the COVID-19 pandemic,' said Craig G. Blunden, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the Company. 'We believe Provident is well-positioned to benefit from improving conditions and I am confident that our strong financial foundation will allow us to capitalize on future opportunities as they develop,' said Mr. Blunden.

Return on average assets for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2021 was 1.12 percent, up from 0.55 percent for the same period of fiscal 2020; and return on average stockholders' equity for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2021 was 10.65 percent, up from 5.14 percent for the comparable period of fiscal 2020.

_____________________________________________________________________________________________

Page 1 of 16

On a sequential quarter basis, the $3.34 million net income for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2021 reflects a 114 percent increase from $1.56 million in the third quarter of fiscal 2021. The increase in earnings for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2021 compared to the third quarter of fiscal 2021 was primarily attributable to a $1.99 million decrease in non-interest expenses and a $567,000 increase in the recovery from the allowance for loan losses. Diluted earnings per share for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2021 were $0.44 per share, up 110 percent from the $0.21 per share during the third quarter of fiscal 2021. Return on average assets was 1.12 percent for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2021, up from 0.53 percent in the third quarter of fiscal 2021; and return on average stockholders' equity for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2021 was 10.65 percent, up from 4.99 percent for the third quarter of fiscal 2021.

For the fiscal year ended June 30, 2021 net income decreased $128,000, or two percent, to $7.56 million from $7.69 million in the comparable period ended June 30, 2020; and diluted earnings per share for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2021 decreased one percent to $1.00 per share (on 7.54 million average diluted shares outstanding) from $1.01 per share (on 7.58 million average diluted shares outstanding) for the comparable period last year. Compared to the same period last year, the decrease in earnings was primarily attributable to a $5.76 million decrease in net interest income; partly offset by a $3.17 million decrease in non-interest expenses (mainly, a decrease in salaries and employee benefits expenses) and a $1.83 million improvement in the provision for loan losses to a recovery from a provision for loan losses.

Net interest income decreased $912,000, or 11 percent, to $7.38 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2021 from $8.29 million for the same quarter of fiscal 2020, attributable to a decrease in the net interest margin, partly offset by a higher average interest-earning assets balance. The net interest margin during the fourth quarter of fiscal 2021 decreased 41 basis points to 2.54 percent from 2.95 percent in the same quarter last year, primarily due to a decrease in the average yield on interest-earning assets reflecting primarily downward pressure on adjustable rate instruments as a result of decreases in market interest rates over the last year and originations and purchases of new loans held for investment and purchases of investment securities at lower market yields, partly offset by a much smaller decrease in the average cost of interest-bearing liabilities. The average yield on interest-earning assets decreased by 59 basis points to 2.87 percent in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2021 from 3.46 percent in the same quarter last year while the average cost of interest-bearing liabilities decreased by 20 basis points to 0.37 percent in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2021 from 0.57 percent in the same quarter last year. The average balance of interest-earning assets increased by $39.9 million, or four percent, to $1.16 billion in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2021 from $1.12 billion in the same quarter last year due primarily to purchases of investment securities, partly offset by a decrease in loans receivable and interest-earning deposits (primarily federal funds).

The average balance of loans receivable decreased by $45.9 million, or five percent, to $848.6 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2021 from $894.5 million in the same quarter of fiscal 2020. The average yield on loans receivable decreased by 43 basis points to 3.65 percent in the

_____________________________________________________________________________________________

Page 2 of 16

fourth quarter of fiscal 2021 from an average yield of 4.08 percent in the same quarter of fiscal 2020. Net deferred loan cost amortization in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2021 increased to $752,000 from $495,000 in the same quarter of fiscal 2020. Total loans originated and purchased for investment in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2021 were $93.3 million, up 111 percent from $44.2 million in the same quarter of fiscal 2020. Loan principal payments received in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2021 were $79.9 million, up 41 percent from $56.5 million in the same quarter of fiscal 2020 reflecting primarily increased refinance activity of single-family loans in the current low interest rate environment.

The average balance of investment securities increased by $150.9 million, or 177 percent, to $236.2 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2021 from $85.3 million in the same quarter of fiscal 2020 as excess liquidity earning a nominal yield was deployed into higher earning assets. The average yield on investment securities decreased 136 basis points to 0.80 percent in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2021 from 2.16 percent for the same quarter of fiscal 2020. The decrease in the average yield was primarily attributable to investment security purchases with a lower average yield than the legacy portfolio of investment securities, reflecting the current low interest rate environment. During the fourth quarter of fiscal 2021, the Bank did not purchase any investment securities; but for fiscal 2021, the Bank purchased investment securities totaling $154.2 million with an average yield of approximately 0.82 percent.

In the fourth quarter of fiscal 2021, the Federal Home Loan Bank - San Francisco ('FHLB') distributed a $118,000 cash dividend to the Bank on its FHLB stock, up $16,000 or 16 percent from $102,000 in the same quarter last year.

The average balance of the Company's interest-earning deposits, primarily cash with the Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco, decreased $65.2 million, or 48 percent, to $69.9 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2021 from $135.1 million in the same quarter of fiscal 2020 primarily as a result of purchases of investment securities, new loan originations and purchases of loans held for investment outpacing deposit growth and loan repayments. The average yield earned on interest-earning deposits in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2021 was 0.11 percent, unchanged from the same quarter of fiscal 2020.

Average deposits increased $63.4 million, or seven percent, to $939.0 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2021 from $875.6 million in the same quarter of fiscal 2020, primarily due to increases in transaction accounts resulting primarily from government stimulus programs related to the COVID-19 pandemic, partly offset by a managed run-off of higher cost time deposits. The average cost of deposits improved, decreasing by 15 basis points to 0.15 percent in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2021 from 0.30 percent in the same quarter last year.

Transaction account balances or 'core deposits' increased $74.5 million, or 10 percent, to $797.5 million at June 30, 2021 from $723.0 million at June 30, 2020, while time deposits decreased $29.6 million, or 17 percent, to $140.4 million at June 30, 2021 from $170.0 million at June 30, 2020.

_____________________________________________________________________________________________

Page 3 of 16

The average balance of borrowings, which consisted of FHLB advances, decreased $27.1 million, or 20 percent, to $110.8 million while the average cost of borrowings decreased eight basis points to 2.24 percent in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2021, compared to an average balance of $137.9 million with an average cost of 2.32 percent in the same quarter of fiscal 2020. The decrease in the average balance of borrowings was primarily due to prepayments and maturities of borrowings.

During the fourth quarter of fiscal 2021, the Company recorded a recovery from the allowance for loan losses of $767,000, in contrast to a $448,000 provision for loan losses recorded during the same period of fiscal 2020 and a $200,000 recovery from the allowance for loan losses recorded in the third quarter of fiscal 2021 (sequential quarter). The recovery from the allowance for loan losses for the current quarter primarily reflects an improved economic outlook as of June 30, 2021, reducing the expected impact of the pandemic to the credit quality of the loan portfolio, partly offset by an increase in loan balances during the current quarter; while the provision for loan losses recorded in the same quarter last year primarily reflected the deterioration in forecasted economic metrics reflecting the economic outlook that existed at the quarter end as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, partly offset by a decrease in loan balances.

Non-performing assets, comprised solely of non-performing loans with underlying collateral located in California, increased $3.7 million or 76 percent to $8.6 million, or 0.73 percent of total assets, at June 30, 2021, compared to $4.9 million, or 0.42 percent of total assets, at June 30, 2020 but declined from $9.8 million, or 0.82 percent of total assets, at March 31, 2021 (sequential quarter). The non-performing loans at June 30, 2021 are comprised of 27 single-family loans and one multi-family loan. At both June 30, 2021 and June 30, 2020, there was no real estate owned.

Net loan recoveries for the quarter ended June 30, 2021 were $8,000 or 0.00 percent (annualized) of average loans receivable, as compared to net loan recoveries of $7,000 or 0.00 percent (annualized) of average loans receivable for the quarter ended June 30, 2020 and net loan recoveries of $8,000 or 0.00 percent (annualized) of average loans receivable for the quarter ended March 31, 2021 (sequential quarter).

Classified assets, comprised solely of loans, were $10.4 million at June 30, 2021, including $1.8 million of loans in the special mention category and $8.6 million of loans in the substandard category; while classified assets at June 30, 2020 were $14.1 million, including $8.6 million of loans in the special mention category and $5.5 million of loans in the substandard category.

The Bank received requests from borrowers for some type of payment relief due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Loans that were current on their payments prior to the COVID-19 pandemic and modified by deferred payments, are not considered to be troubled debt restructurings pursuant to applicable accounting guidance consistent with the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act of 2020 or CARES Act and related bank regulatory guidance. The primary method of relief is to allow the borrower to defer loan payments for up to an initial six-month period, although we have also waived late fees and suspended foreclosure proceedings. Loans in which

_____________________________________________________________________________________________

Page 4 of 16

their payments are deferred beyond the initial six months are no longer in forbearance and are subsequently classified as troubled debt restructuring. The Bank ended the loan forbearance program on March 31, 2021. As of June 30, 2021, loans in forbearance included three single-family loans with outstanding balances of approximately $897,000 or 0.11 percent of gross loans held for investment and one commercial real estate loan with an outstanding balance of $945,000 or 0.11 percent of gross loans held for investment. As of June 30, 2021, the Bank had no pending requests for payment relief. Interest income is recognized during the forbearance period unless the loans are classified as non-performing. After the payment deferral period, scheduled loan payments will once again become due and payable. The forbearance amount will be due and payable in full as a balloon payment at the end of the loan term or sooner if the loan becomes due and payable in full at an earlier date. The Company believes the steps it is taking are necessary to effectively manage the loan portfolio and assist its customers through the ongoing uncertainty surrounding the duration, impact and government response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

During the quarter ended June 30, 2021, two COVID-19 related forbearance loans were restructured while two restructured loans were paid off. During the fiscal year ended June 30, 2021, 19 loans previously in a COVID-19 related payment forbearance and one pass loan were restructured and classified as restructured loans, while two restructured loans were upgraded to the pass category and three loans were paid off. The outstanding balance of restructured loans at June 30, 2021 was $7.9 million (23 loans) up from $2.6 million (eight loans) at June 30, 2020. As of June 30, 2021, a total of $7.0 million or 89 percent of the restructured loans were classified as substandard non-accrual and $7.7 million or 97 percent of the restructured loans have a current payment status consistent with their restructuring terms.

The allowance for loan losses was $7.6 million or 0.88 percent of gross loans held for investment at June 30, 2021, down from the $8.3 million or 0.91 percent of gross loans held for investment at June 30, 2020. Management believes that, based on currently available information, the allowance for loan losses is sufficient to absorb potential losses inherent in loans held for investment at June 30, 2021 under the incurred loss methodology.

Non-interest income increased by $236,000, or 23 percent, to $1.24 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2021 from $1.01 million in the same period of fiscal 2020, primarily due to increases in card and processing fees and loan servicing and other fees (resulting from higher loan prepayment fees). On a sequential quarter basis, non-interest income increased $42,000, or four percent, primarily as a result of an increase in card and processing fees, partly offset by decreases in loan servicing and other fees and deposit account fees.

Non-interest expenses decreased $1.68 million, or 25 percent, to $4.92 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2021 from $6.60 million in the same quarter last year due primarily to lower salaries and employee benefits expense resulting from a $2.44 million credit for the Employee Retention Tax Credit ('ERTC'), partly offset by a $373,000 increase in stock-based compensation expense and a $532,000 reversal of the incentive bonus expense in the fourth quarter last year (not replicated in this current quarter). The ERTC credit was recorded for qualified wages consistent with the Consolidated Appropriations Act of 2021 and American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 where

_____________________________________________________________________________________________

Page 5 of 16

eligible employers can claim a maximum credit equal to 70 percent of $10,000 of qualified wages paid to an employee per calendar quarter. On a sequential quarter basis, non-interest expensesdecreased $1.99 million, or 29 percent, to $4.92 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2021 from $6.91 million in the third quarter of fiscal 2021 due primarily to lower salaries and employee benefits expense resulting from the $2.44 million credit for the ERTC, partly offset by a $409,000 increase in stock-based compensation expense.

The Company's efficiency ratio in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2021 was 57 percent, significantly improved from 71 percent in the same quarter last year and from 80 percent in the third quarter of fiscal 2021 (sequential quarter), primarily attributable to the ERTC credit.

The Company's provision for income tax was $1.12 million for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2021, up 70 percent from $660,000 in the same quarter last year primarily due to higher net income before the provision for income taxes. The effective tax rate in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2021 was 25.2 percent, lower than 29.4 percent in the same quarter last year, attributable to the tax benefits from the exercise of stock options and the non-taxable treatment of the ERTC for state tax purposes. The Company believes that the tax provision recorded in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2021 reflects its current federal and state income tax obligations.

The Company repurchased 50,275 shares of its common stock with an average cost of $16.68 per share during the quarter ended June 30, 2021 pursuant to its stock repurchase plan. As of June 30, 2021, a total of 266,833 shares or 72 percent of the shares authorized for repurchase under the April 2020 stock repurchase plan remain available to purchase until the plan expires on April 30, 2022. In addition, the Company purchased 31,553 shares at $17.40 per share from employees to fund their withholding tax obligations resulting from restricted stock distributions.

The Bank currently operates 13 retail/business banking offices in Riverside County and San Bernardino County (Inland Empire).

The Company will host a conference call for institutional investors and bank analysts on Thursday, July 29, 2021 at 9:00 a.m. (Pacific) to discuss its financial results. The conference call can be accessed by dialing 1-877-692-8955 and referencing access code number 5497888. An audio replay of the conference call will be available through Thursday, August 5, 2021 by dialing 1-866-207-1041 and referencing access code number 1060286.

For more financial information about the Company please visit the website at www.myprovident.com and click on the 'Investor Relations' section.

Safe-Harbor Statement

This press release contains statements that the Company believes are 'forward-looking statements' within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements relate to the Company's financial condition, liquidity, results of operations, plans, objectives, future performance or business. You should not place undue reliance on these statements, as they are subject to risks and uncertainties. When considering these forward-looking statements, you should keep in mind these risks and uncertainties, as well as any cautionary statements the

_____________________________________________________________________________________________

Page 6 of 16

Company may make. Moreover, you should treat these statements as speaking only as of the date they are made and based only on information then actually known to the Company. There are a number of important factors that could cause future results to differ materially from historical performance and these forward-looking statements. Factors which could cause actual results to differ materially from the results anticipated or implied by our forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic, including on Company's credit quality and business operations, as well as its impact on general economic and financial market conditions and other uncertainties resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic, such as the extent and duration of the impact on public health, the U.S. and global economies, and consumer and corporate customers, including economic activity, employment levels and market liquidity; increased competitive pressures; changes in the interest rate environment; changes in general economic conditions and conditions within the securities markets; legislative and regulatory changes,; including as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic; and other factors described in the Company's latest Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ('SEC') - which are available on our website at www.myprovident.com and on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. We do not undertake and specifically disclaim any obligation to revise any forward-looking statements to reflect the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events or circumstances after the date of such statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. These risks could cause our actual results for fiscal 2022 and beyond to differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statements by, or on behalf of us and could negatively affect our operating and stock price performance

Contacts:

Craig G. Blunden

Donavon P. Ternes

Chairman and

President, Chief Operating Officer,

Chief Executive Officer

and Chief Financial Officer

_____________________________________________________________________________________________

Page 7 of 16

PROVIDENT FINANCIAL HOLDINGS, INC.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Financial Condition

(Unaudited -In Thousands, Except Share Information)

June 30,

March 31,

December 31,

September 30,

June 30,

2021

2021

2020

2020

2020

Assets

Cash and cash equivalents

$

70,270

$

71,629

$

74,001

$

66,467

$

116,034

Investment securities - held to maturity, at cost

223,306

239,480

203,098

193,868

118,627

Investment securities - available for sale, at fair value

3,587

3,802

4,158

4,416

4,717

Loans held for investment, net of allowance for loan losses of $7,587; $8,346; $8,538; $8,490 and $8,265, respectively; includes $1,874; $1,879; $1,972; $2,240 and $2,258 at fair value, respectively

850,960

840,274

855,086

884,953

902,796

Accrued interest receivable

2,999

3,060

3,126

3,373

3,271

FHLB - San Francisco stock

8,155

7,970

7,970

7,970

7,970

Premises and equipment, net

9,377

9,608

9,980

10,099

10,254

Prepaid expenses and other assets

14,942

13,473

13,308

12,887

13,168

Total assets

$

1,183,596

$

1,189,296

$

1,170,727

$

1,184,033

$

1,176,837

Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity

Liabilities:

Non interest-bearing deposits

$

123,179

$

124,043

$

109,609

$

114,537

$

118,771

Interest-bearing deposits

814,794

809,713

800,359

790,149

774,198

Total deposits

937,973

933,756

909,968

904,686

892,969

Borrowings

100,983

111,000

116,015

136,031

141,047

Accounts payable, accrued interest and other liabilities

17,360

18,790

19,760

18,657

18,845

Total liabilities

1,056,316

1,063,546

1,045,743

1,059,374

1,052,861

Stockholders' equity:

Preferred stock, $.01 par value (2,000,000 shares authorized; none issued and outstanding)

-

-

-

-

-

Common stock, $.01 par value; (40,000,000 shares authorized; 18,229,615; 18,226,615; 18,097,615; 18,097,615 and 18,097,615 shares issued respectively; 7,541,469; 7,516,547; 7,442,254; 7,441,259 and 7,436,315 shares outstanding, respectively)

183

182

181

181

181

Additional paid-in capital

97,978

97,323

96,164

95,948

95,593

Retained earnings

197,733

195,443

194,923

194,789

194,345

Treasury stock at cost (10,688,146; 10,710,068; 10,655,361; 10,656,356 and 10,661,300 shares, respectively)

(168,686)

(167,276)

(166,364)

(166,358)

(166,247)

Accumulated other comprehensive income, net of tax

72

78

80

99

104

Total stockholders' equity

127,280

125,750

124,984

124,659

123,976

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$

1,183,596

$

1,189,296

$

1,170,727

$

1,184,033

$

1,176,837

_____________________________________________________________________________________________

Page 8 of 16

PROVIDENT FINANCIAL HOLDINGS, INC.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

(Unaudited - In Thousands, Except Earnings Per Share)

Quarter Ended

Fiscal Year Ended

June 30,

June 30,

2021

2020

2021

2020

Interest income:

Loans receivable, net

$

7,735

$

9,128

$

32,856

$

39,145

Investment securities

471

461

1,849

2,120

FHLB - San Francisco stock

118

102

418

534

Interest-earning deposits

19

36

78

657

Total interest income

8,343

9,727

35,201

42,456

Interest expense:

Checking and money market deposits

48

91

268

424

Savings deposits

38

100

208

496

Time deposits

260

452

1,269

2,023

Borrowings

619

794

2,817

3,112

Total interest expense

965

1,437

4,562

6,055

Net interest income

7,378

8,290

30,639

36,401

(Recovery) provision for loan losses

(767)

448

(708)

1,119

Net interest income, after (recovery) provision for loan losses

8,145

7,842

31,347

35,282

Non-interest income:

Loan servicing and other fees

290

188

1,170

819

Deposit account fees

290

289

1,247

1,610

Card and processing fees

507

333

1,605

1,454

Other

154

195

551

637

Total non-interest income

1,241

1,005

4,573

4,520

Non-interest expense:

Salaries and employee benefits

2,172

3,963

15,157

18,913

Premises and occupancy

869

862

3,500

3,465

Equipment

293

274

1,153

1,129

Professional expenses

378

349

1,561

1,439

Sales and marketing expenses

210

267

680

773

Deposit insurance premiums and regulatory assessments

123

130

552

227

Other

878

758

3,130

2,954

Total non-interest expense

4,923

6,603

25,733

28,900

Income before income taxes

4,463

2,244

10,187

10,902

Provision for income taxes

1,124

660

2,626

3,213

Net income

$

3,339

$

1,584

$

7,561

$

7,689

Basic earnings per share

$

0.44

$

0.21

$

1.01

$

1.03

Diluted earnings per share

$

0.44

$

0.21

$

1.00

$

1.01

Cash dividend per share

$

0.14

$

0.14

$

0.56

$

0.56

_____________________________________________________________________________________________

Page 9 of 16

PROVIDENT FINANCIAL HOLDINGS, INC.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations - Sequential Quarters

(Unaudited - In Thousands, Except Share Information)

Quarter Ended

June 30,

March 31,

December 31,

September 30,

June 30,

2021

2021

2020

2020

2020

Interest income:

Loans receivable, net

$

7,735

$

7,860

$

8,344

$

8,917

$

9,128

Investment securities

471

452

448

478

461

FHLB - San Francisco stock

118

100

100

100

102

Interest-earning deposits

19

18

17

24

36

Total interest income

8,343

8,430

8,909

9,519

9,727

Interest expense:

Checking and money market deposits

48

50

79

91

91

Savings deposits

38

38

54

78

100

Time deposits

260

292

335

382

452

Borrowings

619

593

803

802

794

Total interest expense

965

973

1,271

1,353

1,437

Net interest income

7,378

7,457

7,638

8,166

8,290

(Recovery) provision for loan losses

(767)

(200)

39

220

448

Net interest income, after (recovery) provision for loan losses

8,145

7,657

7,599

7,946

7,842

Non-interest income:

Loan servicing and other fees

290

355

120

405

188

Deposit account fees

290

318

329

310

289

Card and processing fees

507

366

368

364

333

Other

154

160

157

80

195

Total non-interest income

1,241

1,199

974

1,159

1,005

Non-interest expense:

Salaries and employee benefits

2,172

4,241

4,301

4,443

3,963

Premises and occupancy

869

863

865

903

862

Equipment

293

312

273

275

274

Professional expenses

378

367

402

414

349

Sales and marketing expenses

210

130

227

113

267

Deposit insurance premiums and regulatory assessments

123

154

141

134

130

Other

878

842

707

703

758

Total non-interest expense

4,923

6,909

6,916

6,985

6,603

Income before income taxes

4,463

1,947

1,657

2,120

2,244

Provision for income taxes

1,124

386

481

635

660

Net income

$

3,339

$

1,561

$

1,176

$

1,485

$

1,584

Basic earnings per share

$

0.44

$

0.21

$

0.16

$

0.20

$

0.21

Diluted earnings per share

$

0.44

$

0.21

$

0.16

$

0.20

$

0.21

Cash dividends per share

$

0.14

$

0.14

$

0.14

$

0.14

$

0.14

_____________________________________________________________________________________________

Page 10 of 16

PROVIDENT FINANCIAL HOLDINGS, INC.

Financial Highlights

(Unaudited - Dollars in Thousands, Except Share Information)

Quarter Ended

Fiscal Year Ended

June 30,

June 30,

2021

2020

2021

2020

SELECTED FINANCIAL RATIOS:

Return on average assets

1.12

%

0.55

%

0.64

%

0.69

%

Return on average stockholders' equity

10.65

%

5.14

%

6.05

%

6.26

%

Stockholders' equity to total assets

10.75

%

10.53

%

10.75

%

10.53

%

Net interest spread

2.50

%

2.89

%

2.62

%

3.30

%

Net interest margin

2.54

%

2.95

%

2.66

%

3.36

%

Efficiency ratio

57.12

%

71.04

%

73.08

%

70.62

%

Average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities

110.77

%

110.80

%

110.78

%

111.32

%

SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA:

Basic earnings per share

$

0.44

$

0.21

$

1.01

$

1.03

Diluted earnings per share

$

0.44

$

0.21

$

1.00

$

1.01

Book value per share

$

16.88

$

16.67

$

16.88

$

16.67

Shares used for basic EPS computation

7,518,542

7,436,315

7,464,814

7,467,577

Shares used for diluted EPS computation

7,590,312

7,485,019

7,538,409

7,576,182

Total shares issued and outstanding

7,541,469

7,436,315

7,541,469

7,436,315

LOANS ORIGINATED AND PURCHASED FOR INVESTMENT:

Mortgage Loans:

Single-family

$

51,574

$

11,206

$

126,145

$

107,160

Multi-family

36,987

32,876

96,474

122,366

Commercial real estate

1,128

-

3,818

14,468

Construction

3,598

-

5,426

3,983

Other

-

143

-

143

Consumer loans

-

-

-

1

Total loans originated and purchased for investment

$

93,287

$

44,225

$

231,863

$

248,121

_____________________________________________________________________________________________

Page 11 of 16

PROVIDENT FINANCIAL HOLDINGS, INC.

Financial Highlights

(Unaudited - Dollars in Thousands, Except Share Information)

Quarter

Quarter

Quarter

Quarter

Quarter

Ended

Ended

Ended

Ended

Ended

06/30/21

03/31/21

12/31/20

09/30/20

06/30/20

SELECTED FINANCIAL RATIOS:

Return on average assets

1.12

%

0.53

%

0.40

%

0.50

%

0.55

%

Return on average stockholders' equity

10.65

%

4.99

%

3.77

%

4.78

%

5.14

%

Stockholders' equity to total assets

10.75

%

10.57

%

10.68

%

10.53

%

10.53

%

Net interest spread

2.50

%

2.56

%

2.61

%

2.79

%

2.89

%

Net interest margin

2.54

%

2.60

%

2.66

%

2.84

%

2.95

%

Efficiency ratio

57.12

%

79.82

%

80.31

%

74.91

%

71.04

%

Average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities

110.77

%

110.94

%

110.82

%

110.62

%

110.80

%

SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA:

Basic earnings per share

$

0.44

$

0.21

$

0.16

$

0.20

$

0.21

Diluted earnings per share

$

0.44

$

0.21

$

0.16

$

0.20

$

0.21

Book value per share

$

16.88

$

16.73

$

16.79

$

16.75

$

16.67

Average shares used for basic EPS

7,518,542

7,462,795

7,441,984

7,436,476

7,436,315

Average shares used for diluted EPS

7,590,312

7,579,897

7,492,040

7,457,282

7,485,019

Total shares issued and outstanding

7,541,469

7,516,547

7,442,254

7,441,259

7,436,315

LOANS ORIGINATED AND PURCHASED FOR INVESTMENT:

Mortgage loans:

Single-family

$

51,574

$

38,928

$

12,444

$

23,199

$

11,206

Multi-family

36,987

21,208

16,432

21,847

32,876

Commercial real estate

1,128

830

-

1,860

-

Construction

3,598

-

688

1,140

-

Other

-

-

-

-

143

Total loans originated and purchased for investment

$

93,287

$

60,966

$

29,564

$

48,046

$

44,225

_____________________________________________________________________________________________

Page 12 of 16

PROVIDENT FINANCIAL HOLDINGS, INC.

Financial Highlights

(Unaudited - Dollars in Thousands)

As of

As of

As of

As of

As of

06/30/21

03/31/21

12/31/20

09/30/20

06/30/20

ASSET QUALITY RATIOS ANDDELINQUENT LOANS:

Recourse reserve for loans sold

$

200

$

215

$

390

$

370

$

270

Allowance for loan losses

$

7,587

$

8,346

$

8,538

$

8,490

$

8,265

Non-performing loans to loans held for investment, net

1.02

%

1.16

%

1.20

%

0.51

%

0.55

%

Non-performing assets to total assets

0.73

%

0.82

%

0.88

%

0.38

%

0.42

%

Allowance for loan losses to gross loans held

for investment

0.88

%

0.98

%

0.99

%

0.95

%

0.91

%

Net loan charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans receivable (annualized)

-

%

-

%

-

%

-

%

-

%

Non-performing loans

$

8,646

$

9,759

$

10,270

$

4,532

$

4,924

Loans 30 to 89 days delinquent

$

-

$

-

$

350

$

2

$

219

Quarter

Quarter

Quarter

Quarter

Quarter

Ended

Ended

Ended

Ended

Ended

06/30/21

03/31/21

12/31/20

09/30/20

06/30/20

Recourse provision (recovery) for loans sold

$

(15)

$

-

$

20

$

100

$

20

(Recovery) provision for loan losses

$

(767)

$

(200)

$

39

$

220

$

448

Net loan charge-offs (recoveries)

$

(8)

$

(8)

$

(9)

$

(5)

$

(7)

As of

As of

As of

As of

As of

06/30/2021

03/31/2021

12/31/2020

09/30/2020

06/30/2020

REGULATORY CAPITAL RATIOS (BANK):

Tier 1 leverage ratio

10.19

%

9.99

%

9.78

%

9.64

%

10.13

%

Common equity tier 1 capital ratio

18.58

%

18.77

%

18.30

%

16.94

%

17.51

%

Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio

18.58

%

18.77

%

18.30

%

16.94

%

17.51

%

Total risk-based capital ratio

19.76

%

20.02

%

19.56

%

18.19

%

18.76

%

As of June 30,

2021

2020

Balance

Rate(1)

Balance

Rate(1)

INVESTMENT SECURITIES:

Held to maturity:

Certificates of deposit

$

1,000

0.28

%

$

800

1.53

%

U.S. SBA securities

1,858

0.60

2,064

0.60

U.S. government sponsored enterprise MBS

220,448

1.22

115,763

1.85

Total investment securities held to maturity

$

223,306

1.21

%

$

118,627

1.83

%

Available for sale (at fair value):

U.S. government agency MBS

$

2,222

2.32

%

$

2,943

3.32

%

U.S. government sponsored enterprise MBS

1,211

2.32

1,577

3.75

Private issue collateralized mortgage obligations

154

2.52

197

3.70

Total investment securities available for sale

$

3,587

2.33

%

$

4,717

3.48

%

Total investment securities

$

226,893

1.23

%

$

123,344

1.89

%

(1) The interest rate described in the rate column is the weighted-average interest rate or yield of all instruments, which are included in the balance of the respective line item.

_____________________________________________________________________________________________

Page 13 of 16

PROVIDENT FINANCIAL HOLDINGS, INC.

Financial Highlights

(Unaudited - Dollars in Thousands)

As of June 30,

2021

2020

Balance

Rate(1)

Balance

Rate(1)

LOANS HELD FOR INVESTMENT:

Held to maturity:

Single-family (1 to 4 units)

$

268,272

3.42

%

$

298,810

4.04

%

Multi-family (5 or more units)

484,408

4.09

491,903

4.24

Commercial real estate

95,279

4.68

105,235

4.75

Construction

3,040

5.84

7,801

6.35

Other mortgage

139

5.25

143

5.25

Commercial business

849

6.39

480

5.99

Consumer

95

15.00

94

15.00

Total loans held for investment

852,082

3.96

%

904,466

4.25

%

Advance payments of escrows

157

68

Deferred loan costs, net

6,308

6,527

Allowance for loan losses

(7,587)

(8,265)

Total loans held for investment, net

$

850,960

$

902,796

Purchased loans serviced by others included above

$

13,556

3.53

%

$

23,899

3.71

%

(1) The interest rate described in the rate column is the weighted-average interest rate or yield of all instruments, which are included in the balance of the respective line item.

As of June 30,

2021

2020

Balance

Rate(1)

Balance

Rate(1)

DEPOSITS:

Checking accounts - non interest-bearing

$

123,179

-

%

$

118,771

-

%

Checking accounts - interest-bearing

327,388

0.04

290,463

0.10

Savings accounts

307,299

0.05

273,769

0.13

Money market accounts

39,670

0.15

39,989

0.22

Time deposits

140,437

0.71

169,977

0.95

Total deposits

$

937,973

0.15

%

$

892,969

0.26

%

BORROWINGS:

Overnight

$

-

-

%

$

-

-

%

Three months or less

10,983

1.88

-

-

Over three to six months

-

-

15,000

2.62

Over six months to one year

10,000

2.20

15,000

2.52

Over one year to two years

30,000

1.92

31,047

1.90

Over two years to three years

30,000

2.25

30,000

1.92

Over three years to four years

20,000

2.70

30,000

2.25

Over four years to five years

-

-

20,000

2.70

Over five years

-

-

-

-

Total borrowings

$

100,983

2.19

%

$

141,047

2.23

%

(1) The interest rate described in the rate column is the weighted-average interest rate or cost of all instruments, which are included in the balance of the respective line item.

_____________________________________________________________________________________________

Page 14 of 16

PROVIDENT FINANCIAL HOLDINGS, INC.

Financial Highlights

(Unaudited - Dollars in Thousands)

Quarter Ended

Quarter Ended

June 30, 2021

June 30, 2020

Balance

Rate(1)

Balance

Rate(1)

SELECTED AVERAGE BALANCE SHEETS:

Held to maturity:

Loans receivable, net

$

848,587

3.65

%

$

894,522

4.08

%

Investment securities

236,236

0.80

85,255

2.16

FHLB - San Francisco stock

8,125

5.81

8,020

5.09

Interest-earning deposits

69,881

0.11

135,138

0.11

Total interest-earning assets

$

1,162,829

2.87

%

$

1,122,935

3.46

%

Total assets

$

1,193,534

$

1,154,834

Deposits

$

938,990

0.15

%

$

875,628

0.30

%

Borrowings

110,769

2.24

137,871

2.32

Total interest-bearing liabilities

$

1,049,759

0.37

%

$

1,013,499

0.57

%

Total stockholders' equity

$

125,408

$

123,256

(1) The interest rate described in the rate column is the weighted-average interest rate or yield/cost of all instruments, which are included in the balance of the respective line item.

Fiscal Year Ended

Fiscal Year Ended

June 30, 2021

June 30, 2020

Balance

Rate(1)

Balance

Rate(1)

SELECTED AVERAGE BALANCE SHEETS:

Held to maturity:

Loans receivable, net

$

863,507

3.80

%

$

915,353

4.28

%

Investment securities

205,628

0.90

86,761

2.44

FHLB - San Francisco stock

8,008

5.22

8,155

6.55

Interest-earning deposits

74,952

0.10

71,766

0.90

Total interest-earning assets

$

1,152,095

3.06

%

$

1,082,035

3.92

%

Total assets

$

1,183,011

$

1,113,755

Deposits

$

914,351

0.19

%

$

844,148

0.35

%

Borrowings

125,589

2.24

127,882

2.43

Total interest-bearing liabilities

$

1,039,940

0.44

%

$

972,030

0.62

%

Total stockholders' equity

$

124,913

$

122,757

(1) The interest rate described in the rate column is the weighted-average interest rate or yield/cost of all instruments, which are included in the balance of the respective line item.

_____________________________________________________________________________________________

Page 15 of 16

PROVIDENT FINANCIAL HOLDINGS, INC.

Financial Highlights

(Unaudited - Dollars in Thousands)

ASSET QUALITY:

As of

As of

As of

As of

As of

06/30/21

03/31/21

12/31/20

09/30/20

06/30/20

Loans on non-accrual status (excluding restructured loans):

Mortgage loans:

Single-family

$

882

$

896

$

2,062

$

2,084

$

2,281

Multi-family

781

786

-

-

-

Total

1,663

1,682

2,062

2,084

2,281

Accruing loans past due 90 days or more:

-

-

-

-

-

Total

-

-

-

-

-

Restructured loans on non-accrual status:

Mortgage loans:

Single-family

6,983

8,077

8,208

2,421

2,612

Commercial business loans

-

-

-

27

31

Total

6,983

8,077

8,208

2,448

2,643

Total non-performing loans (1)

8,646

9,759

10,270

4,532

4,924

Real estate owned, net

-

-

-

-

-

Total non-performing assets

$

8,646

$

9,759

$

10,270

$

4,532

$

4,924

(1) The non-performing loans balances are net of individually evaluated or collectively evaluated allowances, specifically attached to the individual loans and include fair value adjustments.

_____________________________________________________________________________________________

Page 16 of 16

Disclaimer

Provident Financial Holdings Inc. published this content on 28 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 July 2021 19:33:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about PROVIDENT FINANCIAL HOLDINGS, INC.
03:34pPROVIDENT FINANCIAL : REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND FISCAL YEAR 2021 RESULTS (Form ..
PU
03:20pPROVIDENT FINANCIAL HOLDINGS INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition..
AQ
06:26aPROVIDENT FINANCIAL : Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
06:08aPROVIDENT FINANCIAL : Earnings Flash (PROV) PROVIDENT FINANCIAL HOLDINGS Reports..
MT
06:01aPROVIDENT FINANCIAL : Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2021 Results
AQ
07/26Provident Bank's Community Partnership Program Donates Over $750,000 to Local..
GL
07/23PROVIDENT FINANCIAL : ANNOUNCES QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND (Form 8-K)
PU
07/23PROVIDENT FINANCIAL HOLDINGS INC : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibi..
AQ
07/22Provident Financial Holdings Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend
GL
07/22Provident Financial Holdings Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend, Payable on Se..
CI
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 35,6 M - -
Net income 2021 6,32 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 20,7x
Yield 2021 3,19%
Capitalization 132 M 132 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 3,71x
Capi. / Sales 2022 3,43x
Nbr of Employees 162
Free-Float 33,1%
Chart PROVIDENT FINANCIAL HOLDINGS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PROVIDENT FINANCIAL HOLDINGS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 17,58 $
Average target price 18,17 $
Spread / Average Target 3,34%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Craig G. Blunden Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Donovan P. Ternes President, CFO, COO & Secretary
Joseph P. Barr Independent Director
Bruce W. Bennett Independent Director
Roy Hugh Taylor Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PROVIDENT FINANCIAL HOLDINGS, INC.11.90%132
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.19.34%452 563
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION25.31%322 342
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-11.53%240 922
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY49.57%185 435
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.5.05%180 662