Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Provident Financial Holdings, Inc.    PROV

PROVIDENT FINANCIAL HOLDINGS, INC.

(PROV)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Provident Financial Holdings Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/29/2020 | 06:41pm EDT

RIVERSIDE, Calif., Oct. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. (“Company”), NASDAQ GS: PROV, the holding company for Provident Savings Bank, F.S.B., today announced that the Company’s Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.14 per share. Shareholders of the Company’s common stock at the close of business on November 19, 2020 will be entitled to receive the cash dividend. The cash dividend will be payable on December 10, 2020.

Safe-Harbor Statement

Certain matters in this News Release may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements may relate to, among others, expectations of the business environment in which the Company operates, projections of future performance, perceived opportunities in the market, potential future credit experience, and statements regarding the Company’s mission and vision. These forward-looking statements are based upon current management expectations, and may, therefore, involve risks and uncertainties. The Company’s actual results, performance, or achievements may differ materially from those suggested, expressed, or implied by forward-looking statements as a result of a wide range of factors including, but not limited to, the general business environment, interest rates, the California real estate market, competitive conditions between banks and non-bank financial services providers, regulatory changes, and other risks detailed in the Company’s reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2020.

Contacts:

Craig G. Blunden 
Chairman and 
Chief Executive Officer 

Donavon P. Ternes
President, Chief Operating Officer 
and Chief Financial Officer

(951) 686-6060

Primary Logo

© GlobeNewswire 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about PROVIDENT FINANCIAL HOLDINGS, INC.
06:41pPROVIDENT FINANCIAL : Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend
AQ
06:41pProvident Financial Holdings Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend
GL
10/28PROVIDENT FINANCIAL HOLDINGS INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition..
AQ
10/28PROVIDENT FINANCIAL : Fiscal 1Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
10/28PROVIDENT FINANCIAL : Reports First Quarter Fiscal 2021 Results
AQ
10/28Provident Financial Holdings Reports First Quarter Fiscal 2021 Results
GL
10/22PROVIDENT FINANCIAL : To Host Earnings Release Conference Call
AQ
10/22Provident Financial Holdings To Host Earnings Release Conference Call
GL
09/04PROVIDENT FINANCIAL : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Conditio..
AQ
08/26UK mid-caps end higher boosted by Provident Financial
RE
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 38,9 M - -
Net income 2021 7,05 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 14,0x
Yield 2021 4,27%
Capitalization 97,5 M 97,5 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 2,51x
Capi. / Sales 2022 -
Nbr of Employees 151
Free-Float 30,6%
Chart PROVIDENT FINANCIAL HOLDINGS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PROVIDENT FINANCIAL HOLDINGS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 14,83 $
Last Close Price 13,10 $
Spread / Highest target 18,3%
Spread / Average Target 13,2%
Spread / Lowest Target 6,87%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Craig G. Blunden Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Donovan P. Ternes President, CFO, COO & Secretary
Joseph P. Barr Independent Director
Bruce W. Bennett Independent Director
Roy Hugh Taylor Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PROVIDENT FINANCIAL HOLDINGS, INC.-40.18%97
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-30.75%294 273
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-25.17%251 086
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-33.36%203 286
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-18.42%180 516
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO.. LTD.6.95%147 617
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group