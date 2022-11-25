Provident Financial : IncomeMax and Vanquis partner to launch messenger service helping customers in financial difficulty maximise their income

IncomeMax have partnered with Vanquis, part of PFG, to launch a new online platform to offer customers digital access to one-to-one, expert advice to help maximise their income. The service, IncomeMax Messenger, has been developed in response to the growing preference of customers to have conversations digitally about sensitive financial topics, such as debt, rather than over the phone.

UK credit provider Vanquis has been working with IncomeMax since 2015 to help vulnerable customers take control of their finances and maximise their household income.

Vanquis refers customers in financial difficulty to IncomeMax for an assessment of their financial and personal circumstances, to identify any unclaimed benefits, grants and financial support for household bills. They provide one-to-one support, helping people overcome tricky obstacles like phone calls to government departments, claim forms and incorrect benefit decisions.

To date, the partnership has found £1.3m in additional income for nearly 800 Vanquis customers. Among those who have been referred to the service, nine in 10 have gained extra income as a result.

Fiona Anderson, Managing Director of Cards at Vanquis comments: "Our long-standing partnership with IncomeMax has provided invaluable support for our customers, helping to identify unclaimed income, which is an important lifeline for many.

"IncomeMax are committed to innovation and continually evolving the way they work with customers. We're proud to be part of this journey, by helping to fund IncomeMax Messenger and by being their launch partner for this essential service.

"We feel confident in entrusting our customers to a team who truly care about what they do, providing empathetic, practical support and advice. IncomeMax put people at the heart of what they do and in doing so reflect our own purpose of helping to put people on the path to a better everyday life."

Lee Healey, Founder and CEO of IncomeMax added:"We're incredibly grateful for the ongoing support from Vanquis. At a time when the cost of living crisis is having a big impact on vulnerable customers, this funding has enabled us to build a new digital channel to help even more customers access the support they need. We've seen the transition to digital accelerate, with all sectors having to adapt the way they interact with customers. Through our IncomeMax Messenger digital service we hope to be able to help even more customers and the funding we've received from Vanquis will support not only their own customers but will enable us to offer this platform to other partners to support their own financially vulnerable customers at this critical time."

This year, IncomeMax have, with support from Vanquis, also built a financial support self-help checklist of tools and resources to help more people find additional income and support without a referral. This has been updated to include valuable sign-posting to cost of living advice.

About Vanquis

Vanquis is a credit provider offering responsible and reliable credit for people who might be looking to improve their credit profile or recover their financial health. Through our award-winning app, Vanquis empower customers to take control of their finances and manage life better, helping them on their journey to improved financial wellbeing. To date, Vanquis has accepted over 4 million customers, supporting them to better manage their credit and improve their credit score. Established in 2002, Vanquis is a subsidiary of Provident Financial Group. For more information visit: www.vanquis.co.uk

About IncomeMax

Every year, millions of people lose out on billions of pounds in grants, benefits and financial support. They might not know how to apply. In many cases they don't know what they're entitled to. In all cases, they just need the right person to help. Since 2009, IncomeMax have offered a free, confidential money advice service, finding over £35 million of new income for people struggling with their finances.

In some cases, the grants and financial support we unlock are enough to pay the bills, replace an appliance or make important lifestyle changes, like eating healthier food. In others, it might be over £20,000 in backdated benefits which can be used to relieve the pressure on carers, or make much-needed home improvements.