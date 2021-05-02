Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Provident Financial plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PFG   GB00B1Z4ST84

PROVIDENT FINANCIAL PLC

(PFG)
Provident Financial : UK's Provident Financial to close doorstep loans' unit -Mail on Sunday

05/02/2021 | 06:56am EDT
(Reuters) - Britain's Provident Financial Plc is closing down its doorstep lending business after 141 years, the Mail on Sunday newspaper reported.

Provident, which lends to people who do not meet the lending criteria of mainstream banks, will also close its online lending business, according to the report.

The company will instead focus on its credit card business and its car finance operation.

The company declined to comment on the Mail on Sunday report.

Provident has fac
ed criticism historically for poor treatment of some vulnerable customers. https://reut.rs/3nH3mIL

In 2020, the company faced a 2.8 million pound ($3.87 million) fine from Britain's Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) for unfair treatment of consumers.

In March this year, the company outlined a 50 million pound ($69.07 million) plan to settle a jump in complaints and claims against its door-to-door lending business during the COVID-19 crisis.

($1 = 0.7239 pounds)

(Reporting by Aakriti Bhalla in Bengaluru and Aishwarya Nair; Editing by Susan Fenton)


© Reuters 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 828 M 1 143 M 1 143 M
Net income 2020 -62,1 M -85,7 M -85,7 M
Net Debt 2020 1 363 M 1 882 M 1 882 M
P/E ratio 2020 -9,27x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 614 M 848 M 848 M
EV / Sales 2020 2,39x
EV / Sales 2021 2,74x
Nbr of Employees 4 854
Free-Float 98,0%
Technical analysis trends PROVIDENT FINANCIAL PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 299,88 GBX
Last Close Price 244,80 GBX
Spread / Highest target 71,2%
Spread / Average Target 22,5%
Spread / Lowest Target -14,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Malcolm John Le May Chief Executive Officer & Director
Neeraj Kapur Chief Financial Officer & Director
Patrick Joseph Robert Snowball Non-Executive Chairman
Andrea Margaret Blance Senior Independent Director
Margot James Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PROVIDENT FINANCIAL PLC-20.26%848
BAJAJ FINANCE LIMITED0.00%44 204
SYNCHRONY FINANCIAL26.02%25 439
ORIX CORPORATION10.92%19 608
ONEMAIN HOLDINGS, INC.18.09%7 648
ACOM CO., LTD.6.35%6 722
