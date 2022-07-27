Log in
    PFG   GB00B1Z4ST84

PROVIDENT FINANCIAL PLC

(PFG)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  03:04 2022-07-27 am EDT
200.55 GBX   -2.55%
Provident Financial returns to interim profit as wind-down costs fall

07/27/2022 | 02:47am EDT
Illustration shows a smartphone with displayed Provident Financial Group logo and stock graph

(Reuters) - British subprime lender Provident Financial returned to interim profit on Wednesday, as costs related to the wind-down of its doorstep lending unit fell and demand remained robust in its credit card business.

Lenders, which benefited from increased borrowing as the market recovered from the pandemic, are now battling a possible spike in bad loans as the cost-of-living crisis deepens.

The London-listed company, which has placed its doorstep lending unit into a managed run-off since May 2021 after a surge in complaints, said it is in talks with regulators regarding future capital requirements after the unit winds down.

Provident is also looking to focus more on lower risk customer segments amid uncertain macroeconomic conditions.

The company reported a pretax profit of 37.3 million pounds ($44.96 million) for the six months ended June 30, compared to a loss of 44.2 million pounds in the year-ago period.

($1 = 0.8296 pounds)

(Reporting by Sinchita Mitra in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
PROVIDENT FINANCIAL HOLDINGS, INC. -0.20% 14.68 Delayed Quote.-11.19%
PROVIDENT FINANCIAL PLC -4.63% 205.8 Delayed Quote.-42.71%
Financials
Sales 2022 563 M 677 M 677 M
Net income 2022 87,2 M 105 M 105 M
Net Debt 2022 1 138 M 1 368 M 1 368 M
P/E ratio 2022 6,06x
Yield 2022 6,77%
Capitalization 516 M 621 M 621 M
EV / Sales 2022 2,94x
EV / Sales 2023 2,72x
Nbr of Employees 2 535
Free-Float 97,5%
Managers and Directors
Malcolm John Le May Chief Executive Officer & Director
Neeraj Kapur Chief Financial Officer & Director
Patrick Joseph Robert Snowball Non-Executive Chairman
Andrea Margaret Blance Senior Independent Director
Paul William Hewitt Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PROVIDENT FINANCIAL PLC-42.71%621
BAJAJ FINANCE LIMITED-10.28%47 083
ORIX CORPORATION-1.96%20 020
SYNCHRONY FINANCIAL-31.56%15 811
CHOLAMANDALAM INVESTMENT AND FINANCE COMPANY LIMITED30.50%7 055
SOFI TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-59.14%5 957