Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Provident Financial Services, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PFS   US74386T1051

PROVIDENT FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC.

(PFS)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Provident Bank Announces $475,000 in NRTC Funding Awards to Five New Jersey Non-Profit Organizations

06/01/2021 | 10:34am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

ISELIN, NEW JERSEY, June 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Provident Bank, a leading New Jersey-based financial institution announced today the Bank has awarded $475,000 in funding to five non-profit organizations as part of the New Jersey Department of Community Affairs, Neighborhood Revitalization Tax Credit (NRTC) Program for fiscal year 2021. The nonprofit organizations will use the funding to implement revitalization plans that address housing and economic development, provide opportunities for entrepreneurs to start businesses and job training for local residents, as well as complementary activities such as social services, recreation activities, and open space improvements. The New Jersey Department of Community Affairs (the “Department”) served as the intermediary agency between the non-profit organizations and Provident Bank.

NRTC program funding from Provident Bank has been awarded by the Department to the following non-profit organizations:

  • Garden State Episcopal Community Development Corporation, Jersey City, N.J. - $100,000 for the “I Love Greenville Community Plan 2021.”
  • Lincoln Park Coast Cultural District, Newark, N.J. - $100,000 for the “Lincoln Park 2021” project.
  • New Brunswick Tomorrow, New Brunswick, N.J. - $100,000 for the “Esperanza Neighborhood Collaborative 2021.”
  • NORWESCAP, Phillipsburg, N.J. - $75,000 for the “Parnassus 2021” project.
  • Paterson Habitat for Humanity, Patterson, N.J. - $100,000 for the “Northside Homes Parks and Microenterprises” program.

“Provident Bank is pleased to support these non-profit organizations through the NRTC program,” said Joseph Spatola, Senior Vice President, Chief Compliance and CRA Officer. “Our investment in this program is essential to these organizations’ efforts to advance their missions and revitalize their respective neighborhoods, and is consistent with our commitment to helping the communities we serve,” added Spatola.

The NRTC Program, which is administered by DCA’s Division of Housing and Community Resources, is designed to spur the renewal of distressed neighborhoods through strategies developed by residents and the community-based nonprofit organizations that assist them. These local organizations prepare, submit, and receive approval from DCA for multi-year revitalization plans for the neighborhoods they serve. The approved projects are listed in a qualified projects pool from which companies choose the ones they want to financially support. The NRTC funds must be used by the nonprofit groups for projects and activities set forth in the approved neighborhood plans. 

The funds originate from corporations, which receive a 100 percent tax credit against various New Jersey state taxes for the amount of funds contributed to the NRTC Program.

###

About Provident Bank

Provident Bank, a community-oriented financial institution offering “Commitment you can count on” since 1839, is the wholly owned subsidiary of Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS), which reported assets of $13.13 billion as of March 31, 2021. With $10.30 billion in deposits, Provident Bank provides a comprehensive suite of financial products and services through its network of branches throughout northern and central New Jersey, as well as Bucks, Lehigh and Northampton counties in Pennsylvania and Queens County in New York.  The Bank also provides fiduciary and wealth management services through its wholly owned subsidiary, Beacon Trust Company and insurance services through its wholly owned subsidiary, SB One Insurance Agency, Inc. For more information about Provident Bank, visit www.provident.bank or join the conversations on Facebook (ProvidentBank) and Twitter (@ProvidentBank). 

 


Keith Buscio
Provident Bank
732-590-9407
Keith.buscio@provident.bank

© GlobeNewswire 2021
All news about PROVIDENT FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC.
10:34aProvident Bank Announces $475,000 in NRTC Funding Awards to Five New Jersey N..
GL
05/26INSIDER TRENDS : Provident Financial Services Insider Sale Scales Back 90-Days o..
MT
05/24Provident Bolsters HR Team with Key Hires
GL
05/20PROVIDENT FINANCIAL SERVICES  : Bank Announces $475,000 in NRTC Funding Awards t..
PU
05/20PROVIDENT FINANCIAL SERVICES  : The Provident Bank Foundation Announces Major Gr..
PU
05/13PROVIDENT FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
05/10PROVIDENT FINANCIAL SERVICES  : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIA..
AQ
05/06PROVIDENT FINANCIAL SERVICES  : Bank Employees Raise Funds for Women Rising
PU
04/30PROVIDENT FINANCIAL SERVICES INC  : Results of Operations and Financial Conditio..
AQ
04/30Provident Financial Services, Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the First Qua..
CI
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 447 M - -
Net income 2021 151 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 12,8x
Yield 2021 3,66%
Capitalization 1 936 M 1 936 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 4,33x
Capi. / Sales 2022 4,30x
Nbr of Employees 1 178
Free-Float 85,9%
Chart PROVIDENT FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC.
Duration : Period :
Provident Financial Services, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PROVIDENT FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 25,00 $
Last Close Price 25,26 $
Spread / Highest target 6,89%
Spread / Average Target -1,03%
Spread / Lowest Target -8,95%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Christopher P. Martin Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Anthony J. Labozzetta President, Chief Operating Officer & Director
Thomas M. Lyons Chief Financial Officer & Senior Executive VP
John R. Kamin Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Frank L. Fekete Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PROVIDENT FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC.40.65%1 936
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED10.92%175 856
POSTAL SAVINGS BANK OF CHINA CO., LTD.27.63%78 062
PING AN BANK CO., LTD.25.13%73 724
AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP LIMITED26.48%62 743
PT BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK-5.83%55 014