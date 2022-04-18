Log in
    PFS   US74386T1051

PROVIDENT FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC.

(PFS)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04/18 04:00:02 pm EDT
22.21 USD   +0.09%
PROVIDENT FINANCIAL SERVICES : Amendment to Initial Statement of Beneficial Ownership (Form 3/A)
PU
04/11Provident Bank Announces Partnership with the Yankees Radio Network
AQ
04/11RBC Trims Price Target on Provident Financial Services to $27 From $28, Maintains Outperform Rating
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Provident Financial Services : Amendment to Initial Statement of Beneficial Ownership (Form 3/A)

04/18/2022 | 04:44pm EDT
Ownership Submission
FORM 3/A
UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
Washington, D.C. 20549INITIAL STATEMENT OF BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP OF SECURITIES Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 or Section 30(h) of the Investment Company Act of 1940
OMB APPROVAL
OMB Number:3235-0104Expires:January 31, 2005Estimated average burden hours per response...0.5
1. Name and Address of Reporting Person *
LABOZZETTA ANTHONY J
2. Date of Event Requiring Statement (Month/Day/Year)
2020-07-31 		3. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol
PROVIDENT FINANCIAL SERVICES INC [PFS]
(Last) (First) (Middle)
239 WASHINGTON STREET
4. Relationship of Reporting Person(s) to Issuer
(Check all applicable)
__X__ Director _____ 10% Owner
_____ Officer (give title below) _____ Other (specify below)
President and COO /
5. If Amendment, Date Original Filed(Month/Day/Year)
2020-07-31
(Street)
JERSEY CITY NJ 07302
6. Individual or Join/Group Filing(Check Applicable Line)
_X_ Form filed by One Reporting Person
___ Form filed by More than One Reporting Person
(City) (State) (Zip)
Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Beneficially Owned
1.Title of Security 2. Amount of Securities Beneficially Owned 3. Ownership Form: Direct (D) or Indirect (I) 4. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership
Table II - Derivative Securities Beneficially Owned (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
1. Title of Derivate Security 2. Date Exercisable and Expiration Date 3. Title and Amount of Securities Underlying Derivative Security 4. Conversion or Exercise Price of Derivative Security 5. Ownership Form of Derivative Security: Direct (D) or Indirect (I) 6. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership
Date Exercisable Expriation Date Title Amount or Number of Shares
Reporting Owners
Reporting Owner Name / Address Relationships
Director 10% Owner Officer Other
LABOZZETTA ANTHONY J
239 WASHINGTON STREET

JERSEY CITY, NJ07302 		X
President and COO
Signatures
/s/ John Kuntz, Pursuant to Power of Attorney 2022-04-18
**Signature of Reporting Person Date
Explanation of Responses:
(*) If the form is filed by more than one reporting person, see Instruction 5(b)(v).
(**) Intentional misstatements or omissions of facts constitute Federal Criminal Violations. See 18 U.S.C. 1001 and 15 U.S.C. 78ff(a).
Note: File three copies of this Form, one of which must be manually signed. If space is insufficient, See Instruction 6 for procedure.Potential persons who are to respond to the collection of information contained in this form are not required to respond unless the form displays a currently valid OMB number.

Disclaimer

Provident Financial Services Inc. published this content on 18 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 April 2022 20:43:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 480 M - -
Net income 2022 151 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 11,2x
Yield 2022 4,34%
Capitalization 1 691 M 1 691 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 3,53x
Capi. / Sales 2023 3,32x
Nbr of Employees 1 139
Free-Float 86,8%
Anthony J. Labozzetta President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Thomas M. Lyons Chief Financial Officer & Senior Executive VP
Christopher P. Martin Executive Chairman
Frank L. Fekete Independent Director
