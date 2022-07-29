Provident Financial Services : Announces Second Quarter Earnings and Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend - Form 8-K 07/29/2022 | 11:24am EDT Send by mail :

ISELIN, NJ, July 29, 2022 - Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) (the "Company") reported net income of $39.2 million, or $0.53 per basic and diluted share for the three months ended June 30, 2022, as compared to $44.0 million, or $0.58 per basic and diluted share, for the three months ended March 31, 2022 and $44.8 million, or $0.58 per basic and diluted share, for the three months ended June 30, 2021. For the six months ended June 30, 2022, net income totaled $83.2 million, or $1.11 per basic and diluted share, compared to $93.3 million, or $1.22 per basic and diluted share, for the six months ended June 30, 2021. Anthony J. Labozzetta, President and Chief Executive Officer commented, "Our solid second quarter results were marked by record quarterly top-line revenue and reflected strong commercial loan growth, net interest margin expansion, and continued stable funding costs. Excluding Paycheck Protection Program loans which continue to pay down through the forgiveness process, our commercial loan portfolio grew at an annualized rate of 17.3%. Our net interest margin expanded 19 basis points from the trailing quarter as new loans were booked at higher market rates and our existing adjustable rate loan portfolio repriced favorably." Labozzetta continued, "While our asset quality metrics continued to improve during the quarter, we did record a $3 million provision for credit losses, primarily due to loan growth. Our loan origination pipeline remains robust, and we continue to leverage our solid core deposit funding base to support organic asset growth, while mindful of macroeconomic headwinds posed by high inflation levels." Declaration of Quarterly Dividend The Company's Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.24 per common share payable on August 26, 2022, to stockholders of record as of the close of business on August 12, 2022. Performance Highlights for the Second Quarter of 2022 •The Company's total commercial loan portfolio, excluding Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP") loans, increased $350.9 million, or 17.3% annualized, to $8.48 billion at June 30, 2022, from $8.13 billion at March 31, 2022. •Net interest income increased $4.9 million to $99.5 million for the three months ended June 30, 2022, from $94.5 million for the trailing quarter as a result of strong loan growth, favorable loan repricing and stable funding costs. •The net interest margin increased 19 basis points to 3.21% for the quarter ended June 30, 2022, from 3.02% for the trailing quarter. •The average cost of deposits, including non-interest bearing deposits, increased one basis point to 0.20% for the quarter ended June 30, 2022, compared with 0.19% for the trailing quarter. •At June 30, 2022, the Company's loan pipeline, which consists of work-in-process and loans approved pending closing, totaled $1.43 billion, with a weighted average interest rate of 4.98%. •The Company recorded a $3.0 million provision for credit losses for the quarter ended June 30, 2022, compared to a $6.4 million negative provision for the trailing quarter. The provision for credit losses in the quarter was largely a function of an increase in total loans outstanding and the relative change in the economic outlook, partially offset by a continued improvement in the Company's asset quality. •Asset quality improved as non-performing loans at June 30, 2022 declined $3.9 million to $40.4 million, or 0.40% of total loans, from $44.3 million, or 0.46% of total loans, at March 31, 2022. •Annualized returns on average assets, average equity and average tangible equity were 1.16%, 9.83% and 13.82%, respectively for the three months ended June 30, 2022, compared with 1.30%, 10.57% and 14.58%, respectively for the trailing quarter. 1

•The Company's annualized pre-tax, pre-provision ("PTPP") return on average assets(1) was 1.65% for the quarter ended June 30, 2022, compared to 1.49% for the quarter ended March 31, 2022. Results of Operations Three months ended June 30, 2022 compared to the three months ended March 31, 2022 For the three months ended June 30, 2022, net income was $39.2 million, or $0.53 per basic and diluted share, compared to net income of $44.0 million, or $0.58 per basic and diluted share, for the three months ended March 31, 2022. Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin Net interest income increased $4.9 million to $99.5 million for the three months ended June 30, 2022, from $94.5 million for the trailing quarter. The improvement in net interest income was largely due to the period-over-period increase in the net interest margin as excess liquidity and cash flow from investment securities were invested in higher-yielding loans, combined with the upward repricing of certain adjustable rate loans. This was partially offset by a reduction in the fees related to the forgiveness of PPP loans. For the three months ended June 30, 2022, fees related to the forgiveness of PPP loans, which are recognized in interest income, decreased $912,000 to $192,000, compared to $1.1 million for the trailing quarter. The Company's net interest margin increased 19 basis points to 3.21% for the quarter ended June 30, 2022, from 3.02% for the trailing quarter. The weighted average yield on interest-earning assets for the quarter ended June 30, 2022 increased 20 basis points to 3.43%, compared to the trailing quarter. The weighted average cost of interest-bearing liabilities for the quarter ended June 30, 2022 increased two basis points to 0.31%, compared to the trailing quarter. The average cost of interest-bearing deposits for the quarter ended June 30, 2022 increased two basis points to 0.27%, compared to 0.25% for the trailing quarter. The average cost of total deposits, including non-interest bearing deposits, was 0.20% for the quarter ended June 30, 2022, compared to 0.19% for the trailing quarter. The average cost of borrowed funds for the quarter ended June 30, 2022 was 0.84%, compared to 0.86% for the quarter ended March 31, 2022. Provision for Credit Losses For the quarter ended June 30, 2022, the Company recorded a $3.0 million provision for credit losses, compared with a negative provision for credit losses of $6.4 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2022. The provision for credit losses for the quarter ended June 30, 2022 was largely a function of an increase in total loans outstanding and the relative change in the economic outlook, partially offset by an overall improvement in the Company's asset quality. Non-Interest Income and Expense For the three months ended June 30, 2022, non-interest income totaled $20.9 million, an increase of $784,000, compared to the trailing quarter. Other income increased $752,000 to $1.9 million for the three months ended June 30, 2022, compared to the trailing quarter, primarily due to an increase in net gains on the sale of loans. Fee income increased $535,000 to $7.4 million for the three months ended June 30, 2022, compared to the trailing quarter, primarily due to increases in commercial loan prepayment fees and non-deposit investment fee income, partially offset by a decrease in debit card revenue. BOLI income increased $384,000 compared to the trailing quarter, to $1.6 million for the three months ended June 30, 2022, primarily due to a benefit claim recognized in the quarter, partially offset by lower equity valuations. Partially offsetting these increases in non-interest income, insurance agency income decreased $570,000 compared to the trailing quarter, to $2.9 million for the three months ended June 30, 2022, mainly due to the receipt of contingent commissions in the trailing quarter. Additionally, wealth management income decreased $442,000 compared to the trailing quarter, to $7.0 million for the three months ended June 30, 2022, primarily due to a decrease in the market value of assets under management. Non-interest expense totaled $63.8 million for the three months ended June 30, 2022, an increase of $2.0 million, compared to $61.9 million for the trailing quarter. For the three months ended June 30, 2022, the Company recorded a $1.0 million negative provision for credit losses for off-balance sheet credit exposures, compared to a $2.4 million negative provision for the trailing quarter. The decreased negative provision was primarily due to a decrease in line of credit utilization. Other operating expenses increased $459,000 to $9.8 million for the three months ended June 30, 2

2022, compared to the trailing quarter. The increase in other operating expenses was primarily due to increases in attorney fees and debit card expense. Compensation and benefits expense increased $370,000 to $37.4 million for the three months ended June 30, 2022, compared to $37.1 million for the trailing quarter. The increase in compensation and benefit expense was primarily attributable to increases in stock-based compensation, the accrual for incentive compensation and salary expense, partially offset by a decrease in payroll taxes. These increases in non-interest expense were partially offset by an $851,000 decrease in net occupancy expense to $8.5 million for the three months ended June 30, 2022, compared to the trailing quarter, mainly due to seasonal decreases and reduced rent expense. The Company's annualized adjusted non-interest expense as a percentage of average assets(1) was 1.92% for the quarter ended June 30, 2022, compared to 1.90% for the trailing quarter. The efficiency ratio (adjusted non-interest expense divided by the sum of net interest income and non-interest income)(1) was 53.83% for the three months ended June 30, 2022, compared to 56.05% for the trailing quarter. Income Tax Expense For the three months ended June 30, 2022, the Company's income tax expense was $14.3 million with an effective tax rate of 26.8%, compared with income tax expense of $15.2 million with an effective tax rate of 25.7% for the trailing quarter. The decrease in tax expense for the three months ended June 30, 2022, compared with the trailing quarter was largely due to a decrease in taxable income, while the increase in the effective tax rate for the three months ended June 30, 2022, compared with the trailing quarter was largely due to an increase in the proportion of income derived from taxable sources. Three months ended June 30, 2022 compared to the three months ended June 30, 2021 For the three months ended June 30, 2022, net income was $39.2 million, or $0.53 per basic and diluted share, compared to net income of $44.8 million, or $0.58 per basic and diluted share, for the three months ended June 30, 2021. Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin Net interest income increased $8.6 million to $99.5 million for the three months ended June 30, 2022, from $90.9 million for same period in 2021. The increase in net interest income for the three months ended June 30, 2022, was primarily driven by growth in average earning assets, largely due to increases in available for sale debt securities and average loans outstanding, funded by growth in lower-costing core deposits and the reinvestment of cash proceeds from PPP loan satisfactions. This was partially offset by a reduction in the fees related to the forgiveness of PPP loans. For three months ended June 30, 2022, fees related to the forgiveness of PPP loans decreased $2.7 million to $192,000, compared to $2.9 million for the three months ended June 30, 2021. The Company's net interest margin increased 22 basis points to 3.21% for the quarter ended June 30, 2022, from 2.99% for the same period last year. The weighted average yield on interest-earning assets for the quarter ended June 30, 2022 increased 12 basis points to 3.43%, compared to 3.31% for the quarter ended June 30, 2021. The weighted average cost of interest bearing liabilities decreased 13 basis points for the quarter ended June 30, 2022 to 0.31%, compared to 0.44% for the second quarter of 2021. The average cost of interest bearing deposits for the quarter ended June 30, 2022 was 0.27%, compared to 0.34% for the same period last year. Average non-interest bearing demand deposits increased $298.1 million to $2.78 billion for the quarter ended June 30, 2022, compared to $2.48 billion for the quarter ended June 30, 2021. The average cost of total deposits, including non-interest bearing deposits, was 0.20% for the quarter ended June 30, 2022, compared with 0.26% for the quarter ended June 30, 2021. The average cost of borrowed funds for the quarter ended June 30, 2022 was 0.84%, compared to 1.18% for the same period last year. Provision for Credit Losses For the quarter ended June 30, 2022, the Company recorded a $3.0 million provision for credit losses, compared with a negative provision for credit losses of $10.7 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2021. The increase in the provision was largely a function of the relative change in the economic outlook and the significant favorable impact of the post-pandemic recovery in the prior year period, partially offset by an overall improvement in the Company's asset quality. 3

Non-Interest Income and Expense Non-interest income totaled $20.9 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2022, a decrease of $224,000, compared to the same period in 2021. Fee income decreased $1.0 million to $7.4 million for the three months ended June 30, 2022, compared to the same period in 2021, primarily due to decreases in debit card revenue and commercial loan prepayment fees, partially offset by an increase in deposit related fees. The decrease in debit card revenue was largely attributable to the interchange transaction fee limitation imposed by the Durbin amendment, which became effective for the Company in the third quarter of 2021. Wealth management income decreased $835,000 to $7.0 million for the three months ended June 30, 2022, compared to the same period in 2021, primarily due to a decrease in the market value of assets under management. Partially offsetting these decreases in non-interest income, other income increased $1.5 million to $1.9 million for the three months ended June 30, 2022, compared to the quarter ended June 30, 2021, primarily due to increases in fees on loan-level interest rate swap transactions and net gains on the sale of loans. For the three months ended June 30, 2022, non-interest expense totaled $63.8 million, an increase of $1.1 million, compared to the three months ended June 30, 2021. Compensation and benefits expense increased $2.6 million to $37.4 million for three months ended June 30, 2022, compared to $34.9 million for the same period in 2021. The increase was principally due to increases in stock-based compensation, salary expense and the accrual for incentive compensation, partially offset by a decline in employee medical expenses. Other operating expenses increased $780,000 to $9.8 million for the three months ended June 30, 2022, compared to the same period in 2021, principally due to an increase in business development expenses. Net occupancy expenses increased $572,000 to $8.5 million for the three months ended June 30, 2022, compared to the same period in 2021, largely due to increases in rent, depreciation and maintenance expenses, while FDIC insurance decreased $220,000 due to a decrease in the insurance assessment rate, partially offset by an increase in total assets subject to assessment. Partially offsetting these increases in non-interest expense, credit loss expense for off-balance sheet credit exposures decreased $3.0 million to a negative provision of $1.0 million for the three months ended June 30, 2022, compared to a $2.1 million provision for the same period in 2021. The decrease was primarily the result of a decrease in the pipeline of loans approved and awaiting closing, combined with an increase in line of credit utilization, partially offset by an increase in loss factors. The Company's annualized adjusted non-interest expense as a percentage of average assets(1) was 1.92% for the quarter ended June 30, 2022, compared to 1.84% for the same period in 2021. The efficiency ratio (adjusted non-interest expense divided by the sum of net interest income and non-interest income)(1) was 53.83% for the three months ended June 30, 2022 compared to 54.12% for the same respective period in 2021. Income Tax Expense For the three months ended June 30, 2022, the Company's income tax expense was $14.3 million with an effective tax rate of 26.8%, compared with $15.3 million with an effective tax rate of 25.4% for the three months ended June 30, 2021. The decrease in tax expense for the three months ended June 30, 2022, compared with the same period last year was largely the result of a decrease in taxable income, while the increase in the effective tax rate for the three months ended June 30, 2022, compared with the three months ended June 30, 2021, was largely due to an increase in the proportion of income derived from taxable sources. Six Months Ended June 30, 2022 compared to the six months ended June 30, 2021 For the six months ended June 30, 2022, net income totaled $83.2 million, or $1.11 per basic and diluted share, compared to net income of $93.3 million, or $1.22 per basic and diluted share, for the six months ended June 30, 2021. Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin Net interest income increased $13.1 million to $194.0 million for the six months ended June 30, 2022, from $180.9 million for same period in 2021. The increase in net interest income for the six months ended June 30, 2022, was primarily driven by a reduction in funding costs, growth in lower-costing core and non-interest bearing deposits and an increase in available for sale debt securities. Net interest income was further enhanced by the favorable repricing of adjustable rate loans and an increase in rates on new loan originations. This was partially offset by a reduction in fees related to the forgiveness of PPP loans. For the six months ended June 30, 2022, fees related to the forgiveness of PPP loans decreased $3.1 million to $1.3 million, compared to $4.4 million for the six months ended June 30, 2021. 4

For the six months ended June 30, 2022, the net interest margin increased nine basis points to 3.11%, compared to 3.02% for the six months ended June 30, 2021. The weighted average yield on interest earning assets declined three basis points to 3.33% for the six months ended June 30, 2022, compared to 3.36% for the six months ended June 30, 2021, while the weighted average cost of interest bearing liabilities decreased 16 basis points to 0.30% for the six months ended June 30, 2022, compared to 0.46% for the same period last year. The average cost of interest bearing deposits decreased 10 basis points to 0.26% for the six months ended June 30, 2022, compared to 0.36% for the same period last year. Average non-interest bearing demand deposits increased $352.6 million to $2.78 billion for the six months ended June 30, 2022, compared with $2.43 billion for the six months ended June 30, 2021. The average cost of total deposits, including non-interest bearing deposits, was 0.19% for the six months ended June 30, 2022, compared with 0.28% for the six months ended June 30, 2021. The average cost of borrowings for the six months ended June 30, 2022 was 0.85%, compared to 1.15% for the same period last year. Provision for Credit Losses For the six months ended June 30, 2022, the Company recorded a $3.4 million negative provision for credit losses related to loans, compared with a negative provision for credit losses of $25.7 million for the six months ended June 30, 2021. The decrease in the period-over-period provision benefit was largely a function of the significant favorable impact of the post-pandemic recovery resulting in a larger negative provision taken in the prior year period, combined with growth in the loan portfolio and the satisfaction of PPP loans. Non-Interest Income and Expense For the six months ended June 30, 2022, non-interest income totaled $41.1 million, a decrease of $1.7 million, compared to the same period in 2021. Fee income decreased $1.3 million to $14.3 million for the six months ended June 30, 2022, compared to the same period in 2021, primarily due to a decrease in debit card revenue, which was curtailed by the Durbin amendment, partially offset by an increase in deposit related fees. BOLI income decreased $1.3 million to $2.7 million for the six months ended June 30, 2022, compared to the same period in 2021, primarily due to lower equity valuations and a decrease in benefit claims recognized. Wealth management income decreased $504,000 to $14.5 million for the six months ended June 30, 2022, compared to the same period in 2021, primarily due to a decrease in the market value of assets under management and a decrease in tax preparation fees, partially offset with new business generation. Partially offsetting these decreases in non-interest income, other income increased$864,000 to $3.1 million for the six months ended June 30, 2022, compared to $2.2 million for the same period in 2021, mainly due to an increase in fees on loan-level interest rate swap transactions. Also, insurance agency income totaled $6.3 million, an increase of $694,000 for the six months ended June 30, 2022, compared to the same period in 2021, largely due to an increase in contingent commissions. Non-interest expense totaled $125.7 million for the six months ended June 30, 2022, an increase of $1.2 million, compared to $124.6 million for the six months ended June 30, 2021. Compensation and benefits expense increased $4.3 million to $74.5 million for the six months ended June 30, 2022, compared to $70.2 million for the six months ended June 30, 2021, primarily due to increases in stock-based compensation, salary expense and the accrual for incentive compensation, partially offset by a decrease in employee benefit expenses. Data processing expense increased $1.2 million to $11.0 million for the six months ended June 30, 2022, mainly due to increases in software subscription expense and online banking costs. Additionally, net occupancy expense increased $602,000 to $17.8 million for the six months ended June 30, 2022, compared to the same period in 2021, mainly due to increases in rent, depreciation and maintenance expenses, a portion of which were attributable to the Company's new administrative offices. Partially offsetting these increases, credit loss expense for off-balance sheet credit exposures decreased $4.5 million to a negative provision of $3.4 million for the six months ended June 30, 2022, compared to a $1.2 million provision for the same period last year. The decrease was primarily the result of a decrease in the pipeline of loans approved and awaiting closing, combined with an increase in line of credit utilization, partially offset by an increase in loss factors. FDIC insurance decreased $785,000 for the six months ended June 30, 2022, primarily due to a decrease in the insurance assessment rate, partially offset by an increase in total assets subject to assessment. Income Tax Expense For the six months ended June 30, 2022, the Company's income tax expense was $29.6 million with an effective tax rate of 26.2%, compared with $31.5 million with an effective tax rate of 25.2% for the six months ended June 30, 2021. The decrease in tax expense for the six months ended June 30, 2022, compared with the same period last year 5

was largely the result of a decrease in taxable income, while the increase in the effective tax rate for the six months ended June 30, 2021, compared with the with the prior year was largely due to an increase in the proportion of income derived from taxable sources. Asset Quality The Company's total non-performing loans at June 30, 2022 were $40.4 million, or 0.40% of total loans, compared to $44.3 million, or 0.46% of total loans at March 31, 2022 and $48.0 million, or 0.50% of total loans at December 31, 2021. The $3.9 million decrease in non-performing loans at June 30, 2022, compared to the trailing quarter, consisted of a $2.0 million decrease in non-performing residential mortgage loans, a $1.8 million decrease in non-performing commercial loans, a $906,000 decrease in non-performing commercial mortgage loans, a $207,000 decrease in non-performing consumer loans and a $1.1 million increase in non-performing construction loans. At June 30, 2022, impaired loans totaled $45.1 million with related specific reserves of $1.5 million, compared with impaired loans totaling $48.3 million with related specific reserves of $2.0 million at March 31, 2022. At December 31, 2021, impaired loans totaled $52.3 million with related specific reserves of $4.3 million. At June 30, 2022, the Company's allowance for credit losses related to the loan portfolio was 0.79% of total loans, compared to 0.79% and 0.84% at March 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively. The allowance for credit losses decreased $1.7 million to $79.0 million at June 30, 2022 from $80.7 million at December 31, 2021. The decrease in the allowance for credit losses on loans at June 30, 2022 compared to December 31, 2021 was due to a $3.4 million negative provision for credit losses, partially offset by net recoveries of $1.7 million. The reduction in the allowance for credit losses on loans was primarily the result of an overall improvement in asset quality and an improved economic forecast. 6

The following table sets forth accruing past due loans and non-accrual loans on the dates indicated, as well as certain asset quality ratios. June 30, 2022 March 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 Number of Loans Principal

Balance

of Loans Number of Loans Principal

Balance

of Loans Number of Loans Principal

Balance

of Loans (Dollars in thousands) Accruing past due loans: 30 to 59 days past due: Residential mortgage loans 9 $ 853 18 $ 2,385 26 $ 7,229 Commercial mortgage loans 2 276 2 282 4 720 Multi-family mortgage loans - - 1 816 - - Construction loans - - 3 1,659 - - Total mortgage loans 11 1,129 24 5,142 30 7,949 Commercial loans 5 1,040 9 4,019 11 7,229 Consumer loans 11 343 15 571 24 649 Total 30 to 59 days past due 27 $ 2,512 48 $ 9,732 65 $ 15,827 60 to 89 days past due: Residential mortgage loans 9 $ 1,752 7 $ 1,354 7 $ 1,131 Commercial mortgage loans - - - - 2 3,960 Multi-family mortgage loans - - - - - - Construction loans - - - - - - Total mortgage loans 9 1,752 7 1,354 9 5,091 Commercial loans 3 41 3 318 5 1,289 Consumer loans 5 169 3 90 7 228 Total 60 to 89 days past due 17 1,962 13 1,762 21 6,608 Total accruing past due loans 44 $ 4,474 61 $ 11,494 86 $ 22,435 Non-accrual: Residential mortgage loans 21 $ 3,401 29 $ 5,396 28 $ 6,072 Commercial mortgage loans 15 18,627 14 19,533 14 16,887 Multi-family mortgage loans 2 2,040 2 2,053 1 439 Construction loans 3 3,466 2 2,366 2 2,365 Total mortgage loans 41 27,534 47 29,348 45 25,763 Commercial loans 32 11,950 39 13,793 51 20,582 Consumer loans 16 964 19 1,171 17 1,682 Total non-accrual loans 89 $ 40,448 105 $ 44,312 113 $ 48,027 Non-performing loans to total loans 0.40% 0.46% 0.50% Allowance for loan losses to total non-performing loans 195.35 % 172.13 % 168.11 % Allowance for loan losses to total loans 0.79 % 0.79 % 0.84 % At June 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, the Company held foreclosed assets of $9.1 million and $8.7 million, respectively. During the six months ended June 30, 2022, there were two additions to foreclosed assets with an aggregate carrying value of $625,000, one property sold with an aggregate carrying value of $80,000 and a valuation charge of $200,000. Foreclosed assets at June 30, 2022 consisted primarily of commercial real estate. Total non-performing assets at June 30, 2022 decreased $7.2 million to $49.5 million, or 0.36% of total assets, from $56.8 million, or 0.41% of total assets at December 31, 2021.

7

Balance Sheet Summary Total assets at June 30, 2022 were $13.72 billion, a $65.3 million decrease from December 31, 2021. The decrease in total assets was primarily due to a $434.9 million decrease in cash and cash equivalents and a $115.8 million decrease in total investments, partially offset by a $410.8 million increase in total loans. The Company's loan portfolio totaled $9.99 billion at June 30, 2022 and $9.58 billion at December 31, 2021. The loan portfolio consists of the following: June 30, 2022 March 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 (Dollars in thousands) Mortgage loans: Residential $ 1,180,967 $ 1,194,613 $ 1,202,638 Commercial 4,136,344 3,937,216 3,827,370 Multi-family 1,445,099 1,394,761 1,364,397 Construction 728,024 699,415 683,166 Total mortgage loans 7,490,434 7,226,005 7,077,571 Commercial loans 2,192,009 2,131,326 2,188,866 Consumer loans 322,711 316,589 327,442 Total gross loans 10,005,154 9,673,920 9,593,879 Premiums on purchased loans 1,405 1,482 1,451 Net deferred fees and unearned discounts (14,114) (12,520) (13,706) Total loans $ 9,992,445 $ 9,662,882 $ 9,581,624 Total PPP loans outstanding, which are included in total commercial loans, decreased $78.2 million to $16.7 million at June 30, 2022, from $94.9 million at December 31, 2021 due to the forgiveness of such loans as the program winds down. Excluding the decrease in PPP loans, during the six months ended June 30, 2022, the Company experienced net increases of $309.0 million in commercial mortgage loans, $81.3 million in commercial loans, $80.7 million in multi-family loans and $44.9 million in construction loans, partially offset by net decreases in residential mortgage and consumer loans of $21.7 million and $4.7 million, respectively. Commercial loans, consisting of commercial real estate, multi-family, commercial and construction loans, represented 85.0% of the loan portfolio at June 30, 2022, compared to 84.1% at December 31, 2021. For the six months ended June 30, 2022, loan funding, including advances on lines of credit, totaled $2.15 billion, compared with $1.67 billion for the same period in 2021. At June 30, 2022, the Company's unfunded loan commitments totaled $2.06 billion, including commitments of $980.3 million in commercial loans, $647.4 million in construction loans and $138.4 million in commercial mortgage loans. Unfunded loan commitments at December 31, 2021 and June 30, 2021 were $2.05 billion and $2.16 billion, respectively. The loan pipeline, consisting of work-in-process and loans approved pending closing, totaled $1.43 billion at June 30, 2022, compared to $1.09 billion and $1.70 billion at December 31, 2021 and June 30, 2021, respectively. Cash and cash equivalents were $277.5 million at June 30, 2022, a $434.9 million decrease from December 31, 2021, primarily as a result of decreases in short term investments. Total investments were $2.41 billion at June 30, 2022, a $115.8 million decrease from December 31, 2021. This decrease was primarily due to an increase in unrealized losses on available for sale debt securities, repayments of mortgage-backed securities and maturities and calls of certain municipal and agency bonds, partially offset by purchases of mortgage-backed and municipal securities. Total deposits decreased $359.8 million during the six months ended June 30, 2022, to $10.87 billion. Total savings and demand deposit accounts decreased $333.9 million to $10.21 billion at June 30, 2022, while total time deposits 8

decreased $25.9 million to $666.6 million at June 30, 2022. The decrease in savings and demand deposits was largely attributable to a $463.6 million decrease in interest bearing demand deposits, as the Company shifted $360.0 million of brokered demand deposits into lower-costing Federal Home Loan Bank of New York ("FHLB") borrowings, partially offset by a $52.3 million increase in non-interest bearing demand deposits, a $51.8 million increase in savings deposits and a $25.5 million increase in money market deposits. The decrease in time deposits was primarily due to maturities of longer-term retail time deposits, partially offset by the inflow of brokered time deposits. Borrowed funds increased $375.7 million during the six months ended June 30, 2022, to $1.00 billion. The increase in borrowings for the period was largely due to the maturity and replacement of brokered deposits into lower-costing FHLB borrowings. Borrowed funds represented 7.3% of total assets at June 30, 2022, an increase from 4.5% at December 31, 2021. Stockholders' equity decreased $111.8 million during the six months ended June 30, 2022, to $1.59 billion, primarily due to an increase in unrealized losses on available for sale debt securities, dividends paid to stockholders and common stock repurchases, partially offset by net income earned for the period. For the three months ended June 30, 2022, common stock repurchases totaled 760,466 shares at an average cost of $23.00 per share. For the six months ended June 30, 2022, common stock repurchases totaled 2,042,541 shares at an average cost of $23.23 per share, of which 15,457 shares, at an average cost of $23.48 per share, were made in connection with withholding to cover income taxes on the vesting of stock-based compensation. At June 30, 2022, approximately 1.1 million shares remained eligible for repurchase under the current stock repurchase authorization. Book value per share and tangible book value per share(1) at June 30, 2022 were $21.09 and $14.94, respectively, compared with $22.05 and $16.02, respectively, at December 31, 2021. About the Company Provident Financial Services, Inc. is the holding company for Provident Bank, a community-oriented bank offering "commitment you can count on" since 1839. Provident Bank provides a comprehensive array of financial products and services through its network of branches throughout northern and central New Jersey, Bucks, Lehigh and Northampton counties in Pennsylvania, as well as Queens and Nassau Counties in New York. The Bank also provides fiduciary and wealth management services through its wholly owned subsidiary, Beacon Trust Company and insurance services through its wholly owned subsidiary, Provident Protection Plus, Inc. Post Earnings Conference Call Representatives of the Company will hold a conference call for investors on Friday, July 29, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss the Company's financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2022. The call may be accessed by dialing 1-844-200-6205 (United States), 1-646-904-5544 (United States Local), 1-833-950-0062 (Canada Toll Free), 1-226-828-7575 (Canada Local), or 1-929-526-1599 (All other locations). Speakers will need to enter speaker access code (293159) before being met by a live operator. Internet access to the call is also available (listen only) at provident.bank by going to Investor Relations and clicking on "Webcast." Forward Looking Statements Certain statements contained herein are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Such forward-looking statements may be identified by reference to a future period or periods, or by the use of forward-looking terminology, such as "may," "will," "believe," "expect," "estimate," "project," "intend," "anticipate," "continue," or similar terms or variations on those terms, or the negative of those terms. Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to, those set forth in Item 1A of the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K, as supplemented by its Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and those related to the economic environment, particularly in the market areas in which the Company operates, competitive products and pricing, fiscal and monetary policies of the U.S. Government, changes in accounting policies and practices that may be adopted by the regulatory agencies and the accounting standards setters, changes in government regulations affecting financial institutions, including regulatory fees and capital requirements, changes in prevailing interest rates, acquisitions and the integration of acquired businesses, credit risk management, asset-liability management, the financial and securities markets and the availability of and costs associated with sources of liquidity. 9

In addition, the COVID-19 pandemic continues to have an uncertain impact on the Company, its customers and the communities it serves. Given its ongoing and dynamic nature, including potential variants, it is difficult to predict the continuing impact of the pandemic on the Company's business, financial condition or results of operations. The extent of such impact will depend on future developments, which remain highly uncertain, including when the pandemic will be controlled and abated, and the extent to which the economy can remain open. The Company cautions readers not to place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements which speak only as of the date made. The Company advises readers that the factors listed above could affect the Company's financial performance and could cause the Company's actual results for future periods to differ materially from any opinions or statements expressed with respect to future periods in any current statements. The Company does not have any obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this statement. Footnotes (1) Annualized pre-tax, pre-provision return on average assets, tangible book value per share, annualized return on average tangible equity, annualized adjusted non-interest expense as a percentage of average assets and the efficiency ratio are non-GAAP financial measures. Please refer to the Notes following the Consolidated Financial Highlights which contain the reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures and the associated calculations.

10

PROVIDENT FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY Consolidated Financial Highlights (Dollars in Thousands, except share data) (Unaudited) At or for the

Three months ended At or for the

Six Months Ended June 30, March 31, June 30, June 30, June 30, 2022 2022 2021 2022 2021 Statement of Income Net interest income $ 99,475 $ 94,526 $ 90,905 $ 194,001 $ 180,905 Provision for credit losses 2,996 (6,405) (10,704) (3,409) (25,705) Non-interest income 20,932 20,148 21,156 41,078 42,793 Non-interest expense 63,846 61,886 62,698 125,730 124,551 Income before income tax expense 53,565 59,193 60,067 112,758 124,852 Net income 39,228 43,962 44,789 83,191 93,348 Diluted earnings per share $ 0.53 $ 0.58 $ 0.58 $ 1.11 $ 1.22 Interest rate spread 3.12 % 2.94 % 2.87 % 3.03 % 2.90 % Net interest margin 3.21 % 3.02 % 2.99 % 3.11 % 3.02 % Profitability Annualized return on average assets 1.16 % 1.30 % 1.36 % 1.23 % 1.43 % Annualized return on average equity 9.83 % 10.57 % 10.77 % 10.21 % 11.38 % Annualized return on average tangible equity (1) 13.82 % 14.58 % 14.92 % 14.22 % 15.85 % Annualized adjusted non-interest expense to average assets (3) 1.92 % 1.90 % 1.84 % 1.91 % 1.89 % Efficiency ratio (4) 53.83 % 56.05 % 54.12 % 54.91 % 55.15 % Asset Quality Non-accrual loans $ 44,312 $ 40,448 $ 80,060 90+ and still accruing - - - Non-performing loans 44,312 40,448 80,060 Foreclosed assets 8,578 9,076 2,350 Non-performing assets 52,890 49,524 82,410 Non-performing loans to total loans 0.46 % 0.40 % 0.84 % Non-performing assets to total assets 0.39 % 0.36 % 0.62 % Allowance for loan losses $ 76,275 $ 79,016 $ 80,959 Allowance for loan losses to total non-performing loans 172.13 % 195.35 % 101.12 % Allowance for loan losses to total loans 0.79 % 0.79 % 0.85 % Net loan charge-offs (recoveries) $ 259 $ (1,935) $ (6,068) $ (1,676) $ (5,193) Annualized net loan charge offs (recoveries) to average total loans 0.01 % (0.08) % (0.25) % (0.02) % (0.11) % Average Balance Sheet Data Assets $ 13,541,209 $ 13,693,429 $ 13,227,853 $ 13,616,899 $ 13,131,545 Loans, net 9,683,027 9,481,831 9,588,619 9,582,986 9,655,828 Earning assets 12,328,742 12,527,409 12,080,463 12,427,528 11,946,272 Core deposits 10,462,293 10,551,229 9,555,664 10,506,515 9,311,291 Borrowings 527,630 549,679 869,036 538,593 941,729 Interest-bearing liabilities 8,918,786 9,005,985 8,869,079 8,962,144 8,819,449 Stockholders' equity 1,601,245 1,686,324 1,668,525 1,643,549 1,653,449 Average yield on interest-earning assets 3.43 % 3.23 % 3.31 % 3.33 % 3.36 % Average cost of interest-bearing liabilities 0.31 % 0.29 % 0.44 % 0.30 % 0.46 %

11

Notes and Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Financial Measures (Dollars in Thousands, except share data) The Company has presented the following non-GAAP (U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles) financial measures because it believes that these measures provide useful and comparative information to assess trends in the Company's results of operations and financial condition. Presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures is consistent with how the Company evaluates its performance internally and these non-GAAP financial measures are frequently used by securities analysts, investors and other interested parties in the evaluation of companies in the Company's industry. Investors should recognize that the Company's presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures might not be comparable to similarly-titled measures of other companies. These non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered a substitute for GAAP basis measures and the Company strongly encourages a review of its condensed consolidated financial statements in their entirety. (1) Annualized Return on Average Tangible Equity Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, March 31, June 30, June 30, June 30, 2022 2022 2021 2022 2021 Total average stockholders' equity $ 1,601,245 $ 1,686,324 $ 1,668,525 $ 1,643.549 $ 1,653,449 Less: total average intangible assets 463,039 463,890 464,201 463,462 465,473 Total average tangible stockholders' equity $ 1,138,206 $ 1,222,434 $ 1,204,324 $ 1,180,087 $ 1,187,976 Net income $ 39,228 $ 43,962 $ 44,789 $ 83,191 $ 93,348 Annualized return on average tangible equity (net income/total average tangible stockholders' equity) 13.82 % 14.58 % 14.92 % 14.22 % 15.85 % (2) Annualized Pre-Tax, Pre-Provision Return on Average Assets Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, March 31, June 30, June 30, June 30, 2022 2022 2021 2022 2021 Net income $ 39,228 $ 43,962 $ 44,789 $ 83,191 $ 93,348 Add: provision for credit losses 2,996 (6,405) (10,704) (3,409) (25,705) Add: provision for credit losses for off-balance sheet credit exposure (973) (2,390) 2,050 (3,363) 1,175 Add: income tax expense 14,337 15,231 15,278 29,567 31,504 PTPP income $ 55,588 $ 50,398 $ 51,413 $ 105,986 $ 100,322 Annualized PTPP income $ 222,963 $ 204,392 $ 206,217 $ 213,729 $ 202,307 Average assets $ 13,541,209 $ 13,693,429 $ 13,227,853 $ 13,616,899 $ 13,131,545 Annualized PTPP return on average assets 1.65 % 1.49 % 1.56 % 1.57 % 1.54 % (3) Annualized Adjusted Non-Interest Expense to Average Assets Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, March 31, June 30, June 30, June 30, 2022 2022 2021 2022 2021 Reported non-interest expense $ 63,846 $ 61,886 $ 62,698 $ 125,730 $ 124,551 Adjustments to non-interest expense: Credit loss (benefit) expense for off-balance sheet credit exposures (973) (2,390) 2,050 (3,363) 1,175 Adjusted non-interest expense $ 64,819 $ 64,276 $ 60,648 $ 129,093 $ 123,376 Annualized adjusted non-interest expense $ 259,988 $ 260,675 $ 243,258 $ 260,326 $ 248,797 Average assets $ 13,541,209 $ 13,693,429 $ 13,227,853 $ 13,616,899 13,131,545 Annualized adjusted non-interest expense/average assets 1.92 % 1.90 % 1.84 % 1.91 % 1.89 % (4) Efficiency Ratio Calculation Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, March 31, June 30, June 30, June 30, 2022 2022 2021 2022 2021 Net interest income $ 99,475 $ 94,526 $ 90,905 $ 194,001 $ 180,905 Non-interest income 20,932 20,148 21,156 41,078 42,793 Total income $ 120,407 $ 114,674 $ 112,061 $ 235,079 $ 223,698 Adjusted non-interest expense $ 64,819 $ 64,276 $ 60,648 $ 129,093 $ 123,376 Efficiency ratio (adjusted non-interest expense/income) 53.83 % 56.05 % 54.12 % 54.91 % 55.15 % 12

(5) Book and Tangible Book Value per Share At June 30, At December 31, 2022 2021 Total stockholders' equity $ 1,585,265 $ 1,697,096 Less: total intangible assets 462,451 464,183 Total tangible stockholders' equity $ 1,122,814 $ 1,232,913 Shares outstanding 75,163,718 76,969,999 Book value per share (total stockholders' equity/shares outstanding) $21.09 $22.05 Tangible book value per share (total tangible stockholders' equity/shares outstanding) $14.94 $16.02 13

PROVIDENT FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY Consolidated Statements of Financial Condition June 30, 2022 (Unaudited) and December 31, 2021 (Dollars in Thousands) Assets June 30, 2022 December 31, 2021 Cash and due from banks $ 176,461 $ 506,270 Short-term investments 101,071 206,193 Total cash and cash equivalents 277,532 712,463 Available for sale debt securities, at fair value 1,947,120 2,057,851 Held to maturity debt securities, net (fair value of $399,140 at June 30, 2022 (unaudited) and $449,709 at December 31, 2021) 410,745 436,150 Equity securities, at fair value 1,102 1,325 Federal Home Loan Bank stock 54,836 34,290 Loans 9,992,445 9,581,624 Less allowance for credit losses 79,016 80,740 Net loans 9,913,429 9,500,884 Foreclosed assets, net 9,076 8,731 Banking premises and equipment, net 81,655 80,559 Accrued interest receivable 42,858 41,990 Intangible assets 462,451 464,183 Bank-owned life insurance 236,352 236,630 Other assets 278,745 206,146 Total assets $ 13,715,901 $ 13,781,202 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Deposits: Demand deposits $ 8,695,223 $ 9,080,956 Savings deposits 1,512,356 1,460,541 Certificates of deposit of $100,000 or more 392,725 368,277 Other time deposits 273,920 324,238 Total deposits 10,874,224 11,234,012 Mortgage escrow deposits 42,346 34,440 Borrowed funds 1,002,502 626,774 Subordinated debentures 10,389 10,283 Other liabilities 201,175 178,597 Total liabilities 12,130,636 12,084,106 Stockholders' equity: Preferred stock, $0.01 par value, 50,000,000 shares authorized, none issued - - Common stock, $0.01 par value, 200,000,000 shares authorized, 83,209,012 shares issued and 75,163,718 shares outstanding at June 30, 2022 and 76,969,999 outstanding at December 31, 2021. 832 832 Additional paid-in capital 976,067 969,815 Retained earnings 860,977 814,533 Accumulated other comprehensive income (111,799) 6,863 Treasury stock (127,091) (79,603) Unallocated common stock held by the Employee Stock Ownership Plan (13,721) (15,344) Common Stock acquired by the Directors' Deferred Fee Plan (3,705) (3,984) Deferred Compensation - Directors' Deferred Fee Plan 3,705 3,984 Total stockholders' equity 1,585,265 1,697,096 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 13,715,901 $ 13,781,202 14

PROVIDENT FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY Consolidated Statements of Income Three months ended June 30, 2022, March 31, 2022 and June 30, 2021, and six months ended June 30, 2022 and 2021 (Unaudited) (Dollars in Thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, March 31, June 30, June 30, June 30, 2022 2022 2021 2022 2021 Interest income: Real estate secured loans $ 69,073 $ 63,835 $ 62,877 $ 132,908 $ 124,893 Commercial loans 22,363 22,821 25,173 45,184 51,316 Consumer loans 3,344 3,139 3,412 6,483 6,904 Available for sale debt securities, equity securities and Federal Home Loan Bank stock 8,454 7,951 5,722 16,406 11,334 Held to maturity debt securities 2,489 2,596 2,700 5,085 5,484 Deposits, federal funds sold and other short-term investments 562 647 660 1,209 1,144 Total interest income 106,285 100,989 100,544 207,275 201,075 Interest expense: Deposits 5,576 5,187 6,782 10,763 14,199 Borrowed funds 1,104 1,168 2,553 2,272 5,362 Subordinated debt 130 108 304 239 609 Total interest expense 6,810 6,463 9,639 13,274 20,170 Net interest income 99,475 94,526 90,905 194,001 180,905 Provision charge (benefit) for credit losses 2,996 (6,405) (10,704) (3,409) (25,705) Net interest income after provision for credit losses 96,479 100,931 101,609 197,410 206,610 Non-interest income: Fees 7,424 6,889 8,467 14,313 15,659 Wealth management income 7,024 7,466 7,859 14,489 14,993 Insurance agency income 2,850 3,420 2,849 6,270 5,576 Bank-owned life insurance 1,563 1,179 1,523 2,741 4,090 Net gain on securities transactions 141 16 34 157 231 Other income 1,930 1,178 424 3,108 2,244 Total non-interest income 20,932 20,148 21,156 41,078 42,793 Non-interest expense: Compensation and employee benefits 37,437 37,067 34,871 74,503 70,183 Net occupancy expense 8,479 9,330 7,907 17,810 17,208 Data processing expense 5,632 5,344 5,409 10,976 9,802 FDIC Insurance 1,350 1,205 1,570 2,555 3,340 Amortization of intangibles 873 859 918 1,732 1,890 Advertising and promotion expense 1,222 1,104 927 2,326 1,804 Credit loss (benefit) expense for off-balance sheet credit exposures (973) (2,390) 2,050 (3,363) 1,175 Other operating expenses 9,826 9,367 9,046 19,191 19,149 Total non-interest expense 63,846 61,886 62,698 125,730 124,551 Income before income tax expense 53,565 59,193 60,067 112,758 124,852 Income tax expense 14,337 15,231 15,278 29,567 31,504 Net income $ 39,228 $ 43,962 44,789 $ 83,191 $ 93,348 Basic earnings per share $ 0.53 $ 0.58 $ 0.58 $ 1.11 $ 1.22 Average basic shares outstanding 74,328,632 75,817,971 76,643,546 75,068,154 76,580,364 Diluted earnings per share $ 0.53 $ 0.58 $ 0.58 $ 1.11 $ 1.22 Average diluted shares outstanding 74,400,788 75,914,079 76,753,442 75,152,286 76,667,471 15

PROVIDENT FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY Net Interest Margin Analysis Quarterly Average Balances (Dollars in Thousands) (Unaudited) June 30, 2022 March 31, 2022 June 30, 2021 Average Balance Interest Average

Yield/Cost Average Balance Interest Average

Yield/Cost Average Balance Interest Average

Yield/Cost Interest-Earning Assets: Deposits $ 77,761 $ 191 0.98 % $ 274,004 $ 107 0.16 % $ 431,857 $ 114 0.11 % Federal funds sold and other short-term investments 99,825 371 1.49 % 195,598 540 1.12 % 173,701 546 1.26 % Available for sale debt securities 2,023,199 8,093 1.60 % 2,115,852 7,577 1.43 % 1,401,284 5,122 1.46 % Held to maturity debt securities, net (1) 412,229 2,489 2.41 % 428,125 2,596 2.43 % 438,079 2,700 2.47 % Equity securities, at fair value 1,019 - - % 1,092 - - % 1,056 - - % Federal Home Loan Bank stock 31,682 361 4.55 % 30,907 374 4.85 % 45,867 600 5.24 % Net loans: (2) Total mortgage loans 7,252,665 69,073 3.78 % 7,061,657 63,835 3.62 % 6,816,999 62,877 3.66 % Total commercial loans 2,107,681 22,363 4.22 % 2,099,145 22,821 4.38 % 2,415,548 25,173 4.15 % Total consumer loans 322,681 3,344 4.16 % 321,029 3,139 3.97 % 356,072 3,412 3.84 % Total net loans 9,683,027 94,780 3.89 % 9,481,831 89,795 3.80 % 9,588,619 91,462 3.79 % Total interest-earning assets $ 12,328,742 $ 106,285 3.43 % $ 12,527,409 $ 100,989 3.23 % $ 12,080,463 $ 100,544 3.31 % Non-Interest Earning Assets: Cash and due from banks 129,953 122,856 145,082 Other assets 1,082,514 1,043,164 1,002,308 Total assets $ 13,541,209 $ 13,693,429 $ 13,227,853 Interest-Bearing Liabilities: Demand deposits $ 6,189,722 $ 4,458 0.29 % $ 6,288,544 $ 4,195 0.27 % $ 5,658,084 $ 5,103 0.36 % Savings deposits 1,496,064 285 0.08 % 1,476,643 291 0.08 % 1,419,176 396 0.11 % Time deposits 695,015 833 0.48 % 680,818 701 0.42 % 897,597 1,283 0.57 % Total Deposits 8,380,801 5,576 0.27 % 8,446,005 5,187 0.25 % 7,974,857 6,782 0.34 % Borrowed funds 527,630 1,104 0.84 % 549,679 1,168 0.86 % 869,036 2,553 1.18 % Subordinated debentures 10,355 130 5.05 % 10,301 108 4.27 % 25,186 304 4.85 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 8,918,786 6,810 0.31 % 9,005,985 6,463 0.29 % 8,869,079 9,639 0.44 % Non-Interest Bearing Liabilities: Non-interest bearing deposits 2,776,507 2,786,042 2,478,404 Other non-interest bearing liabilities 244,671 215,078 211,845 Total non-interest bearing liabilities 3,021,178 3,001,120 2,690,249 Total liabilities 11,939,964 12,007,105 11,559,328 Stockholders' equity 1,601,245 1,686,324 1,668,525 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 13,541,209 $ 13,693,429 $ 13,227,853 Net interest income $ 99,475 $ 94,526 $ 90,905 Net interest rate spread 3.12 % 2.94 % 2.87 % Net interest-earning assets $ 3,409,956 $ 3,521,424 $ 3,211,384 Net interest margin (3) 3.21 % 3.02 % 2.99 % Ratio of interest-earning assets to total interest-bearing liabilities 1.38x 1.39x 1.36x (1) Average outstanding balance amounts shown are amortized cost, net of allowance for credit losses. (2) Average outstanding balances are net of the allowance for loan losses, deferred loan fees and expenses, loan premiums and discounts and include non-accrual loans. (3) Annualized net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets. 16

The following table summarizes the quarterly net interest margin for the previous five quarters. 6/30/22 3/31/22 12/31/21 9/30/21 6/30/21 2nd Qtr. 1st Qtr. 4th Qtr. 3rd Qtr. 2nd Qtr. Interest-Earning Assets: Securities 1.74 % 1.47 % 1.29 % 1.32 % 1.46 % Net loans 3.89 % 3.80 % 3.81 % 3.77 % 3.79 % Total interest-earning assets 3.43 % 3.23 % 3.19 % 3.21 % 3.31 % Interest-Bearing Liabilities: Total deposits 0.27 % 0.25 % 0.28 % 0.30 % 0.34 % Total borrowings 0.84 % 0.86 % 0.94 % 1.08 % 1.18 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 0.31 % 0.29 % 0.34 % 0.37 % 0.44 % Interest rate spread 3.12 % 2.94 % 2.85 % 2.84 % 2.87 % Net interest margin 3.21 % 3.02 % 2.95 % 2.94 % 2.99 % Ratio of interest-earning assets to interest-bearing liabilities 1.38x 1.39x 1.39x 1.38x 1.36x

17

PROVIDENT FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY Net Interest Margin Analysis Average Year to Date Balances (Dollars in Thousands) (Unaudited) June 30, 2022 June 30, 2021 Average Average Average Average Balance Interest Yield/Cost Balance Interest Yield/Cost Interest-Earning Assets: Deposits $ 175,341 $ 298 0.34 % $ 375,799 $ 198 0.11 % Federal funds sold and other short term investments 147,447 911 1.25 % 150,971 946 1.26 % Available for sale debt securities 2,069,270 15,671 1.51 % 1,269,815 9,970 1.57 % Held to maturity debt securities, net (1) 420,133 5,085 2.42 % 444,204 5,484 2.47 % Equity securities, at fair value 1,055 - - % 1,018 - - % Federal Home Loan Bank stock 31,296 735 4.70 % 48,637 1,364 5.61 % Net loans: (2) Total mortgage loans 7,156,189 132,908 3.70 % 6,812,557 124,893 3.65 % Total commercial loans 2,105,001 45,184 4.30 % 2,463,788 51,316 4.17 % Total consumer loans 321,796 6,483 4.06 % 379,483 6,904 3.67 % Total net loans 9,582,986 184,575 3.84 % 9,655,828 183,113 3.79 % Total interest-earning assets $ 12,427,528 $ 207,275 3.33 % $ 11,946,272 $ 201,075 3.36 % Non-Interest Earning Assets: Cash and due from banks 126,423 164,174 Other assets 1,062,948 1,021,099 Total assets $ 13,616,899 $ 13,131,545 Interest-Bearing Liabilities: Demand deposits $ 6,238,860 $ 8,653 0.28 % $ 5,487,222 $ 10,614 0.39 % Savings deposits 1,486,407 576 0.08 % 1,395,408 803 0.12 % Time deposits 687,956 1,534 0.45 % 969,922 2,782 0.58 % Total deposits 8,413,223 10,763 0.26 % 7,852,552 14,199 0.36 % Borrowed funds 538,593 2,272 0.85 % 941,729 5,362 1.15 % Subordinated debentures 10,328 239 4.66 % 25,168 609 4.88 % Total interest-bearing liabilities $ 8,962,144 $ 13,274 0.30 % $ 8,819,449 $ 20,170 0.46 % Non-Interest Bearing Liabilities: Non-interest bearing deposits 2,781,248 2,428,661 Other non-interest bearing liabilities 229,958 229,986 Total non-interest bearing liabilities 3,011,206 2,658,647 Total liabilities 11,973,350 11,478,096 Stockholders' equity 1,643,549 1,653,449 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 13,616,899 $ 13,131,545 Net interest income $ 194,001 $ 180,905 Net interest rate spread 3.03 % 2.90 % Net interest-earning assets $ 3,465,384 $ 3,126,823 Net interest margin (3) 3.11 % 3.02 % Ratio of interest-earning assets to total interest-bearing liabilities 1.39x 1.35x (1) Average outstanding balance amounts shown are amortized cost, net of allowance for credit losses. (2) Average outstanding balance are net of the allowance for loan losses, deferred loan fees and expenses, loan premium and discounts and include non-accrual loans. (3) Annualized net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets. 18

The following table summarizes the year-to-date net interest margin for the previous three years. Six Months Ended June 30, 2022 June 30, 2021 June 30, 2020 Interest-Earning Assets: Securities 1.59 % 1.57 % 2.42 % Net loans 3.84 % 3.79 % 3.99 % Total interest-earning assets 3.33 % 3.36 % 3.67 % Interest-Bearing Liabilities: Total deposits 0.26 % 0.36 % 0.66 % Total borrowings 0.85 % 1.15 % 1.55 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 0.30 % 0.46 % 0.81 % Interest rate spread 3.03 % 2.90 % 2.86 % Net interest margin 3.11 % 3.02 % 3.06 % Ratio of interest-earning assets to interest-bearing liabilities 1.39x 1.35x 1.34x

