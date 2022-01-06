Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Provident Financial Services, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PFS   US74386T1051

PROVIDENT FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC.

(PFS)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Provident Financial Services : Anthony Labozzetta Named President and CEO of Provident Bank

01/06/2022 | 09:28am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Labozzetta succeeds Chris Martin, longtime CEO and Chairman of Provident

ISELIN, NEW JERSEY (January 6, 2022) Provident Bank, a leading New Jersey-based financial institution, has announced today that Anthony (Tony) Labozzetta has been appointed to the position of President and Chief Executive Officer. Labozzetta assumed the role on January 1, 2022.

Mr. Labozzetta previously served as Director, President and Chief Operating Officer of Provident Bank, as well as for Provident Financial Services, Inc., the holding company for Provident Bank. He succeeds longtime CEO and Chairman Christopher (Chris) Martin. Mr. Martin will assume the role of Executive Chairman to continue to provide guidance and leadership to the Board.

Mr. Labozzetta came to Provident in late 2020 through the merger with SB One Bank, where he served as President and CEO. "During his tenure as Provident's President and COO, Tony has proven himself to be an advocate for elevating both the customer and employee experience. His philosophy is rooted in Provident's vision, mission, and guiding principles," said Mr. Martin. "I speak for everyone when I say that I am fully confident in Tony's abilities and he is more than ready to build upon Provident's strong foundation," he added.

"Our goal for the bank is to take it to the next level by advancing our efforts to provide a fulfilling experience for our employees, and delivering on our commitment to create deep emotional connections with our customers and increase shareholder value," said Mr. Labozzetta. "I look forward to continuing to work with Chris, the Board, and Provident's executive leadership team to execute our strategic objectives," added Labozzetta.

Prior to his role as President and COO at Provident, Mr. Labozzetta served as President and CEO of SB One Bank and was responsible for delivering strong results and sustained growth for the company. He led the organization through two successful mergers and expanded its footprint to 18 locations throughout New Jersey and New York. Mr. Labozzetta has more than 25 years' experience serving the region. Prior to SB One Bank, he was an Executive Vice President at TD Banknorth and TD Bank, and before that, Senior Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer with Interchange Financial Services.

Mr. Labozzetta was named one of Forbes America's Business Leaders in Banking and recognized as American Banker's Community Banker of the Year. He is an active member of the community serving on the board of Oasis - A Haven for Women and Children. Mr. Labozzetta is a former member of the New Jersey Bankers Association Board of Directors. He resides in Englewood, New Jersey, with his wife, Sonia, and two sons, Connor and Colin.

Anthony Labozzetta, President & CEO

###

About Provident Bank

Provident Bank, a community-oriented financial institution offering "Commitment you can count on" since 1839, is the wholly owned subsidiary of Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS), which reported assets of $13.39 billion as of September 30, 2021. With $10.84 billion in deposits, Provident Bank provides a comprehensive suite of financial products and services through its network of branches throughout northern and central New Jersey, as well as Bucks, Lehigh, and Northampton counties in Pennsylvania and Queens County in New York. The Bank also provides fiduciary and wealth management services through its wholly owned subsidiary, Beacon Trust Company, and insurance services through its wholly owned subsidiary, SB One Insurance Agency, Inc. For more information about Provident Bank, visit www.provident.bank or join the conversations on Facebook (ProvidentBank) and Twitter (@ProvidentBank).

Disclaimer

Provident Financial Services Inc. published this content on 06 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 January 2022 14:27:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about PROVIDENT FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC.
09:28aPROVIDENT FINANCIAL SERVICES : Anthony Labozzetta Named President and CEO of Provident Ban..
PU
08:58aPROVIDENT FINANCIAL SERVICES : Anthony Labozzetta Named President and CEO of Provident Ban..
PU
08:50aPROVIDENT FINANCIAL SERVICES INC : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial St..
AQ
01/04Brian Rafanello Joins Provident as SVP, Head of Treasury Management
GL
01/04Brian Rafanello Joins Provident as SVP, Head of Treasury Management
GL
01/03PROVIDENT FINANCIAL SERVICES : Rafanello Joins Provident as SVP, Head of Treasury Manageme..
PU
01/03Provident Financial Services, Inc. Schedules Fourth Quarter and Year-Ended Earnings Con..
AQ
2021PROVIDENT FINANCIAL SERVICES : The Provident Bank Foundation Unveils 2022 Grant Opportunit..
PU
2021Robert Tharp Joins Provident Bank as FVP, Retail Sales & Services Director
GL
2021PROVIDENT FINANCIAL SERVICES : Bank Expands Presence in Greater Philadelphia Metro Region ..
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on PROVIDENT FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 453 M - -
Net income 2021 167 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 11,5x
Yield 2021 3,74%
Capitalization 1 926 M 1 926 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 4,25x
Capi. / Sales 2022 4,19x
Nbr of Employees 1 178
Free-Float 85,3%
Chart PROVIDENT FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC.
Duration : Period :
Provident Financial Services, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PROVIDENT FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 24,94 $
Average target price 25,80 $
Spread / Average Target 3,45%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Christopher P. Martin Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Anthony J. Labozzetta President, Chief Operating Officer & Director
Thomas M. Lyons Chief Financial Officer & Senior Executive VP
John R. Kamin Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Frank L. Fekete Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PROVIDENT FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC.2.97%1 926
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED3.73%159 943
POSTAL SAVINGS BANK OF CHINA CO., LTD.6.22%75 427
PT BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK2.05%63 228
AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP LIMITED2.00%57 266
PING AN BANK CO., LTD.4.07%52 293