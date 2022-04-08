Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Provident Financial Services, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PFS   US74386T1051

PROVIDENT FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC.

(PFS)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  04/08 10:12:47 am EDT
22.35 USD   -0.51%
04/05National Survey of Small Business Owners and Executives Shows Only Half are Fully Prepared for a Cyberattack 
AQ
04/04PROVIDENT FINANCIAL SERVICES : National Survey of Small Business Owners and Executives Shows Only Half are Fully Prepared for a Cyberattack
PU
04/04Provident Financial Services, Inc. Schedules First Quarter Earnings Conference Call
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Provident Financial Services : Bank Announces Partnership with the Yankees Radio Network

04/08/2022 | 09:51am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Provident Bank to be the exclusive sponsor of the Yankees Broadcast Booth

Iselin, N.J. (April 11, 2022) - Provident Bank, a leading NJ-based financial institution, announced today a multiyear partnership with Audacy and the Yankees Radio Network on WFAN 101.9 FM/660 AM (WFAN-FM/AM) in New York. As part of the agreement, Provident Bank will be designated as the exclusive sponsor of the Yankees Broadcast Booth. As a partner, Provident Bank will also receive several broadcast and digital marketing assets, along with access to exclusive hospitality experiences.

"We're thrilled to join the Yankees Radio Network family. This partnership is a fantastic opportunity to align our brand with the winningest franchise in sports," said Anthony Labozzetta, President and CEO, Provident Bank. "The Yankees' commitment to their fans and their pursuit of excellence is consistent with our brand promise and guiding principles."

Founded in 1839, Provident Bank has a history of commitment to their employees, customers and communities. This long-standing commitment now includes the Yankees Radio Network and NY Yankees fans.

"Given our shared values of community, and a commitment to those we serve, we couldn't be more excited to team up with Provident Bank beginning with this Yankees season," said Chris Oliviero, Senior Vice President and Market Manager, Audacy New York. "Like its loyal fanbase, we look forward to cheering on the team alongside our new partners."

###

About Provident Bank

Provident Bank, a community-oriented financial institution offering "Commitment you can count on" since 1839, is the wholly owned subsidiary of Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS), which reported assets of $13.78 billion as of December 31, 2021. With $11.23 billion in deposits, Provident Bank provides a comprehensive suite of financial products and services through its network of branches throughout northern and central New Jersey, as well as Bucks, Lehigh and Northampton counties in Pennsylvania and Queens County in New York. The Bank also provides fiduciary and wealth management services through its wholly owned subsidiary, Beacon Trust Company and insurance services through its wholly owned subsidiary, SB One Insurance Agency, Inc. For more information about Provident Bank, visit www.provident.bank or join the conversations on Facebook (ProvidentBank) and Twitter (@ProvidentBank).

About Audacy

Audacy, Inc. (NYSE: AUD) is a leading multi-platform audio content and entertainment company with the country's best collection of local music, news and sports brands, a premium podcast creator, major event producer, and digital innovator. Audacy engages 200 million consumers each month, bringing people together around content that matters to them. Learn more at www.audacyinc.com, Facebook (Audacy Corp) and Twitter (@AudacyCorp).

Disclaimer

Provident Financial Services Inc. published this content on 08 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 April 2022 13:49:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about PROVIDENT FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC.
04/05National Survey of Small Business Owners and Executives Shows Only Half are Fully Prepa..
AQ
04/04PROVIDENT FINANCIAL SERVICES : National Survey of Small Business Owners and Executives Sho..
PU
04/04Provident Financial Services, Inc. Schedules First Quarter Earnings Conference Call
AQ
04/01PROVIDENT FINANCIAL SERVICES : Bank Expands Commercial Lending Team with Key Hires
PU
03/31PROVIDENT FINANCIAL SERVICES : The Provident Bank Foundation announces First Major Grant C..
PU
03/01PROVIDENT FINANCIAL SERVICES INC Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Con..
AQ
02/24PROVIDENT FINANCIAL SERVICES INC : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhi..
AQ
02/17PROVIDENT FINANCIAL SERVICES INC : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhi..
AQ
02/15PROVIDENT FINANCIAL SERVICES : Bank chooses elan as credit card provider
PU
02/11PROVIDENT FINANCIAL SERVICES : Elevates Seker to SVP, Regional Manager
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on PROVIDENT FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 480 M - -
Net income 2022 151 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 11,3x
Yield 2022 4,28%
Capitalization 1 712 M 1 712 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 3,57x
Capi. / Sales 2023 3,36x
Nbr of Employees 1 139
Free-Float 86,8%
Chart PROVIDENT FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC.
Duration : Period :
Provident Financial Services, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PROVIDENT FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 22,46 $
Average target price 26,00 $
Spread / Average Target 15,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Anthony J. Labozzetta President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Thomas M. Lyons Chief Financial Officer & Senior Executive VP
Christopher P. Martin Executive Chairman
John R. Kamin Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Frank L. Fekete Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PROVIDENT FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC.-7.27%1 712
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED13.06%166 998
POSTAL SAVINGS BANK OF CHINA CO., LTD.20.84%81 866
PT BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK6.16%66 443
QATAR NATIONAL BANK (Q.P.S.C.)20.31%61 627
AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP LIMITED-0.62%56 957