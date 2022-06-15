Provident Financial Services : Bank Extends Reach to Long Island with New Roslyn Branch

Office will offer both Retail Banking and Commercial Lending

ISELIN, NEW JERSEY (June 15, 2022) Provident Bank a leading New Jersey-based financial institution, has announced the opening of its newest branch at 1045 Northern Boulevard in Roslyn, New York. The approximately 3,000 square foot office marks Provident's 97th branch and offers an ATM and convenient on-site parking.

"We're thrilled to extend our reach and commitment to businesses and consumers of the Long Island market," said Vito Giannola, EVP, Chief Retail Banking Officer. "We've been serving communities of the New York metropolitan area for more than 180 years. Our new Roslyn office is the perfect complement to our Astoria location."

The branch's retail banking team is led by Banking Center Manager, Cyd Cervantes. "Although we may be new to Roslyn, we know this market. We've been involved in the community for a long time and look forward to delivering a best-in-class customer experience to local residents and businesses," said Cervantes.

The new branch is also home to a team of commercial lenders who are dedicated to meeting the borrowing needs of Long Island companies. "We're the right-sized bank, our ability to combine the personalized service and local decision making of a community bank with the resources and capabilities of a regional bank presents a compelling advantage," said Joseph Lomoriello, SVP, Regional Director, Commercial Lending, Metro Region.

The La Macchia Group served as the design and construction firm for the project.

###

About Provident Bank

Provident Bank, a community-oriented financial institution offering "Commitment you can count on" since 1839, is the wholly owned subsidiary of Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS), which reported assets of $13.62 billion as of March 31, 2022. With $11.37 billion in deposits, Provident Bank provides a comprehensive suite of financial products and services through its network of branches throughout northern and central New Jersey, as well as Bucks, Lehigh and Northampton counties in Pennsylvania and Nassau and Queens counties in New York. The Bank also provides fiduciary and wealth management services through its wholly owned subsidiary, Beacon Trust Company and insurance services through its wholly owned subsidiary, SB One Insurance Agency, Inc. For more information about Provident Bank, visit www.provident.bank or join the conversations on Facebook (ProvidentBank) and Twitter (@ProvidentBank).