Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Provident Financial Services, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PFS   US74386T1051

PROVIDENT FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC.

(PFS)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  10:07 2022-06-15 am EDT
22.21 USD   +2.05%
09:43aPROVIDENT FINANCIAL SERVICES : Bank Extends Reach to Long Island with New Roslyn Branch
PU
06/02PROVIDENT FINANCIAL SERVICES : Chris Smith Promoted to SVP, Team Leader at Provident Bank
PU
05/17Provident Hires Tara Brady as Customer Experience Director
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Provident Financial Services : Bank Extends Reach to Long Island with New Roslyn Branch

06/15/2022 | 09:43am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Office will offer both Retail Banking and Commercial Lending

ISELIN, NEW JERSEY (June 15, 2022) Provident Bank a leading New Jersey-based financial institution, has announced the opening of its newest branch at 1045 Northern Boulevard in Roslyn, New York. The approximately 3,000 square foot office marks Provident's 97th branch and offers an ATM and convenient on-site parking.

"We're thrilled to extend our reach and commitment to businesses and consumers of the Long Island market," said Vito Giannola, EVP, Chief Retail Banking Officer. "We've been serving communities of the New York metropolitan area for more than 180 years. Our new Roslyn office is the perfect complement to our Astoria location."

The branch's retail banking team is led by Banking Center Manager, Cyd Cervantes. "Although we may be new to Roslyn, we know this market. We've been involved in the community for a long time and look forward to delivering a best-in-class customer experience to local residents and businesses," said Cervantes.

The new branch is also home to a team of commercial lenders who are dedicated to meeting the borrowing needs of Long Island companies. "We're the right-sized bank, our ability to combine the personalized service and local decision making of a community bank with the resources and capabilities of a regional bank presents a compelling advantage," said Joseph Lomoriello, SVP, Regional Director, Commercial Lending, Metro Region.

The La Macchia Group served as the design and construction firm for the project.

###

About Provident Bank

Provident Bank, a community-oriented financial institution offering "Commitment you can count on" since 1839, is the wholly owned subsidiary of Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS), which reported assets of $13.62 billion as of March 31, 2022. With $11.37 billion in deposits, Provident Bank provides a comprehensive suite of financial products and services through its network of branches throughout northern and central New Jersey, as well as Bucks, Lehigh and Northampton counties in Pennsylvania and Nassau and Queens counties in New York. The Bank also provides fiduciary and wealth management services through its wholly owned subsidiary, Beacon Trust Company and insurance services through its wholly owned subsidiary, SB One Insurance Agency, Inc. For more information about Provident Bank, visit www.provident.bank or join the conversations on Facebook (ProvidentBank) and Twitter (@ProvidentBank).

Disclaimer

Provident Financial Services Inc. published this content on 15 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 June 2022 13:42:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about PROVIDENT FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC.
09:43aPROVIDENT FINANCIAL SERVICES : Bank Extends Reach to Long Island with New Roslyn Branch
PU
06/02PROVIDENT FINANCIAL SERVICES : Chris Smith Promoted to SVP, Team Leader at Provident Bank
PU
05/17Provident Hires Tara Brady as Customer Experience Director
AQ
05/17Provident Hires Tara Brady as Customer Experience Director
EQ
05/12PROVIDENT FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
05/10PROVIDENT FINANCIAL SERVICES INC MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CON..
AQ
05/10Tranche Update on Provident Financial Services, Inc.'s Equity Buyback Plan announced on..
CI
05/10Provident Hires Tara Brady as Customer Experience Director
AQ
05/02PROVIDENT FINANCIAL SERVICES INC : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders, Fi..
AQ
04/29Provident Financial Services' Q1 Earnings Drop, Revenue Rises; Maintains Quarterly Divi..
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on PROVIDENT FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 486 M - -
Net income 2022 166 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 9,88x
Yield 2022 4,47%
Capitalization 1 627 M 1 627 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 3,35x
Capi. / Sales 2023 3,10x
Nbr of Employees 1 139
Free-Float 85,4%
Chart PROVIDENT FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC.
Duration : Period :
Provident Financial Services, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PROVIDENT FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 21,76 $
Average target price 25,80 $
Spread / Average Target 18,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Anthony J. Labozzetta President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Thomas M. Lyons Chief Financial Officer & Senior Executive VP
Christopher P. Martin Executive Chairman
Frank L. Fekete Independent Director
Carlos M. Hernandez Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PROVIDENT FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC.-10.16%1 627
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED8.58%154 424
POSTAL SAVINGS BANK OF CHINA CO., LTD.6.03%70 621
INDUSTRIAL BANK CO., LTD.6.25%62 347
PT BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK1.37%61 930
QATAR NATIONAL BANK (Q.P.S.C.)-1.44%50 489