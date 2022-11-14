Provident Financial Services : Bank Launches Employee Resource Group for Veterans

'Provident Salutes' to embrace employee veterans, military family members, and military advocates

ISELIN, N.J. (November 11, 2022): Provident Bank, a leading new jersey-based financial institution, held a celebration at their administrative headquarters to announce the launch of its newest employee resource group (ERG), Provident Salutes.

The mission of Provident Salutes is to embrace the proud community of employee veterans, military family members, and military advocates, while providing a platform for education and support for veterans in the workplace. In addition, the ERG will develop and recommend programs to enrich veteran's experiences, increase awareness of veteran's contributions, expand the Bank's reach with veteran and military organizations in the community, and provide networking opportunities with veterans across the organization.

"This initiative is consistent with our commitment to enhance the employee experience at Provident Bank," said Xavia Mitchell, First Vice President, Senior Human Resources and Diversity Business Partner. "The members of Provident Salutes will work together to identify topics, content, and initiatives that will support veterans and active service members throughout the organization," added Ms. Mitchell.

Joseph Chinnici, Banking Center Manager of Provident's Wyckoff, N.J. branch, a US Army Veteran who served in Operation Enduring Freedom, and Past Commander of the Allendale, N.J. Veterans of Foreign Wars, will serve as the group's president. Rebeca Merendino, an Information Security Analyst with the Bank and an Army Veteran, that previously served in Operation Spartan Shield, will hold the role of Vice President.

Pictured (L-R): Chris Martin, Executive Chairman, Provident Bank; Xavia Mitchell; Francisco Cortes, President of the New Jersey State Veterans Chamber of Commerce; Joseph Chinnici; Rebeca Merendino.

