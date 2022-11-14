Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Provident Financial Services, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PFS   US74386T1051

PROVIDENT FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC.

(PFS)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  03:40 2022-11-14 pm EST
22.75 USD   +0.31%
03:15pProvident Financial Services : Bank Launches Employee Resource Group for Veterans
PU
11/09PROVIDENT FINANCIAL SERVICES INC MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS. (form 10-Q)
AQ
11/09PROVIDENT FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Provident Financial Services : Bank Launches Employee Resource Group for Veterans

11/14/2022 | 03:15pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

'Provident Salutes' to embrace employee veterans, military family members, and military advocates

ISELIN, N.J. (November 11, 2022): Provident Bank, a leading new jersey-based financial institution, held a celebration at their administrative headquarters to announce the launch of its newest employee resource group (ERG), Provident Salutes.

The mission of Provident Salutes is to embrace the proud community of employee veterans, military family members, and military advocates, while providing a platform for education and support for veterans in the workplace. In addition, the ERG will develop and recommend programs to enrich veteran's experiences, increase awareness of veteran's contributions, expand the Bank's reach with veteran and military organizations in the community, and provide networking opportunities with veterans across the organization.

"This initiative is consistent with our commitment to enhance the employee experience at Provident Bank," said Xavia Mitchell, First Vice President, Senior Human Resources and Diversity Business Partner. "The members of Provident Salutes will work together to identify topics, content, and initiatives that will support veterans and active service members throughout the organization," added Ms. Mitchell.

Joseph Chinnici, Banking Center Manager of Provident's Wyckoff, N.J. branch, a US Army Veteran who served in Operation Enduring Freedom, and Past Commander of the Allendale, N.J. Veterans of Foreign Wars, will serve as the group's president. Rebeca Merendino, an Information Security Analyst with the Bank and an Army Veteran, that previously served in Operation Spartan Shield, will hold the role of Vice President.

Pictured (L-R): Chris Martin, Executive Chairman, Provident Bank; Xavia Mitchell; Francisco Cortes, President of the New Jersey State Veterans Chamber of Commerce; Joseph Chinnici; Rebeca Merendino.

###

About Provident Bank

Provident Bank, a community-oriented financial institution offering "Commitment you can count on" since 1839, is the wholly owned subsidiary of Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS), which reported assets of $13.60 billion as of September 30, 2022. With $10.69 billion in deposits, Provident Bank provides a comprehensive suite of financial products and services through its network of branches throughout northern and central New Jersey, as well as Bucks, Lehigh and Northampton counties in Pennsylvania and Nassau and Queens Counties in New York. The Bank also provides fiduciary and wealth management services through its wholly owned subsidiary, Beacon Trust Company and insurance services through its wholly owned subsidiary, Provident Protection Plus, Inc. For more information about Provident Bank, visit www.provident.bank or join the conversations on Facebook (ProvidentBank) and Twitter (@ProvidentBank).

Disclaimer

Provident Financial Services Inc. published this content on 14 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 November 2022 20:14:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about PROVIDENT FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC.
03:15pProvident Financial Services : Bank Launches Employee Resource Group for Veterans
PU
11/09PROVIDENT FINANCIAL SERVICES INC MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CON..
AQ
11/09PROVIDENT FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC. : Ex-dividend day ..
FA
11/08Provident Financial Services Inc : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhi..
AQ
11/01Provident Protection Plus Included in the Big “I” and Reagan Consulting 202..
GL
10/31RBC Lifts Price Target on Provident Financial Services to $26 From $25, Maintains Outpe..
MT
10/28Provident Financial Services Inc : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Regulati..
AQ
10/28Tranche Update on Provident Financial Services, Inc.'s Equity Buyback Plan announced on..
CI
10/28Transcript : Provident Financial Services, Inc., Q3 2022 Earnings Call, Oct 2..
CI
10/28Provident Financial Services Reports Higher Q3 Earnings, Revenue; Maintains Quarterly D..
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on PROVIDENT FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 505 M - -
Net income 2022 174 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 9,78x
Yield 2022 4,24%
Capitalization 1 687 M 1 687 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 3,34x
Capi. / Sales 2023 2,07x
Nbr of Employees 1 139
Free-Float 84,6%
Chart PROVIDENT FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC.
Duration : Period :
Provident Financial Services, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PROVIDENT FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 22,68 $
Average target price 24,20 $
Spread / Average Target 6,70%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Anthony J. Labozzetta President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Thomas M. Lyons Chief Financial Officer & Senior Executive VP
Christopher P. Martin Executive Chairman
Frank L. Fekete Independent Director
Carlos M. Hernandez Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PROVIDENT FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC.-6.36%1 687
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-10.07%134 778
PT BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK21.23%70 459
QATAR NATIONAL BANK (Q.P.S.C.)-0.94%50 743
AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP LIMITED-9.72%49 216
INDUSTRIAL BANK CO., LTD.-15.18%47 207