ISELIN, NEW JERSEY (August 22, 2023): Provident Bank , a leading New Jersey-based financial institution, is pleased to announce the recent addition of three experienced lenders to their New York/Metro commercial real estate team.

Karl Seus of Northport, NY, has joined the bank as Senior Vice President, CRE Relationship Manager and Team Leader. He is responsible for new business development and the general oversight of the commercial real estate lending activities within the Long Island/New York market. In addition, Mr. Seus will manage a team of relationship managers who will focus on meeting the borrowing needs of commercial real estate owners and developers. He will also be actively involved with coaching and supporting his team to help structure new and existing loans, meeting with customers, reviewing term sheets, and supporting loan approvals.

Mr. Seus has more than 30 years' experience in CRE lending and relationship management in roles of increased responsibility. Prior to joining Provident, he was Senior Vice President/CRE Group Manager with Signature Bank in Melville, NY. He has also held CRE leadership positions with M&T Bank, HSBC, Doral Bank, and New York Community Bank. Mr. Seus earned a Bachelor of Science in business administration in management and finance and a Master of Business Administration in finance, both from Long Island University.

Elizabeth Arato of Greenlawn, NY, and Gregory Fantauzzi of Kings Park, NY, have also joined the bank as Vice Presidents and CRE Relationship Managers. They are both responsible for originating, evaluating, and structuring commercial real estate transactions, cross-selling bank products, and increasing the bank's visibility in the Long Island market. In addition, Ms. Arato and Mr. Fantauzzi will work closely with institutional and private investors, owners, and developers to offer a variety of deposit and lending solutions. They will also manage a portfolio of commercial real estate clients based in Long Island.

Ms. Arato has more than 20 years' experience in CRE lending and relationship management, serving the last 13 years with Signature Bank in Melville, NY, as a Senior Commercial Real Estate Lender, Vice President/Group Director, and most recently as Senior Vice President/Group Director. Ms. Arato holds a Bachelor of Science degree from Boston University.

Mr. Fantauzzi has more than 10 years' experience in CRE lending and relationship management. Prior to joining Provident, he was with Signature Bank in Melville, NY, where he served as a Credit Analyst, CRE Lending Officer, and most recently as Vice President/Associate Group Director. Mr. Fantauzzi earned a Bachelor of Arts in Economics, with a concentration in information systems from Boston College.

"I am thrilled to welcome Karl, Liz, and Greg to Provident's New York/Metro CRE team," said Paul Ciancimino, Senior Vice President, Regional Director. "Their in-depth knowledge of the market and keen ability to understand the credit needs of real estate owners and developers will bolster our efforts to grow Provident's presence on Long Island," added Ciancimino.

About Provident Bank

Provident Bank, a community-oriented financial institution offering "Commitment you can count on" since 1839, is the wholly owned subsidiary of Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS), which reported assets of $14.03 billion as of June 30, 2023. With $10.26 billion in deposits, Provident Bank provides a comprehensive suite of financial products and services through its network of branches throughout northern and central New Jersey, as well as Bucks, Lehigh and Northampton counties in Pennsylvania and Nassau and Queens Counties in New York. The Bank also provides fiduciary and wealth management services through its wholly owned subsidiary, Beacon Trust Company, and insurance services through its wholly owned subsidiary, Provident Protection Plus, Inc. For more information about Provident Bank, visit www.provident.bank or join the conversations on Facebook (ProvidentBank) and Twitter (@ProvidentBank).