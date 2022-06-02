Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Provident Financial Services, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PFS   US74386T1051

PROVIDENT FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC.

(PFS)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  06/02 10:22:07 am EDT
22.93 USD   -0.33%
10:02aPROVIDENT FINANCIAL SERVICES : Chris Smith Promoted to SVP, Team Leader at Provident Bank
PU
05/17Provident Hires Tara Brady as Customer Experience Director
AQ
05/17Provident Hires Tara Brady as Customer Experience Director
EQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Provident Financial Services : Chris Smith Promoted to SVP, Team Leader at Provident Bank

06/02/2022 | 10:02am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

PLYMOUTH MEETING, PENNSYLVANIA (June 1, 2022): Provident Bank has announced that Chris Smith been promoted to Senior Vice President, Team Leader with the Bank's Metro Philadelphia commercial lending team.

Mr. Smith is based in the bank's Plymouth Meeting office, and is responsible for managing a team of relationship managers and lending specialists who work with companies to offer a variety of commercial loan, deposit, insurance and wealth management solutions. In addition, he will be actively involved with coaching and supporting his team to help structure new and existing commercial loans, meeting with customers, reviewing term sheets, and supporting loan approvals. Mr. Smith will continue to manage a loan portfolio and service the lending needs of existing clients.

"I am pleased to have Chris as part of our commercial lending leadership team. He possesses exceptional people skills, extensive knowledge of the market, expertise in lending, and a keen understanding of the credit needs of businesses. Chris will continue to support our efforts to grow the loan portfolio and strengthen our presence in Eastern Pennsylvania," said Bud Miller, Regional Director, Metro Philadelphia Region.

Mr. Smith has more than 20 years' experience in commercial lending and relationship management, serving the last three years as a Relationship Manager at Provident, where he has cultivated new business and grown a large network of referral sources. He is active in the community and currently serves on the Riddle Hospital Board and is past chairman of the Philadelphia Montessori Charter School, where he helped it grow into a top preforming school in Southwest Philly.

Chris Smith, Senior Vice President, Team Leader

###

About Provident Bank

Provident Bank, a community-oriented financial institution offering "Commitment you can count on" since 1839, is the wholly owned subsidiary of Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS), which reported assets of $13.62 billion as of March 31, 2022. With $11.37 billion in deposits, Provident Bank provides a comprehensive suite of financial products and services through its network of branches throughout northern and central New Jersey, as well as Bucks, Lehigh and Northampton counties in Pennsylvania and Queens County in New York. The Bank also provides fiduciary and wealth management services through its wholly owned subsidiary, Beacon Trust Company, and full service insurance agency and brokerage services through its wholly owned subsidiary, SB One Insurance Agency, Inc. For more information about Provident Bank, visit www.provident.bank or join the conversations on Facebook (ProvidentBank) and Twitter (@ProvidentBank).

Disclaimer

Provident Financial Services Inc. published this content on 02 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 June 2022 14:01:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about PROVIDENT FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC.
10:02aPROVIDENT FINANCIAL SERVICES : Chris Smith Promoted to SVP, Team Leader at Provident Bank
PU
05/17Provident Hires Tara Brady as Customer Experience Director
AQ
05/17Provident Hires Tara Brady as Customer Experience Director
EQ
05/12PROVIDENT FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
05/10PROVIDENT FINANCIAL SERVICES INC MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CON..
AQ
05/10Tranche Update on Provident Financial Services, Inc.'s Equity Buyback Plan announced on..
CI
05/10Provident Hires Tara Brady as Customer Experience Director
AQ
05/02PROVIDENT FINANCIAL SERVICES INC : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders, Fi..
AQ
04/29Provident Financial Services' Q1 Earnings Drop, Revenue Rises; Maintains Quarterly Divi..
MT
04/29PROVIDENT FINANCIAL SERVICES : Announces First Quarter Earnings and Declares Quarterly Cas..
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on PROVIDENT FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 484 M - -
Net income 2022 166 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 10,5x
Yield 2022 4,22%
Capitalization 1 719 M 1 719 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 3,55x
Capi. / Sales 2023 3,29x
Nbr of Employees 1 139
Free-Float 86,0%
Chart PROVIDENT FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC.
Duration : Period :
Provident Financial Services, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PROVIDENT FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 23,00 $
Average target price 25,80 $
Spread / Average Target 12,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Anthony J. Labozzetta President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Thomas M. Lyons Chief Financial Officer & Senior Executive VP
Christopher P. Martin Executive Chairman
Frank L. Fekete Independent Director
Carlos M. Hernandez Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PROVIDENT FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC.-5.04%1 719
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED11.19%155 388
POSTAL SAVINGS BANK OF CHINA CO., LTD.5.48%70 680
PT BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK6.16%65 563
INDUSTRIAL BANK CO., LTD.2.73%60 773
QATAR NATIONAL BANK (Q.P.S.C.)5.75%54 168