Provident Financial Services : Chris Smith Promoted to SVP, Team Leader at Provident Bank

PLYMOUTH MEETING, PENNSYLVANIA (June 1, 2022): Provident Bank has announced that Chris Smith been promoted to Senior Vice President, Team Leader with the Bank's Metro Philadelphia commercial lending team.

Mr. Smith is based in the bank's Plymouth Meeting office, and is responsible for managing a team of relationship managers and lending specialists who work with companies to offer a variety of commercial loan, deposit, insurance and wealth management solutions. In addition, he will be actively involved with coaching and supporting his team to help structure new and existing commercial loans, meeting with customers, reviewing term sheets, and supporting loan approvals. Mr. Smith will continue to manage a loan portfolio and service the lending needs of existing clients.

"I am pleased to have Chris as part of our commercial lending leadership team. He possesses exceptional people skills, extensive knowledge of the market, expertise in lending, and a keen understanding of the credit needs of businesses. Chris will continue to support our efforts to grow the loan portfolio and strengthen our presence in Eastern Pennsylvania," said Bud Miller, Regional Director, Metro Philadelphia Region.

Mr. Smith has more than 20 years' experience in commercial lending and relationship management, serving the last three years as a Relationship Manager at Provident, where he has cultivated new business and grown a large network of referral sources. He is active in the community and currently serves on the Riddle Hospital Board and is past chairman of the Philadelphia Montessori Charter School, where he helped it grow into a top preforming school in Southwest Philly.

Chris Smith, Senior Vice President, Team Leader

About Provident Bank

Provident Bank, a community-oriented financial institution offering "Commitment you can count on" since 1839, is the wholly owned subsidiary of Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS), which reported assets of $13.62 billion as of March 31, 2022. With $11.37 billion in deposits, Provident Bank provides a comprehensive suite of financial products and services through its network of branches throughout northern and central New Jersey, as well as Bucks, Lehigh and Northampton counties in Pennsylvania and Queens County in New York. The Bank also provides fiduciary and wealth management services through its wholly owned subsidiary, Beacon Trust Company, and full service insurance agency and brokerage services through its wholly owned subsidiary, SB One Insurance Agency, Inc. For more information about Provident Bank, visit www.provident.bank or join the conversations on Facebook (ProvidentBank) and Twitter (@ProvidentBank).