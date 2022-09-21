Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nyse
  Provident Financial Services, Inc.
  News
  7. Summary
    PFS   US74386T1051

PROVIDENT FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC.

(PFS)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-09-21 pm EDT
23.69 USD   -0.34%
05:50pPROVIDENT FINANCIAL SERVICES : Damiano Tulipani Joins Provident Bank
PU
09/08PROVIDENT FINANCIAL SERVICES : McAuliffe Joins Provident Bank to Boost CRE Lending in Long Island and Westchester County Markets
PU
09/07PROVIDENT FINANCIAL SERVICES : Bank to Host Grand Opening Celebration at its New Roslyn Branch
PU
Provident Financial Services : Damiano Tulipani Joins Provident Bank

09/21/2022 | 05:50pm EDT
Position underscores Bank's commitment to cybersecurity and data protection

ISELIN, NEW JERSEY (September 22, 2022): Provident Bank, a leading New Jersey-based financial institution, is pleased to announce that Damiano Tulipani has joined the organization as Senior Vice President, Chief Information Security Officer.

In this role, Mr. Tulipani will play a critical role in providing vision, leadership, oversight, and management of the overall information and cybersecurity policies, procedures, and practices of the organization. He will also advise the Bank's Executive Leadership Team and staff on the appropriate administration of information security standards, assisting in developing plans within business units to manage risks effectively by understanding the fundamental aspects of business objectives.

"I am delighted to welcome Damiano to our team," said James Christy, Executive Vice President, Chief Risk Officer. "He brings with him an impressive breadth and depth of experience helping to provide exceptional protection to organizations from cyberattacks and data breaches to ensure continuity of services across multiple business lines," added Mr. Christy.

Mr. Tulipani has more than 15 years' experience in information and cyber security in leadership positions of increasing responsibility. Prior to joining Provident, he was Vice President and Head of Cybersecurity with Investors Bank, where he spearheaded the bank's cybersecurity management operations, covering cybersecurity protection along with response and recovery, while developing cybersecurity programs to embed security into business processes by aligning information security/governance with company goals.

Mr. Tulipani holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration and Management Information Systems from St. Peter's College, a Master of Science in Information Systems and Information Security from Stevens Institute of Technology, and a Graduate Certificate in in Business Process Management and Service Innovation from Stevens Institute of Technology. He is active in the community and continues to mentor high school and college students across the country in Cybersecurity. He is also a generalist mentor supporting the development of young people in poor and underserved communities receiving the New Leaders for New Jersey award in 2019.

Damiano Tulipani SVP, Chief Information Security Officer

###

About Provident Bank

Provident Bank, a community-oriented financial institution offering "Commitment you can count on" since 1839, is the wholly owned subsidiary of Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS), which reported assets of $13.72 billion as of June 30, 2022. With $10.87 billion in deposits, Provident Bank provides a comprehensive suite of financial products and services through its network of branches throughout northern and central New Jersey, as well as Bucks, Lehigh and Northampton counties in Pennsylvania, and Nassau and Queens Counties in New York. The Bank also provides fiduciary and wealth management services through its wholly owned subsidiary, Beacon Trust Company and insurance services through its wholly owned subsidiary, Provident Protection Plus, Inc. For more information about Provident Bank, visit www.provident.bank or join the conversations on Facebook (ProvidentBank) and Twitter (@ProvidentBank).

Disclaimer

Provident Financial Services Inc. published this content on 22 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 September 2022 21:49:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
