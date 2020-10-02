Provident Financial Services, Inc. Schedules Third Quarter Earnings Conference Call

Log in
PROVIDENT FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC.    PFS

PROVIDENT FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC.

(PFS)
10/02/2020 | 08:01am EDT

ISELIN, N.J., Oct. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE: PFS) announced that it expects to release financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2020 on Friday, October 30, 2020 at approximately 8:00 a.m. (ET). A copy of the earnings release will be immediately available on the Company’s website, www.Provident.Bank, by going to Investor Relations and clicking on Press Releases.

Representatives of the Company will hold a conference call for investors on October 30, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. (ET) to discuss the Company’s third quarter financial results. Information about the conference call is as follows:

Dial-in

Canada Dial-in
 (Domestic):
(International):
(Toll Free):
1-888-336-7149
1-412-902-4175
1-855-669-9657
    

Internet access to the call will be available (listen only) at www.Provident.Bank by going to Investor Relations and clicking on Webcast.

A replay of the call will be available beginning at 12:00 noon (ET) on October 30, 2020 until 9:00 a.m. (ET) on November 13, 2020.

 Replay

Canada
Passcode
 (Domestic):
(International):
(Toll Free):

1-877-344-7529
1-412-317-0088
1-855-669-9658
10148120
     

The call will also be archived on the Company’s website for a period of one year.

Provident Financial Services, Inc. is the holding company for Provident Bank. As of June 30, 2020, the Company reported assets of $10.5 billion. The Bank currently operates a network of full service branches throughout northern and central New Jersey, eastern Pennsylvania, and Queens County, New York.

SOURCE: Provident Financial Services, Inc.

CONTACT: Investor Relations, 1-732-590-9300

Web Site: http://www.Provident.Bank 

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
