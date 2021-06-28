Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Provident Financial Services, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PFS   US74386T1051

PROVIDENT FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC.

(PFS)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Provident Financial Services, Inc. and Provident Bank Name Nadine Leslie to the Board of Directors

06/28/2021 | 08:00am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

ISELIN, N.J., June 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) (the “Company”) today announced that Nadine Leslie has been named to the boards of directors of the Company and its wholly owned subsidiary, Provident Bank.

Ms. Leslie currently serves as Chief Executive Officer of SUEZ North America, and brings more than 25 years of experience in operations, management, corporate and regulatory compliance, client relations, and health & safety oversight to the boards of directors. Since joining SUEZ North America in 2000, she has held leadership positions of increasing responsibilities within the company’s regulated, contract and corporate segments, and has been a thought leader in the area of corporate social responsibility.

“I am pleased to welcome Nadine to our boards. Her extensive industry experience leading a regulated organization with vast operations and multiple business units will strengthen our boards’ breadth of talent and depth of knowledge,” said Christopher Martin, Provident’s chairman and chief executive officer. “I am confident Nadine’s proven leadership from her successful career with SUEZ will be extremely valuable as Provident continues to enhance its customer experience and its capabilities as a leading financial institution,” added Mr. Martin.

“I have always respected Provident Bank for its robust commitment to providing customers with an exceptional experience and for their steadfast dedication to the communities they serve,” said Ms. Leslie. “I am delighted to be joining the boards and look forward to working with Chris and the directors.”

Ms. Leslie earned a Bachelor of Science in civil engineering from Faculte des Sciences, Port-au-Prince, Haiti. She currently serves on the board of trustees of Hackensack Meridian Health Network, the board of directors of Montclair State University Foundation, and is a member of the board of directors of the National Association of Water Companies.

About the Company
Provident Financial Services, Inc. is the holding company for Provident Bank, a community-oriented financial institution offering “Commitment you can count on” since 1839. Provident Bank provides a comprehensive suite of financial products and services through its network of branches throughout northern and central New Jersey, as well as Bucks, Lehigh and Northampton counties in Pennsylvania and Queens County in New York. The Bank also provides fiduciary and wealth management services through its wholly owned subsidiary, Beacon Trust Company and insurance services through its wholly owned subsidiary, SB One Insurance Agency, Inc. For more information about Provident Bank, visit www.provident.bank or join the conversations on Facebook (ProvidentBank) and Twitter (@ProvidentBank).

SOURCE: Provident Financial Services, Inc.

CONTACT: Investor Relations, 1-732-590-9300

Web Site: http://www.Provident.Bank

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/35afd31d-f741-474e-b80c-5bcdc098d5b0


Primary Logo

Nadine Leslie

Newly appointed director

© GlobeNewswire 2021
All news about PROVIDENT FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC.
08:00aProvident Financial Services, Inc. and Provident Bank Name Nadine Leslie to t..
GL
06/24PROVIDENT FINANCIAL SERVICES  : The Provident Bank Foundation Announces Final Ma..
PU
06/15Provident Bank Study Shows Digital Banking Still the Banking Method of Choice..
GL
06/07INSIDER TRENDS : Insider 90-Day Selling Trend Extended at Provident Financial Se..
MT
06/01Provident Bank Announces $475,000 in NRTC Funding Awards to Five New Jersey N..
GL
05/26INSIDER TRENDS : Provident Financial Services Insider Sale Scales Back 90-Days o..
MT
05/24Provident Bolsters HR Team with Key Hires
GL
05/20PROVIDENT FINANCIAL SERVICES  : Bank Announces $475,000 in NRTC Funding Awards t..
PU
05/20PROVIDENT FINANCIAL SERVICES  : The Provident Bank Foundation Announces Major Gr..
PU
05/13PROVIDENT FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 447 M - -
Net income 2021 151 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 12,1x
Yield 2021 3,87%
Capitalization 1 830 M 1 830 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 4,10x
Capi. / Sales 2022 4,06x
Nbr of Employees 1 178
Free-Float 85,9%
Chart PROVIDENT FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC.
Duration : Period :
Provident Financial Services, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PROVIDENT FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 23,88 $
Average target price 25,00 $
Spread / Average Target 4,69%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Christopher P. Martin Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Anthony J. Labozzetta President, Chief Operating Officer & Director
Thomas M. Lyons Chief Financial Officer & Senior Executive VP
John R. Kamin Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Frank L. Fekete Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PROVIDENT FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC.32.96%1 830
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-4.23%162 586
POSTAL SAVINGS BANK OF CHINA CO., LTD.19.63%70 589
PING AN BANK CO., LTD.20.79%70 219
AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP LIMITED24.58%60 723
PT BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK-8.57%52 826