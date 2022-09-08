Log in
    PFS   US74386T1051

PROVIDENT FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC.

(PFS)
09-08-2022
22.99 USD   +1.10%
04:40pPROVIDENT FINANCIAL SERVICES : McAuliffe Joins Provident Bank to Boost CRE Lending in Long Island and Westchester County Markets
PU
09/07PROVIDENT FINANCIAL SERVICES : Bank to Host Grand Opening Celebration at its New Roslyn Branch
PU
08/29Ravi Vakacherla Joins Provident Bank
GL
Provident Financial Services : McAuliffe Joins Provident Bank to Boost CRE Lending in Long Island and Westchester County Markets

09/08/2022 | 04:40pm EDT
ISELIN, NEW JERSEY (September 12, 2022): Provident Bank,a leading New Jersey-based financial institution, announced that Ryan McAuliffe recently joined the company as Vice President, Commercial Real Estate Relationship Manager to support the Bank's expansion efforts in the Long Island and Westchester County markets.

Mr. McAuliffe is responsible for originating, evaluating, and structuring commercial real estate loan requests and transactions and will work closely with institutional and private investors, owners and developers to offer a variety of deposit and lending solutions. He also manages a portfolio of commercial real estate clients based in North Jersey, Westchester County, and Long Island.

Mr. McAuliffe has more than 15 years' experience in financial services. Most recently, he served as Senior Vice President, Senior Relationship Manager with People's United Bank. Prior to that, he was a Senior Relationship Manager with M&T Bank. Mr. McAuliffe earned a Bachelor's Degree in history from Saint Lawrence University, Canton, NY. He is active in several community, leadership, and philanthropic endeavors, including the Business Council of Westchester Rising Stars Leadership Council, the Westchester County Association Real Estate and Housing Task Force, and the March of Dimes Real Estate Awards Committee.

"Ryan possesses extensive business development experience and knowledge of our target markets," said Paul Ciancimino, Senior Vice President, Regional Director. "His ability to understand the credit needs of real estate owners and developers will strengthen our efforts to grow our commercial real estate loan portfolio in the Long Island and Westchester County markets," added Ciancimino.

Ryan McAuliffe
VP, CRE Relationship Manager

###

About Provident Bank

Provident Bank, a community-oriented financial institution offering "Commitment you can count on" since 1839, is the wholly owned subsidiary of Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS), which reported assets of $13.72 billion as of June 30, 2022. With $10.87 billion in deposits, Provident Bank provides a comprehensive suite of financial products and services through its network of branches throughout northern and central New Jersey, as well as Bucks, Lehigh and Northampton counties in Pennsylvania, and Nassau and Queens counties in New York. The Bank also provides fiduciary and wealth management services through its wholly owned subsidiary, Beacon Trust Company and insurance services through its wholly owned subsidiary, SB One Insurance Agency, Inc. For more information about Provident Bank, visit www.provident.bank or join the conversations on Facebook (ProvidentBank) and Twitter (@ProvidentBank).

Disclaimer

Provident Financial Services Inc. published this content on 08 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 September 2022 20:39:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
