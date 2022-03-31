Provident Financial Services : The Provident Bank Foundation announces First Major Grant Cycle for 2022

Starting April 1st, the Foundation will be accepting applications for the Major Grant Cycle to help organizations impacting the communities served by Provident Bank

Woodbridge, NJ | March 29, 2022 The Provident Bank Foundation (PBF) today announced the first cycle of its 2022 Major Grants will begin on April 1. Major Grants will provide support for organizations whose missions address the immediate needs identified in communities served by Provident Bank. Last year, PBF awarded a total of $849,500 in Major Grants to 53 organizations in the region. The Foundation has committed to funding $1.2 million in Major Grants for 2022.

PBF's Major Grants provide flexible funding support for programs, projects, and/or initiatives that address one or more of PBF's funding priority areas which include community enrichment, education, and health, youth & families. Grants are available for organizations based in New Jersey, New York, and Pennsylvania communities served by Provident Bank.

Eligible organizations may request any amount between $5,001-$25,000. Applicants will be asked to submit a letter of intent as well as audited financial statements: the remaining eligibility criteria can be found in the guidelines available on PBF's website.

"Through the pandemic and other world crises, the Foundation has continued to work and support various nonprofit organizations that have a mission to positively impact their communities. It takes a village to create a better and brighter community and we are proud of the role we play," says Samantha Plotino, Executive Director of The Provident Bank Foundation. "The Foundation is excited to officially open the first cycle of Major Grants and continue to support nonprofit organizations that help better the community."

The second cycle of Major Grants will begin on July 1, 2022. In addition to Major Grants, The Provident Bank Foundation offers Community Grants ranging from $1,000 up to and including $5,000. Applications for the Community Grant program will be accepted and reviewed on a rolling basis until Friday, October 28, 2022, at 11:59 PM.

For more information on these funding opportunities as well as guidelines for applicants, visit www.theprovidentbankfoundation.org or call (862) 260-3990.

###

About The Provident Bank Foundation

The Provident Bank Foundation, established by Provident Bank, aims continuously to search and support organizations focusing on the enhancement of community enrichment, education and health, youth, and families. The Foundation serves this purpose by supporting not-for-profit groups, institutions, schools and other 501(c)(3) organizations that provide services in proud communities served by the Bank. Dedicated since 2003, the Foundation has granted more than $28 million to not-for-profit organizations and institutions working toward strengthening our better and brighter communities.