Provident Bank, a leading New Jersey-based financial institution, is pleased to announce that Vik Venkataraman has joined the organization as a Senior Relationship Manager to lead Provident’s expansion in the middle-market healthcare services space.

“I am pleased to welcome Vik to the team,” said Roberto Camacho, Senior Vice President, Team Leader, Healthcare & Not-for-Profit Banking. “Vik’s depth and breadth of knowledge of the healthcare industry and his extensive network will be invaluable as we look to grow our business. I am excited to have Vik leading our sales efforts for Middle Market Healthcare Services throughout Provident’s footprint.”

Mr. Venkataraman has more than 20 years of experience in healthcare entrepreneurship, sales leadership, and business strategy. Early in his career he built a boutique business advisory and valuation firm supporting healthcare organizations, which he successfully exited in 2011. He’s spent the last 12 years in roles of increased responsibility within specialty banking at PNC Financial Services Group, where he was a high performing senior healthcare banker and senior sales leader building new businesses and leading healthcare product strategy and innovation.

“At our current size, Provident Bank can meet the fast-changing needs of middle market healthcare providers. Vik brings a unique skill set and years of experience within this segment to our platform. I look forward to the relationships and innovation that Vik will undoubtedly deliver to the bank,” added Ron Krauskopf, Executive Vice President, Head of Commercial Specialty Lending.

Mr. Venkataraman is deeply committed to healthcare provider organizations, healthcare strategic partners, and the broader community of associated trusted advisors across the healthcare industry. He is a Certified Medical Practice Executive (CMPE) with the Medical Group Management Association (MGMA), highlighting his industry engagement. He earned a Bachelor of Arts in computer science and economics from Rutgers University, New Brunswick, New Jersey, and he holds certificates from The University of Pennsylvania’s Wharton School.

Mr. Venkataraman resides in Westfield, New Jersey with his wife and their two children, and is actively involved in their community.

About Provident Bank

Founded in Jersey City in 1839, Provident Bank is the oldest community-focused financial institution based in New Jersey and is the wholly owned subsidiary of Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS). With pro forma assets of $24.1 billion, Provident Bank offers a wide range of customized financial solutions for businesses and consumers with an exceptional customer experience delivered through its convenient network of 140 branches across New Jersey and parts of New York and Pennsylvania, via mobile and online banking, and from its customer contact center. The bank also provides fiduciary and wealth management services through its wholly owned subsidiary, Beacon Trust Company, and insurance services through its wholly owned subsidiary, Provident Protection Plus, Inc. To learn more about Provident Bank, go to www.provident.bank or call our Customer Contact Center at 800.448.7768.

