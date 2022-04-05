Log in
    PRL   AU0000115719

PROVINCE RESOURCES LIMITED

(PRL)
Delayed Australian Stock Exchange  -  04/05 02:10:47 am EDT
0.1 AUD    --.--%
Province Resources : Application for quotation of securities - PRL

04/05/2022 | 04:18am EDT
Application for quotation of +securitiesAnnouncement Summary

Entity name

For personal use only

PROVINCE RESOURCES LTD

Announcement Type

New announcement

Date of this announcement

Tuesday April 05, 2022

The +securities to be quoted are:

+Securities issued, transferred or re-classified as a result of options being exercised or other +convertible securities being converted

Total number of +securities to be quoted

ASX +security

Number of +securities to

code

Security description

Issue date

PRL

ORDINARY FULLY PAID

333,334

05/04/2022

be quoted

Refer to next page for full details of the announcementApplication for quotation of +securities

1 / 6

Application for quotation of +securitiesPart 1 - Entity and announcement details

For personal use only

1.1 Name of entity PROVINCE RESOURCES LTD

We (the entity named above) apply for +quotation of the following +securities and agree to the matters set out in Appendix 2A of the ASX Listing Rules.

1.2 Registered number type ABN

1.3 ASX issuer code PRL

1.4 The announcement isNew announcement

1.5 Date of this announcement 5/4/2022

Registration number 86061375442

Application for quotation of +securities

2 / 6

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 2 - Type of Issue

2.1 The +securities to be quoted are:

For personal use only

+Securities issued, transferred or re-classified as a result of options being exercised or other +convertible securities being converted

2.2 The +securities to be quoted are:

Additional +securities in a class that is already quoted on ASX ("existing class")

Application for quotation of +securities

3 / 6

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 3B - number and type of +securities to be quoted (existing class) where issue has not previously been notified to ASX in an Appendix 3B

For personal use only

Existing +securities converting into additional +securities in an existing class

FROM (Existing Class)

ASX +security code and description

PRLAQ : PERFORMANCE RIGHTS - EIP

TO (Existing Class)

ASX +security code and description

PRL : ORDINARY FULLY PAID

Please state the number of options

The first date the options were

The last date the options were

that were exercised or other

exercised or other +convertible

exercised or other +convertible

+convertible securities that were

securities were converted

securities were converted

converted

5/4/2022

5/4/2022

333,334

Is this all of the options or other +convertible securities on issue of that type (ie have all of those options now been exercised or have all of those convertible securities now been converted)?

No

The right of the holder of the options or other +convertible securities to receive the +underlying securities is being satisfied by:

An issue of new +securities

The underlying securities being received by the holder are:Intended to be, but are not yet, quoted by ASX

Were the options being exercised or other +convertible securities being converted issued under an +employee incentive scheme?

Yes

Are any of the options being exercised or other +convertible securities being converted held by +key management personnel (KMP) or an +associate?

No

Issue date 5/4/2022

Will the +securities to be quoted rank equally in all respects from their issue date with the existing issued +securities in that class?

Yes

Application for quotation of +securities

4 / 6

Application for quotation of +securities

Issue details

Number of +securities to be quoted

For personal use only

333,334

Are the +securities being issued for a cash consideration?

No

Please describe the consideration being provided for the +securities Conversion of Performance Rights on achievement of Class A milestone

Please provide an estimate (in AUD) of the value of the consideration being provided per +security for the +securities to be quoted 0.090000

Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities to be quoted See ASX release dated 2 March 2022

Application for quotation of +securities

5 / 6

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Province Resources Ltd. published this content on 05 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 April 2022 08:17:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 - - -
Net income 2021 -14,5 M -10,9 M -10,9 M
Net cash 2021 23,5 M 17,8 M 17,8 M
P/E ratio 2021 -6,28x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 116 M 87,5 M 87,5 M
EV / Sales 2020 -
EV / Sales 2021 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 94,5%
Chart PROVINCE RESOURCES LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Province Resources Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PROVINCE RESOURCES LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
David John Frances Chief Executive Officer, MD & Director
Patrick Nicolas Burke Non-Executive Chairman
Thomas Edward Langley Chief Operating Officer
Kylah Morrison Non-Executive Director
Roger Martin Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PROVINCE RESOURCES LIMITED-31.03%87
BHP GROUP LIMITED26.41%200 550
RIO TINTO PLC25.35%134 206
GLENCORE PLC34.68%86 592
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC34.62%64 666
GRUPO MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.33.09%46 861