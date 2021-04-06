Log in
PROXIM WIRELESS CORPORATION

PROXIM WIRELESS CORPORATION

(PRXM)
Proxim Wireless Opens New Production Facility in the USA

04/06/2021 | 05:30pm EDT
SAN JOSE, Calif., April 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a move intended to better serve the North American market and minimize lead-times, Proxim Wireless has established a new product assembly and test facility in the USA.

Based in San Jose, California, the plant recently received UL certification, and production is now underway. The initial goal focuses on producing the 10100 and 10200 series products, and there are plans in place to extend the range and capability of the plant over the coming years.

While the initial plan is to serve our local market, we also intend to cater to export markets, including South America, Europe, and South Asia.

Fred Huey, Proxim Wireless CEO, said, “Over the last few years, we have seen a shift in the needs of the market here in the USA. One fall-out of the harrowing pandemic year is a significant disruption in the global supply chain. We needed more flexibility in sourcing and managing our product mix and recognized we could build a better customer experience by producing products here in the USA. Building locally was the logical choice and quite simply the right thing to do.”

About Proxim Wireless Corporation

Proxim Wireless is a pioneer and global leader in advanced Wi-Fi, point-to-point, and point-to-multipoint outdoor wireless systems designed to deliver high performance and high availability communications.

With over 38 years of wireless networking experience, Proxim focuses its technology on solving connectivity needs where wired solutions are either impractical or cost-prohibitive. With a focus on delivering last-mile connectivity, mobile connectivity, and outdoor Wi-Fi, Proxim is well known for its unparalleled reliability, superior performance, and innovation.

For further details, please visit https://www.proxim.com


Contact:
Dael A. Bartlett
Vice President of Marketing
Proxim Wireless
Email: DBartlett@proxim.com
Phone: (408) 383 7615

