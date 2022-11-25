Proximus : A customized learning path for our Proximus Graduates!

A few months ago we welcomed fifteen new graduates to kickstart their career at Proximus. While they started their new challenge, we are already looking for Generation 2023!

What are we looking for? Twenty motivated final-year students who will obtain their master's degree in the summer of 2023 and are eager to start in September. What do we offer? A program in which they are challenged at multiple levels. All this of course with the necessary support and coaching. To further guide in their evolution, the learning journey is an essential part of the program. This way, we help our graduates use their expertise and talents in the right way and grow together with the company.

But what exactly does the learning journey entail? We asked our HR expert Ellie and presented her with some questions.