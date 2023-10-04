Google today announced its new products in Belgium: the Pixel 7a, Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro smartphones, the Pixel Watch 2 and the Pixel Buds Pro earbuds.
Proximus, as a privileged partner of Google, is very pleased to be able to enlarge its portfolio with the new Pixel products. These latest devices are now available for pre-order at Proximus, as well as through the Google Store and at MediaMarkt. From October 12, interested parties can also find them in Proximus Shops.
