Google today announced its new products in Belgium: the Pixel 7a, Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro smartphones, the Pixel Watch 2 and the Pixel Buds Pro earbuds.

Proximus, as a privileged partner of Google, is very pleased to be able to enlarge its portfolio with the new Pixel products. These latest devices are now available for pre-order at Proximus, as well as through the Google Store and at MediaMarkt. From October 12, interested parties can also find them in Proximus Shops.