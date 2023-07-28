year phasing in VAT and income tax payments, the adjusted FCF will return to positive ground in the second half of 2023, supported by underlying business trends and the sale of the Proximus' headquarter.

year decrease by EUR 96 million was driven by lower underlying EBITDA, higher tax payments and interest- related payments on spectrum rights, while Business Working Capital needs were lower. With the

, compared to EUR 557 million one year back, excluding spectrum and football rights. Fiber related investments counted for 29% of the total CapEx, with CapEx for Proximus' own Fiber build coming down from its peak in 2022, while the CapEx to connect and activate customers increases. Moreover, the Mobile network (RAN) consolidation between Proximus and Orange Belgium is ongoing, and Proximus increased its investments in Digitalization and IT transformation.

Overall, in spite of ongoing Fixed Voice pressure, Business Services revenue sustained its positive trend, up by +0.8%, driven by IT Services (+6.6%) and Fixed Data (+2.3%). IT equipment revenue, returning to normal business tendencies, was up by EUR 12 million. Proximus'

revenue increase, resulting from a +4.2% or EUR 19 million increase in Customer Services revenue and revenue from Terminals being higher by EUR 7 million. Convergent revenue was up +7.7% driven by further customer growth and the

customer traction for newly launched Mobile Portfolios. Proximus' enlarging Fiber footprint drove a sustained strong growth for its Internet base (+13,000), in a slowly growing market. The combined success of the new Mobile offers and Fiber is also reflected in the Residential convergent offers, growing by +16,000 customers to a total of 1,078,000, a +5.4%year-on-yearincrease.End-June2023, the number of active Residential and Business Fiber lines totaled 322,000, of which +34,000 were added in the second quarter 2023. With churn seasonally low, the net erosion was well contained for both TV subscriptions, (-3,000), and Fixed Voice subscriptions (-32,000).

Guillaume Boutin, CEO

Market situation

For the Residential market, Belgium remains very much a convergent market, with offers addressing all customer segments, from fully- fledged convergent offers including multi-mobile cards and entertainment propositions over skinny bundles to stand-alone offers. The industry headwind of Fixed Voice decline continues and cord cutting emerged in Belgium. While the Fixed internet market is slowly growing, Fiber connectivity increasingly creates opportunities. The current economic situation increases the addressable market for price-seeker brands. At the same time, with the evident inflation pressures in the Belgian market as elsewhere in Europe, the Belgian Telecom market has seen selective pricing increases to mitigate these impacts to its overall margins. Whereas the Mobile headline pricing is keeping a more prudent approach, with data allowances remaining on the rise, the market continues to see selective promo-driven competition. As the market is readying itself for the announced newcomer, all networks players in Belgium apply a multi-brand strategy, generally at beneficial pricing to the main brand. The Business market remained very competitive, translated into continued pricing pressure, whilst there has been room for targeted pricing actions. Fiber connectivity and Professional IT Services represent opportunities, while legacy Fixed services face ongoing erosion.

Proximus has delivered excellent Domestic commercial performance in second quarter, whilst having taken a major step in becoming one of the worldwide leaders in digital communications

The strong commercial momentum over the past 3 months demonstrated our ability to rapidly adapt to changes in our domestic market: our new mobile postpaid portfolio launched in May boosted our mobile customer growth to +48,000 in the second quarter 2023. In addition, our successful "You got the Fiber" advertising campaign and the launch in April of our unrivaled 10Gbps technology, nationwide as of July, have

supported the success of our Fiber offers, adding 34,000 additional active Fiber customers during the second quarter. The continued commercial traction along with our pricing strategy translates in a sustained strong revenue growth, with Domestic revenue increasing year-on-year by 4.2%.

In parallel, the deployment of our Gigabit network in Belgium, is progressing well. End June, Proximus reached a national coverage rate of 25%, with nearly 1.5 million homes and businesses connected to the Fiber network. Proximus is several years ahead in the deployment of Multigig Fiber technology -setting itself apart from its competitors through delivering the fastest Internet connections. To ensure that Fiber is even more rapidly available to all, I'm calling for an effective and rational Fiber collaboration and co-investment framework in Belgium, for the benefit of the whole country.

Turning to our international segments, I am delighted to confirm a similarly solid commercial momentum with Telesign on the one hand, delivering robust sales bookings (+31% YoY) and continuing to post double digit revenue growth of 21.9% at constant currency from its Communication and Digital Identity services. Moreover, the value of its customer base continues to progress with a 117% Net Revenue Retention rate.

BICS, on the other hand, after an exceptional 2022 growth trend, which was boosted by the global post-Covid travel uptake, continued to perform well on its core Messaging and Mobility services, whereas legacy services evolution reflects the inherently declining Voice market.

On top of these commercial achievements, I'm really proud that we have announced a strategic transaction which will materially accelerate our international activities. The acquisition of a majority stake in Route Mobile, a global CPaaS player listed in India is transformational for the Proximus Group. Indeed, the transaction will make us one of the world's leading companies in the fields of digital communications (CPaaS) and digital identity (DI). With Route Mobile and Telesign, the Group now holds two strong and highly complementary global assets, both from geographical and product expertise points of view. This strategic move will help to support our growth over the coming years with substantial effects on the Groups value creation, reflected in annual EBITDA synergies of at least €90 million, 3 years after the closing of the transaction.

To conclude, we continue to implement successfully our bold2025 strategy, with important milestones achieved both in our Domestic and international markets over the second quarter of 2023. For the second half of the year, besides closing the transaction with Route mobile, we will focus on maintaining a strong commercial momentum through leveraging our Gigabit networks and preparing for the new entrant.

Overall, I am very pleased with what has been achieved during the first half of the year, in an ever-challenging macroeconomic environment.

We are therefore confident of reiterating our 2023 full year guidance on all metrics. Domestic revenues growth is even expected to be at the upper end of the given range of +1% to +3%, largely thanks to better-than-expected revenues from devices sales and IT hardware over the first six months of the year.

