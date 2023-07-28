Quarterly Report
Q2 2023
Table of Contents
2
Proximus Group Financial Review
6
2.1
Group financials (underlying)
6
2.2
Regulation
12
2.3
ESG Update
13
2.4
Outlook & Shareholder return
13
3
Domestic
15
3.1
Residential Revenue
15
3.2
Business Revenue
20
3.3
Wholesale Revenue
22
3.4
Domestic OpEx and EBITDA
22
4
Telesign
23
5
BICS
24
6
Consolidated Financial Statements
26
6.1
Accounting policies
26
6.2
Judgements and estimates
26
6.3
Significant events or transactions in 2023
26
6.4
Consolidated income statement
28
6.5
Consolidated statements of other comprehensive income
29
6.6
Consolidated balance sheet
30
6.7
Consolidated cash flow statement
31
6.8
Consolidated statements of changes in equity
32
6.9
Segment reporting
33
6.10
Disaggregation of net revenue
35
6.11
Group financing activities related to interest-bearing liabilities
36
6.12
Financial instruments
37
6.13
Contingent liabilities and commitments
37
6.14
Post balance sheet events
37
6.15
Others
38
7
Additional information
39
7.1
Rounding of figures
39
7.2
From Reported to Underlying
39
7.3
Definitions
39
7.4
Management statement
42
7.5
Financial calendar
42
7.6
Contact details
42
7.7
Investor and Analyst Webcast
42
Q2 2023 report - page 2
Brussels, 28 July 2023, 7.00 am (CET)
Regulated Information
- Proximus Group Q2 underlying revenue +4.0% YoY, underlying EBITDA -3.7% YoY.
- Domestic revenue +4.2% to EUR 1,147 million in Q2, with Residential revenue up +4.2% and Business revenue +2.9%.
- Fiber strategy further scaling: 25% population coverage and 322,000 activated Fiber lines end-June 2023.
- Excellent commercial performance of all product lines: Mobile postpaid (+48,000), Internet (+13,000) and convergent customer growth (+16,000) driven by Fiber, net loss in TV customer base well contained (-3,000).
- In line with expectations, inflationary cost increases impacted underlying Domestic EBITDA, -3.5%year-on-year.
- International segments BICS and Telesign grew direct margin, at respectively 1.0% and 8.2% (constant currency).
- H1'23 CapEx of EUR 612 million, on track for full-year expectation.
- H1'23 Adjusted FCF of EUR -99 million, impacted by phasing of VAT and income tax payments. H2'23 will return to positive ground, supported by underlying business trends and the sale of the Proximus headquarter.
- Reiterating guidance for FY 2023. Domestic revenues expected to be at the upper end of the given range of +1% +3%.
1 Highlights
- Proximus' Domestic segment closed the second quarter of 2023 with anexcellent growth in Mobile Postpaid, +48,000 net adds, boosted by the
customer traction for newly launched Mobile Portfolios. Proximus' enlarging Fiber footprint drove a sustained strong growth for its Internet base (+13,000), in a slowly growing market. The combined success of the new Mobile offers and Fiber is also reflected in the Residential convergent offers, growing by +16,000 customers to a total of 1,078,000, a +5.4%year-on-yearincrease.End-June2023, the number of active Residential and Business Fiber lines totaled 322,000, of which +34,000 were added in the second quarter 2023. With churn seasonally low, the net erosion was well contained for both TV subscriptions, (-3,000), and Fixed Voice subscriptions (-32,000).
- Proximus' Domestic underlying revenue was up by +4.2% to EUR 1,147 million. The Residential unit posted a +4.2% revenue increase, resulting from a +4.2% or EUR 19 million increase in Customer Services revenue and revenue from Terminals being higher by EUR 7 million. Convergent revenue was up +7.7% driven by further customer growth and theinflation-basedprice adjustments of May 2022 and January 2023. The second- quarter 2023 revenue of the Business unit grew +2.9% year-on-year.Overall, in spite of ongoing Fixed Voice pressure, Business Services revenue sustained its positive trend, up by +0.8%, driven by IT Services (+6.6%) and Fixed Data (+2.3%). IT equipment revenue, returning to normal business tendencies, was up by EUR 12 million. Proximus' Wholesale unit posted an overall -4.1% revenue decrease, driven by low margin interconnect revenue loss, while Wholesale Services revenue was up +6.9%.
- The second-quarter 2023 Domestic EBITDA totaled EUR 416 million, a-3.5%decrease from the same period in 2022. The support from higher direct margin, up by +2.5%, and ongoing company-wide cost efficiencies, was more than offset by inflationary cost effects. This includes the increase in electricity costs and the year-on-year effect from cumulating wage indexations, which is expected to gradually soften over the next 2 quarters.
- Telesign closed the second quarter with revenue growing +18.9% to EUR 128 million and direct margin + 3.4% to EUR 28 million, including adverse currency effects. On constant currency basis, this was respectively +21.9% and +8.2%. Growth is continuing for both Digital Identity and Communication segments. With material investments in Telesign's growth strategy having reached their peak, the year-on-year increase is slowing down. Telesign's second-quarter EBITDA was EUR -3 million.
- BICS closed the second quarter with revenue down by-1.1%to EUR 267 million, with the USD currency headwind impacting its topline. Overall, growth rates are normalizing from an exceptional 2022 which was boosted by the global post-Covid travel uptake. BICS' Core services revenue was up +8.1% for the second quarter 2023 driven by higher mobility services and messaging revenue. Growth services revenue was down from a high base by -6.3% as well as low-margin Legacy services revenue, -6.8%. BICS grew direct margin by +1.0%, and maintained a stable OPEX, resulting a +2.8% increase in EBITDA, despite an inflation-based wage indexation impact since 1 January 2023.
- In aggregate, the Proximus Group underlying revenue totaled EUR 1,495 million for the second quarter of 2023, up +4.0%. The underlying Group EBITDA totaled EUR 446 million, down by -3.7%.
- The Proximus Group CapEx for the first-half of 2023 totaled EUR 612 million, compared to EUR 557 million one year back, excluding spectrum and football rights. Fiber related investments counted for 29% of the total CapEx, with CapEx for Proximus' own Fiber build coming down from its peak in 2022, while the CapEx to connect and activate customers increases. Moreover, the Mobile network (RAN) consolidation between Proximus and Orange Belgium is ongoing, and Proximus increased its investments in Digitalization and IT transformation.
- Over the first six months of 2023, Proximus Group posted Free Cash Flow of EUR -124 million, or EUR -99 million when adjusted for M&A- related transaction costs. Theyear-on-year decrease by EUR 96 million was driven by lower underlying EBITDA, higher tax payments and interest- related payments on spectrum rights, while Business Working Capital needs were lower. With thefirst-half2023 adjusted FCF reflectingyear-on-year phasing in VAT and income tax payments, the adjusted FCF will return to positive ground in the second half of 2023, supported by underlying business trends and the sale of the Proximus' headquarter.
Q2 2023 report - page 3
Market situation
For the Residential market, Belgium remains very much a convergent market, with offers addressing all customer segments, from fully- fledged convergent offers including multi-mobile cards and entertainment propositions over skinny bundles to stand-alone offers. The industry headwind of Fixed Voice decline continues and cord cutting emerged in Belgium. While the Fixed internet market is slowly growing, Fiber connectivity increasingly creates opportunities. The current economic situation increases the addressable market for price-seeker brands. At the same time, with the evident inflation pressures in the Belgian market as elsewhere in Europe, the Belgian Telecom market has seen selective pricing increases to mitigate these impacts to its overall margins. Whereas the Mobile headline pricing is keeping a more prudent approach, with data allowances remaining on the rise, the market continues to see selective promo-driven competition. As the market is readying itself for the announced newcomer, all networks players in Belgium apply a multi-brand strategy, generally at beneficial pricing to the main brand. The Business market remained very competitive, translated into continued pricing pressure, whilst there has been room for targeted pricing actions. Fiber connectivity and Professional IT Services represent opportunities, while legacy Fixed services face ongoing erosion.
Proximus has delivered excellent Domestic commercial performance in second quarter, whilst having taken a major step in becoming one of the worldwide leaders in digital communications
The strong commercial momentum over the past 3 months demonstrated our ability to rapidly adapt to changes in our domestic market: our new mobile postpaid portfolio launched in May boosted our mobile customer growth to +48,000 in the second quarter 2023. In addition, our successful "You got the Fiber" advertising campaign and the launch in April of our unrivaled 10Gbps technology, nationwide as of July, have
supported the success of our Fiber offers, adding 34,000 additional active Fiber customers during the second quarter. The continued commercial traction along with our pricing strategy translates in a sustained strong revenue growth, with Domestic revenue increasing year-on-year by 4.2%.
In parallel, the deployment of our Gigabit network in Belgium, is progressing well. End June, Proximus reached a national coverage rate of 25%, with nearly 1.5 million homes and businesses connected to the Fiber network. Proximus is several years ahead in the deployment of Multigig Fiber technology -setting itself apart from its competitors through delivering the fastest Internet connections. To ensure that Fiber is even more rapidly available to all, I'm calling for an effective and rational Fiber collaboration and co-investment framework in Belgium, for the benefit of the whole country.
Turning to our international segments, I am delighted to confirm a similarly solid commercial momentum with Telesign on the one hand, delivering robust sales bookings (+31% YoY) and continuing to post double digit revenue growth of 21.9% at constant currency from its Communication and Digital Identity services. Moreover, the value of its customer base continues to progress with a 117% Net Revenue Retention rate.
BICS, on the other hand, after an exceptional 2022 growth trend, which was boosted by the global post-Covid travel uptake, continued to perform well on its core Messaging and Mobility services, whereas legacy services evolution reflects the inherently declining Voice market.
On top of these commercial achievements, I'm really proud that we have announced a strategic transaction which will materially accelerate our international activities. The acquisition of a majority stake in Route Mobile, a global CPaaS player listed in India is transformational for the Proximus Group. Indeed, the transaction will make us one of the world's leading companies in the fields of digital communications (CPaaS) and digital identity (DI). With Route Mobile and Telesign, the Group now holds two strong and highly complementary global assets, both from geographical and product expertise points of view. This strategic move will help to support our growth over the coming years with substantial effects on the Groups value creation, reflected in annual EBITDA synergies of at least €90 million, 3 years after the closing of the transaction.
To conclude, we continue to implement successfully our bold2025 strategy, with important milestones achieved both in our Domestic and international markets over the second quarter of 2023. For the second half of the year, besides closing the transaction with Route mobile, we will focus on maintaining a strong commercial momentum through leveraging our Gigabit networks and preparing for the new entrant.
Overall, I am very pleased with what has been achieved during the first half of the year, in an ever-challenging macroeconomic environment.
We are therefore confident of reiterating our 2023 full year guidance on all metrics. Domestic revenues growth is even expected to be at the upper end of the given range of +1% to +3%, largely thanks to better-than-expected revenues from devices sales and IT hardware over the first six months of the year.
Q2 2023 report - page 4
Table 1: Key Figures
Operationals ('000)
Net adds in the quarter
Park at end of quarter
2022
2023
%
2022
2023
%
Fiber
Homes Passed
122
110
1,031
1,483
43.8%
Activated retail lines
23
66.0%
34
194
322
Residential customers
Convergent
11
16
1,022
1,078
5.4%
Group (subscriptions/SIM cards)
Internet
8
13
2,202
2,240
1.7%
TV
-1
-3
1,731
1,694
-2.1%
Fixed Voice
-46
-32
1,905
1,727
-9.4%
Mobile Postpaid (excl. M2M)
52
48
4,741
4,875
2.8%
M2M
154
112
3,701
4,180
13.0%
Prepaid
-2
-23
662
583
-12.0%
Financials (EUR million)
2nd Quarter
Year-to-date
2022
2023
% Change
2022
2023
% Change
Group Revenue (underlying)
1,437
1,495
4.0%
2,841
2,982
4.9%
of which Domestic
1,101
1,147
4.2%
2,198
2,296
4.5%
of which BICS
270
267
-1.1%
515
529
2.8%
of which Telesign
107
128
18.9%
208
247
19.2%
Group Direct Margin (underlying)
931
951
2.1%
1,848
1,898
2.7%
of which Domestic
840
862
2.5%
1,677
1,718
2.5%
of which BICS
68
68
1.0%
127
135
6.5%
of which Telesign
27
28
3.4%
52
56
8.5%
Group Expenses (underlying)
of which Domestic
of which BICS
of which Telesign
-468
-505
7.8%
-937
-1,019
8.8%
-409
-446
8.8%
-826
-897
8.6%
-35
-35
-0.7%
-68
-71
4.9%
-28
-31
14.1%
-50
-62
25.1%
Group EBITDA (underlying)
463
446
-3.7%
911
879
-3.6%
as % of revenue
32.2%
29.8%
-2.4 p.p.
32.1%
29.5%
-2.6 p.p.
of which Domestic
431
416
-3.5%
850
821
-3.5%
of which BICS
33
33
2.8%
59
64
8.3%
of which Telesign
0
-3
nr
2
-6
nr
Group EBITDA (reported)
473
447
-5.5%
938
892
-5.0%
Net income
122
94
-23.4%
243
188
-22.5%
Accrued CapEx (excl. spectrum & football
287
300
4.4%
557
612
9.8%
rights)
FCF (adjusted)
-36
-20
45.4%
-3
-99
>100%
FCF (reported)
-44
-24
44.4%
-15
-124
>100%
Adjusted net fin position (excl. lease
n.r.
n.r.
-2,846
-3,121
-9.6%
liabilities)
- Group revenue, Direct margin, Operating Expenses and EBITDA include intersegment eliminations
- Adjusted FCF excludes M&A impacts, includes equity injections in Fiber JVs and includes assets sales.
Q2 2023 report - page 5
