I'm particularly enthusiastic about this partnership, because when two leading companies join forces, the results are bound to be positive. Our international expansion strategy is bearing fruit, as it now puts us in the right position to sign relevant partnerships with the biggest players in the IT and digital sector, such as Microsoft. This strategic partnership represents excellent news for our business and residential customers, which will continue to benefit from cutting-edge technology and seamless connectivity. It's also good news for Proximus as a group, because it will lead Microsoft to strengthen its use of our best-in-class products suites of CPaaS & DI. This new strategic partnership with Microsoft, which will open up new frontiers in communication services, shows how Proximus Group is on track to further redefine customer experiences in Belgium and abroad thanks to the combined efforts of our international affiliates BICS, Telesign and Route Mobile.