  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Belgium
  4. Euronext Bruxelles
  5. Proximus SA
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PROX   BE0003810273

PROXIMUS SA

(PROX)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Bruxelles  -  11:35 2022-06-30 am EDT
14.07 EUR   -1.61%
05:33pPROXIMUS : The envisioned business combination between Proximus' subsidiary Telesign and NAAC has been terminated
PU
06/29PROXIMUS : announces ambition to extend fiber coverage to 95% of Belgian premises, with the ambition to offer Gigabit coverage for 100% by 2032
PU
06/28PROXIMUS : and Nokia deliver 5G network slicing innovation to support demanding network conditions
PU
Summary 
Summary

Proximus : The envisioned business combination between Proximus' subsidiary Telesign and NAAC has been terminated

06/30/2022 | 05:33pm EDT
30 June 2022| Press Release

The envisioned business combination between Proximus' subsidiary Telesign and NAAC has been terminated
Regulated & inside information, publishedat 11:30 PM

The previously announced business combination agreement between Proximus' fast-growing US-based subsidiary Telesign and NAAC, dated December 16, 2021, has been terminated, as the customary conditions precedent (including the minimum cash condition) required to close the transaction were not met by June 30 as stipulated in the business combination agreement.

This decision, which is a result of the high volatility in market trading linked to the external macro-economic environment, implies that the intended public listing of Telesign through a deSPAC transaction with NAAC will not take place. Proximus remains fully committed to further supporting Telesign's future growth.

Since the announcement of the envisioned business combination in December 2021, the market conditions for public listings have significantly deteriorated due to external macro-economic factors.

Despite these external circumstances impeding the envisioned public listing of Telesign through a business combination with NAAC, Proximus' fast-growing subsidiary in the digital identity and CPaaS is well equipped to pursue its growth trajectory. As the first-quarter 2022 results have underlined once again, Telesign has shown that it delivers upon a sound strategy and is on track to further reinforce its position as a leading digital identity and CPaaS provider.

Proximus is convinced that the mid- and long-term value creation generated by Telesign is not affected. Having completed all the preparatory steps required to become a public company, and benefiting from a strong commercial momentum, the company is ready to continue its strategic growth trajectory. Proximus remains fully committed to supporting Telesign in capturing growth opportunities to leverage its full potential and remains open to all available options to accelerate that growth. The funding needs of Telesign to realise its published growth trajectory are estimated to be around USD 90 million, spread over the 2022-2024 timeframe. Proximus will be considering different routes for this funding.

We regret that the market conditions do not enable the envisioned business combination between Telesign and NAAC, despite the strong commercial performance of Telesign in recent quarters. We remain as confident as ever in Telesign's future growth, sound strategy and strong value propositions. We are very satisfied with Telesign's track record so far and reiterate our commitment to further supporting its growth trajectory, driven by a strong belief in the company's potential and compelling equity story.

Joe BurtonCEO of Telesign

In light of current market conditions, we believe that the best course of action for Telesign is to remain private for the near-term. We will revisit this strategy when overall market conditions improve. While difficult, this decision does not impact our ability to execute on our long-term objectives. We continue to see accelerating demand for our Digital Identity offering and the entire management team is fully committed to pursuing this opportunity.

Disclaimer

Proximus SA published this content on 30 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 June 2022 21:32:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 5 625 M 5 880 M 5 880 M
Net income 2022 463 M 484 M 484 M
Net Debt 2022 3 047 M 3 185 M 3 185 M
P/E ratio 2022 10,0x
Yield 2022 8,53%
Capitalization 4 539 M 4 745 M 4 745 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,35x
EV / Sales 2023 1,37x
Nbr of Employees 11 496
Free-Float 42,0%
Managers and Directors
Guillaume Boutin Chief Executive Officer & Director
Mark Reid Chief Financial Officer
Stefaan de Clerck Chairman
Geert Norbert Rene Standaert Chief Technology Officer
Antonietta Mastroianni Chief Digital & Information Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PROXIMUS SA-16.60%4 830
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS-2.89%213 930
CHINA MOBILE LIMITED4.49%133 132
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORPORATION24.51%101 635
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG16.77%99 085
CHARTER COMMUNICATIONS, INC.-29.90%74 551