Proximus : Transparency declaration on Proximus shareholding

17 October 2022| Press Release
Transparency declaration on Proximus shareholding
Regulated & inside information, publishedat 6:00 PM
In accordance with the article 14 of the Law of 2 May 2007, Proximus publishes the following shareholding notifications it received from BlackRock Inc regarding participations held by different entities of the BlackRock Group.
|
|
Voting rights
|
Total incl. equivalent financial instruments
|
Threshold
crossed on
|
Notified
on
|
Notifier
|
Reason
for
notification
|
# of voting rights
after the
notified transaction
|
% of voting rights
in total of 338,025,135
voting rights
|
# of voting rights
after the
notified transaction
|
% of voting rights
in total of 338,025,135
voting rights
|
10/10/2022
|
12/10/2022
|
Blackrock Inc.
|
< 5%
|
16,525,862
|
4.89
|
19,381,651
|
5.73
