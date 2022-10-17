Advanced search
    PROX   BE0003810273

PROXIMUS SA

(PROX)
Real-time Euronext Bruxelles  -  11:35 2022-10-17 am EDT
9.548 EUR   +3.07%
12:13pProximus : Transparency declaration on Proximus shareholding
PU
04:13aProximus : partners with Living Tomorrow and becomes Co-Initiator of the new Innovation Campus 2030
PU
10/1313th October : World Sight Day
PU
Proximus : Transparency declaration on Proximus shareholding

10/17/2022 | 12:13pm EDT
17 October 2022| Press Release

Transparency declaration on Proximus shareholding
Regulated & inside information, publishedat 6:00 PM

In accordance with the article 14 of the Law of 2 May 2007, Proximus publishes the following shareholding notifications it received from BlackRock Inc regarding participations held by different entities of the BlackRock Group.

Voting rights Total incl. equivalent financial instruments
Threshold
crossed on 		Notified
on 		Notifier Reason
for
notification 		# of voting rights
after the
notified transaction 		% of voting rights
in total of 338,025,135
voting rights 		# of voting rights
after the
notified transaction 		% of voting rights
in total of 338,025,135
voting rights
10/10/2022 12/10/2022 Blackrock Inc. < 5% 16,525,862 4.89 19,381,651 5.73

The entire content of the notifications is available on Investors > Transparency declarations.

Disclaimer

Proximus SA published this content on 17 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 October 2022 16:12:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 5 752 M 5 605 M 5 605 M
Net income 2022 423 M 412 M 412 M
Net Debt 2022 3 102 M 3 023 M 3 023 M
P/E ratio 2022 7,01x
Yield 2022 13,0%
Capitalization 2 987 M 2 911 M 2 911 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,06x
EV / Sales 2023 1,08x
Nbr of Employees 11 500
Free-Float 42,0%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Last Close Price 9,26 €
Average target price 13,08 €
Spread / Average Target 41,1%
Managers and Directors
Guillaume Boutin Chief Executive Officer & Director
Mark Reid Chief Financial Officer
Stefaan de Clerck Chairman
Geert Norbert Rene Standaert Chief Technology Officer
Antonietta Mastroianni Chief Digital & Information Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PROXIMUS SA-45.95%2 911
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS-29.98%152 786
CHINA MOBILE LIMITED6.94%136 206
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORPORATION26.00%92 191
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG9.42%86 424
EMIRATES TELECOMMUNICATIONS GROUP COMPANY-24.92%56 346