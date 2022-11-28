Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Belgium
  4. Euronext Bruxelles
  5. Proximus SA
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PROX   BE0003810273

PROXIMUS SA

(PROX)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Bruxelles  -  11:35 2022-11-28 am EST
10.49 EUR   -1.50%
11/25Proximus : A customized learning path for our Proximus Graduates!
PU
11/24Proximus : World's first live 5G standalone roaming connection established over Proximus' network
PU
11/22Sustainability And Economic Growth : a constant search for balance
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies
Days
:
Hours
:
Minutes
:
Seconds

Proximus : Transparency declaration on Proximus shareholding

11/28/2022 | 12:08pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

28 November 2022| Press Release

Transparency declaration on Proximus shareholding
Regulated & inside information, publishedat 6:00 PM

In accordance with the article 14 of the Law of 2 May 2007, Proximus publishes the following shareholding notifications it received from BlackRock Inc regarding participations held by different entities of the BlackRock Group.

Voting rights Total incl. equivalent financial instruments
Threshold
crossed on 		Notified
on 		Notifier Reason
for
notification 		# of voting rights
after the
notified transaction 		% of voting rights
in total of 338,025,135
voting rights 		# of voting rights
after the
notified transaction 		% of voting rights
in total of 338,025,135
voting rights
22/11/2022 23/11/2022 Blackrock Inc. < 5% 15,224,290 4.50 19,890,618 5.88

The entire content of the notifications is available on Investors > Transparency declarations.

Print
Social media

Attachments

Disclaimer

Proximus SA published this content on 28 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 November 2022 17:07:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about PROXIMUS SA
11/25Proximus : A customized learning path for our Proximus Graduates!
PU
11/24Proximus : World's first live 5G standalone roaming connection established over Proximus' ..
PU
11/22Sustainability And Economic Growth : a constant search for balance
PU
11/18Withdrawal Of Consent – What Steps Must A Controller Take?
AQ
11/09Proximus : How the mobile industry can increase the circularity of mobile devices
PU
10/28Transcript : Proximus PLC, Q3 2022 Earnings Call, Oct 28, 2022
CI
10/28Proximus : financial results – Third quarter 2022
PU
10/28Proximus PLC Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended Septe..
CI
10/27Proximus : to provide more than 70,000 homes and businesses in the district of Leuven with..
PU
10/24Proximus : Transparency declaration on Proximus shareholding
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 5 790 M 6 020 M 6 020 M
Net income 2022 444 M 462 M 462 M
Net Debt 2022 2 979 M 3 098 M 3 098 M
P/E ratio 2022 7,75x
Yield 2022 10,6%
Capitalization 3 435 M 3 572 M 3 572 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,11x
EV / Sales 2023 1,13x
Nbr of Employees 11 561
Free-Float 42,0%
Chart PROXIMUS SA
Duration : Period :
Proximus SA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PROXIMUS SA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Last Close Price 10,65 €
Average target price 12,88 €
Spread / Average Target 21,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Guillaume Boutin Chief Executive Officer & Director
Mark Reid Chief Financial Officer
Stefaan de Clerck Chairman
Geert Norbert Rene Standaert Chief Technology Officer
Antonietta Mastroianni Chief Digital & Information Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PROXIMUS SA-37.89%3 572
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS-24.90%163 877
CHINA MOBILE LIMITED10.79%141 708
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG21.26%102 189
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORPORATION23.37%96 258
CHARTER COMMUNICATIONS, INC.-40.16%60 534