    PROX   BE0003810273

PROXIMUS SA

(PROX)
Proximus : all set for the kick-off of the new UEFA Champions League season

09/13/2021 | 02:02am EDT
To make Proximus a real matchwinner among football fans, it will be putting more emphasis on editorial content. From Monday to Thursday, it will cover UEFA Champions League news in different formats and on its different media:

The Champions Club

Every Monday of each European week, at 6 pm, Vincenzo Ciuro (FR) and Nicolas De Brabander (NL) and their consultants of the day will be at the ready in the run-up to the two upcoming UEFA Champions League evenings and debrief the European news in an audio and video podcast. The program will include the fixtures not to be missed, the players to look out for, exclusive interviews, the performances of our Red Devils, and more. The podcast will be available to watch and replay for free on Pickx.be, as well as in the Pickx on-demand section for TV customers. It is also available on Apple Music and Spotify.

Studio, Multi Live and live matches!

Every Tuesday and Wednesday during the UEFA Champions League, there will be studio, Multi Live and live match broadcasts. From 8.15pm onwards, Marc Delire or Vincenzo Ciuro (FR) and Peter Vandenbempt, Nicolas De Brabander or Niko Lainé (NL) will be warming up for the evening ahead with their consultants of the day. Thanks to the various Pickx+ Sports channels and Pickx+ (included in the TV option All Sports), customers can pick the match they want to watch from among all the matches being played simultaneously, or enjoy a unique experience by following all the matches at the same time thanks to Multi Live, Proximus' flagship and exclusive program for several seasons now. This is the program that allows subscribers to move from stadium to stadium, following the important or decisive actions, so that they don't miss anything of each match.

Post-match reactions and summaries

Every Thursday of each European week, Proximus teams will debrief, analyze and comment on the results and highlights of the two UEFA Champions League evenings in Flash Back (FR) / Terugvlucht (NL), an original and short format, featuring unreleased behind-the-scenes footage from our traveling commentators and experts.

Goals, highlights and summaries of all the matches will be available on Pickx.be. The UEFA Champions League magazines will be broadcast on the Pickx+ Sports channels and will also be available 'On Demand' on the Pickx platform (TV, web and app).

Disclaimer

Proximus SA published this content on 13 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 September 2021 06:01:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 5 490 M 6 482 M 6 482 M
Net income 2021 493 M 582 M 582 M
Net Debt 2021 2 798 M 3 303 M 3 303 M
P/E ratio 2021 10,9x
Yield 2021 7,23%
Capitalization 5 356 M 6 336 M 6 324 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,49x
EV / Sales 2022 1,49x
Nbr of Employees 10 542
Free-Float 42,0%
Managers and Directors
Guillaume Boutin Chief Executive Officer
Mark Reid Chief Financial Officer
Stefaan de Clerck Chairman
Geert Norbert Rene Standaert Chief Technology Officer
Antonietta Mastroianni Chief Digital & Information Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PROXIMUS SA2.41%6 336
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS-7.69%224 518
CHARTER COMMUNICATIONS, INC.18.98%144 690
CHINA MOBILE LIMITED10.41%128 461
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORPORATION23.95%107 849
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG15.96%97 304