Proximus : and Citymesh sign wholesale agreement for fixed and mobile services

With Citymesh, Proximus welcomes a Belgian provider specialized in wireless networks for the B2B market. Founded in 2006, Citymesh has developed its activities in key niche sectors within the telecom industry, including the planning, installation and maintenance of large-scale, complex and high-density wifi networks as well as the construction of mobile private 4G and 5G networks.

The collaboration agreement covers different business areas. For the mobile part, a specifically developed 'MVNO' (mobile virtual network operator) set-up will ensure continuity of voice and SMS services in and outside a Citymesh private 4G or 5G network and onto the public network of Proximus. The agreement will allow Citymesh to further strengthen its private network offering towards industrial customers, relying upon Proximus' broad and qualitative mobile coverage. As far as the fixed network is concerned, Citymesh will be able to offer its customers Internet and Explore connectivity while also reselling Proximus wholesale products for voice.